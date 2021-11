People have different tasks in their day-to-day life, and a person can't handle all the things by himself. Delegating tasks can help you to lead productivity and do jobs that require more productivity and energy. In business, people try to do different practices without knowing their outcome. The main thing a CEO needs to understand is that you cannot do everything on your delegating tasks is an intelligent move people can go for and make a productive space for themselves.

