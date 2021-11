AMD CEO Lisa Su unveiled the first details about the company's EPYC Milan-X processors, which come with a 3D-stacked L3 cache called 3D V-Cache, during its Accelerated Data Center event today. AMD says that its new cache-stacking technology, which it will add to the existing Zen 3-powered EPYC Milan models to create the new Milan-X chips, will bring up to 768MB of total L3 cache per chip. That means there will soon be dual-socket servers with an eye-popping 1.5 GB of L3 cache in the system. AMD also shared a few examples of workloads that will benefit, and an impressive benchmark result that shows a 60% performance improvement.

COMPUTERS ・ 5 DAYS AGO