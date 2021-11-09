Explore MN: State looks to gain from opening northern border for tourists

FORT LAUDERDALE (CBSMiami) – With Thanksgiving just two weeks away, Fort Lauderdale is getting ready for a huge influx of tourists. AAA has Fort Lauderdale as one of the top ten destinations for visitors in the United States. This comes as Broward is seeing record-breaking tourism numbers so far this year. Visit Lauderdale says the money a tourist spends here helps locals and small businesses. “They spend money which keeps people employed which means you can feed your family, you can pay for your car, you can pay your rent or mortgage, and the economy continues to move forward,” said Visit Lauderdale CEO Stacy Ritter. The tourist development tax alone is expected to generate more than $90 million in 2021. That money helps fund tourism-related entities like The Greater Fort Lauderdale/Broward County Convention Center, FLA Live Arena, and beach re-nourishment projects.

