CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minnesota State

Explore MN: State looks to gain from opening northern border for tourists

By Ashley Hanley
hot967.fm
 4 days ago

The northern border reopening for vaccinated Canadian tourists to visit the U-S should be good for the state’s economy. So says...

hot967.fm

Comments / 0

Related
Reuters

Qantas reports surge in domestic bookings as state borders open

SYDNEY (Reuters) - Qantas Airways Ltd said on Friday it had taken nearly 500,000 domestic bookings in the past two weeks as states begin to open their borders, compared to around 20,000 in a two-week period in August when parts of the country were locked down. “Travel demand and confidence...
LIFESTYLE
CBS Minnesota

MN Weather: Northern Lights Could Be Visible Overhead For Most Of State Saturday Night

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Minnesota is under a solar storm watch for Saturday night, meaning you might be able to see the northern lights. NOAA categorized this particular solar storm watch as G3, which is a stronger chance to see the northern lights, also known as the aurora borealis. The area covers much of the northern part of the United States — including all of Minnesota — and much of Canada. “Like a severe thunderstorm watch, (a solar storm watch means) the ingredients are there for this to develop, but we don’t know if it’s going to happen yet,” meteorologist Mike Augustyniak said. (credit:...
MINNESOTA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Minnesota Government
Local
Minnesota Lifestyle
State
Minnesota State
q13fox.com

Border businesses say COVID-19 test requirement limits Canadian tourists

BLAINE, Wash. - After nearly two years, communities along the border with British Columbia can now welcome fully-vaccinated or COVID-negative visitors from Canada. The international border opened to travelers arriving by land on Monday morning. Those who are fully vaccinated from COVID-19 are being welcomed into both countries with open arms, but the reopening is not bringing in tourist dollars that many business owners hoped to see.
BLAINE, WA
kfgo.com

Australia’s biggest states open borders in time for Christmas season

SYDNEY (Reuters) – Australia’s Victoria state removed entry restrictions to citizens of neighbouring New South Wales on Friday, allowing almost blanket reciprocal travel between the country’s two biggest states ahead of the busy Christmas period. Travel between the pair, home to more than half Australia’s 25 million population, has been...
TRAVEL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Economy#Canadian#The U S
suncommunitynews.com

Northern border reopens with excitement

CHAMPLAIN | Canadians gathered before dawn for the long-awaited reopening of the U.S. border Nov. 8, bringing expected waits but overwhelming excitement as local representatives welcomed Canadian travelers back to the North Country. Some businesses were even offering special Canadian discounts in light of the influx of returned travelers as...
WORLD
Washington Post

International travel ban ends as borders open to visitors from dozens of countries

From Dublin, Sao Paolo, Brussels, London and other cities around the world, international visitors spilled into U.S. airports Monday in joyous celebrations that marked the end of a pandemic-related travel ban that kept them separated from loved ones for more than 18 months. “On behalf of the U.S. travel industry:...
TRAVEL
hot967.fm

MN trades workers look to benefit from infrastructure road projects

Minnesota looks to get about $4.5 billion in federal aid for highway and transportation projects as part of the recently-passed $1 trillion infrastructure bill in the U-S House. Joel Smith is President of the Laborers International Union North America (LIUNA) for Minnesota and North Dakota and says the funding…. “The...
MINNESOTA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Travel Restrictions
NewsBreak
International Travel
News Break
Politics
Country
Canada
CBS Miami

Fort Lauderdale Looks Forward To Holiday Travel Tourists

FORT LAUDERDALE (CBSMiami) – With Thanksgiving just two weeks away, Fort Lauderdale is getting ready for a huge influx of tourists. AAA has Fort Lauderdale as one of the top ten destinations for visitors in the United States. This comes as Broward is seeing record-breaking tourism numbers so far this year. Visit Lauderdale says the money a tourist spends here helps locals and small businesses. “They spend money which keeps people employed which means you can feed your family, you can pay for your car, you can pay your rent or mortgage, and the economy continues to move forward,” said Visit Lauderdale CEO Stacy Ritter. The tourist development tax alone is expected to generate more than $90 million in 2021. That money helps fund tourism-related entities like The Greater Fort Lauderdale/Broward County Convention Center, FLA Live Arena, and beach re-nourishment projects.
FORT LAUDERDALE, FL
KNOX News Radio

MN looking to open more exam stations

The Minnesota Department of Public Safety Driver and Vehicle Services Division is working to reopen 67 exam stations that were shuttered because of the pandemic. DPS says many of the stations slated to reopen are in greater Minnesota. Seven of the stations will reopen this month – including Thief River...
MINNESOTA STATE
miami.edu

Cuba to reopen its borders to tourists

Cuba has announced that it will reopen to tourists on Nov. 15, following a dire summer dealing with the COVID-19 pandemic. On the same day, several dissident groups on the island have called for peaceful street demonstrations. “The timing of the called-for demonstrations is not a coincidence,” said Michael Bustamante,...
LIFESTYLE

Comments / 0

Community Policy