Public Health

Health Officials Report Additional COVID-19 Cases, Deaths

By Ashley Hanley
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Minnesota Department of Health is providing an update on COVID-19 cases and deaths in the state. On Monday, health officials reported four-thousand-253 new cases of coronavirus, bringing the state’s total to over...

Best Life

Dr. Fauci Just Issued This Urgent Warning to Vaccinated People

The U.S. has been fighting the COVID pandemic for nearly two years now. While we all hoped that the virus would be eradicated by now, a full year since the introduction of highly effective vaccines, slowing vaccination rates and a fast-spreading variant kept the pandemic in full swing over the summer. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), only 58.5 percent of the U.S. population is fully vaccinated, leaving more than 60 million people unvaccinated despite being eligible. But while health officials caution that the unvaccinated are most at risk right now, some experts now say that vaccinated people should also be on high alert.
PHARMACEUTICALS
International Business Times

30 Fully Vaccinated Massachusetts Residents Died Of COVID-19 In First Week Of November

At least 30 fully vaccinated people in Massachusetts have died of COVID-19 over the past week as the number of breakthrough cases continues to rise. Health officials in Massachusetts recorded 30 breakthrough COVID-19 deaths between Oct. 30 and Nov. 6, raising the state’s cumulative coronavirus deaths among the fully vaccinated to 468. The number of deaths represents 0.01% of the state’s inoculated population.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
EatThis

This is Where COVID Will Surge Next, Virus Expert Warns

Coronavirus cases are finally going in the right direction—down—as hospitalizations and deaths from the Delta surge also fall. However, now is not the time to let your guard down, experts warn. "We have a lot of human wood yet for this Coronavirus forest fire to burn," said Dr. Michael Osterholm, the noted virus expert, on his podcast. "So let's just start at that point right now, this surge we're seeing that is subsiding generally across the country: This is not the last of this virus in this country." He mentioned a few states where COVID is burning worse than others. Read on to see which states made the list—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You've Already Had COVID.
PUBLIC HEALTH
State
Minnesota State
Fortune

Side effects of the COVID vaccine in kids under 12

Subscribe to Fortune Daily to get essential business stories delivered straight to your inbox each morning. On Tuesday, the FDA advisory panel backed emergency authorization of a 10-microgram dose of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine for children ages 5 to 11, which is equivalent to one-third of the dose given to adults. If the FDA and CDC follow the recommendations of the panel, a vaccine for younger children is expected to be available by the end of next week.
KIDS
deseret.com

Why COVID-19 is spiking in highly vaccinated states

The coronavirus pandemic is still going. And as we head into the winter months, there are a number of questions about what might happen in states with high vaccination rates and mitigation measures. Some highly vaccinated states have seen massive coronavirus surges as of late, which might be a sign...
PUBLIC HEALTH
FOX59

COVID-19 isn’t to blame for full emergency rooms, health officials say

Emergency rooms are filling up at local hospitals but health officials say it’s not because of COVID-19. “We’re definitely seeing a sharp increase in volume, especially compared to 2020,” said Michael Kuhn, Director of Nursing at Community Hospital East. Health systems across central Indiana are experiencing a high number of emergency room visits but Kuhn […]
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
#Covid 19#Softball#Keyc News 12#Ktoe News#Msu
CBS Minnesota

8th Minnesota School Staffer Dies Of COVID, Matching Death Toll Of All Last School Year

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — An eighth school staff member in Minnesota has died of COVID-19 since the start of the school year roughly 10 weeks ago. Minnesota Department of Health data released Thursday shows that one school staffer died of the virus in the last week. The data doesn’t show where the staffer worked. The number of COVID-19 school staff deaths this year now matches the staff death toll of all last school year. In total, 16 staffers have succumbed to the disease since August of 2020. Denise Specht, the president of the Education Minnesota union, said that every COVID-related death in...
The Morning Call

Pennsylvania coronavirus update: Case rate doubles in two weeks with addition of 5,293 cases

Data downloaded from Pennsylvania Department of Health systems show 5,293 additional coronavirus cases on Thursday. The seven-day moving average of newly reported cases was 4,710 cases per day, up 20.4% from a week ago, and up slightly over the last 30 days. To date, there have been 1.61 million infections statewide. The Lehigh Valley, the state and the nation are all showing renewed increases ...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
CBS Minnesota

COVID In Minnesota: Positivity Rate Nears ‘High Risk’; Walz Says Vaccination Events Helped Close Gaps Among BIPOC Communities

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) —  As the state health department is raising concern, calling new COVID-19 case and death numbers “extraordinarily high and concerning” and that a “truly alarming spike in cases” has happened in recent days, the agency reports that there have been 5,123 newly reported positive cases, and 43 more deaths due to the virus in the last 24 hours. Of those deaths, one Douglas County resident was in their early 30s. Gov. Tim Walz announced Thursday morning that the Minnesota Health Department has hosted more than 1,000 community vaccination events since February, and said the efforts have helped close the...
MINNESOTA STATE
CBS Pittsburgh

Pennsylvania Department Of Health To Count COVID-19 Reinfections As New Cases

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The Pennsylvania Department of Health is set to start including reinfections when releasing the statewide case counts of COVID-19 infections. The change starts Monday and is because of the national guidance about how infections are reported. Under the revision, anyone who tests positive more than once within a 90-day period will be counted more than once when the numbers are reported. The state has always had information about who had been reinfected, but the previous reporting guidelines only required first-time cases to be reported. The change in reporting comes as health leaders gain a better understanding of how the...
PUBLIC HEALTH
CBS Pittsburgh

COVID-19 In Pittsburgh: Allegheny County Reports 2-Day Total Of 1,008 New Cases, 3 More Deaths

By: KDKA-TV News Staff PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The Allegheny County Health Department is reporting a two-day total of 1,008 new COVID-19 cases and three additional deaths. Of the new cases, 730 are confirmed cases and 278 are probable. The three deaths were all reported in November. One person was in the 50-64 age group and two were 65 or older. There have been 9,076 total hospitalizations and 137,807 total coronavirus cases in Allegheny County since the pandemic started. The county-wide death toll stands at 2,383. More information on the Coronavirus pandemic: CDC Coronavirus Information CDC Global Map of Confirmed COVID-19 Cases Pennsylvania Department of Health Information Allegheny County Health Department Information
ALLEGHENY COUNTY, PA
hot967.fm

Delta spikes renew health officials’ concerns about holiday gatherings

State health officials are concerned that the continuing spike in cases of the COVID Delta variant may impact how we spend the upcoming holiday season. The state Health Department’s Kris Ehressmann says most of us don’t want to miss out on gatherings, but we need to take precautionary measures…. “The...
PUBLIC HEALTH
CBS Denver

COVID In Colorado: State Health Officials Plan For Rationing Care At Hospitals

DENVER (CBS4)– Colorado health care providers are creating protocols for treatment in the event they need to start rationing care. State Epidemiologist, Dr. Rachel Herlihy says, if the rate of adults getting COVID-19 booster shots doesn’t improve, Colorado will have more than 2,200 people hospitalized with COVID by the first of the year. That would be the most the state has had during the pandemic. (credit: CBS) Dr. Anuj Mehta developed a draft plan that no one wants to see implemented. It would prioritize who gets treated at the hospital and who gets sent home. While it is still preliminary, the initial draft...
COLORADO STATE
myaustinminnesota.com

MDH reports 44th COVID-19 related death in Mower County Wednesday, 12 additional cases for cumulative total of 6,544

The Minnesota Department of Health reported Wednesday that Mower County has recorded a COVID-19 related death for the second day in a row, its 44th overall in an individual 70-74 years of age, and they added that the county recorded 6,544 confirmed and 219 probable COVID-19 cases for a cumulative total of 6,763 since the onset of the pandemic, up 12 from Tuesday.
MOWER COUNTY, MN
Pennsylvania Capital-Star

Alle. Co’s recent spike in COVID cases is showing no signs of stopping, officials say

'While rates and cases in many other parts of the country have dropped, that is not the case here or in many of our surrounding counties, and frankly, that worries me,' county Health Director Debra Bogen said The post Alle. Co’s recent spike in COVID cases is showing no signs of stopping, officials say appeared first on Pennsylvania Capital-Star.
ALLEGHENY COUNTY, PA
abc27 News

Coronavirus in Pennsylvania: 10,848 new two-day cases, 1,618,870 total as of Nov. 12, 2021

Editor’s Note: The headline has been edited to accurately reflect the information from Pa.’s Department of Health. HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — The Pennsylvania Department of Health today confirmed that between 11:59 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 10 and 11:59 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 11, there were 10,848 additional positive cases of COVID-19, bringing the statewide total to 1,618,870. […]
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
hot967.fm

