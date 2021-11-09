CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Golf

European Tour rebranded, doubling total prize fund to $200M+

WSB Channel 2 Atlanta
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta
 4 days ago

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates — (AP) — After 50 years, the European Tour by name is no more.

Starting in 2022, it will be rebranded as the DP World Tour in a deal that is set to double the total prize money to more than $200 million.

European Tour chief executive Keith Pelley said the title change better reflects the global nature of the tour.

On the 2022 schedule, only 23 of the 47 events will be staged on European soil.

“In many ways, it's a misnomer,” Pelley said of the European Tour's current title. “We are definitely a world tour.

“We will always remember our heritage," Pelley added, "and those who have gone before us who helped us shape our tour ... but we also rejoice in our global footprint.”

Pelley said there will be a minimum prize fund of $2 million for each tournament and prize money of “north of $200 million” for the season, compared with $104 million in 2021 and $70 million in 2020.

The deal is a huge boost to the finances of the European Tour which were badly hit by the coronavirus pandemic, causing a shutdown of the tour for three months from March 2020.

The European Tour nearly a year ago announced a strategic alliance with the PGA Tour after one of the proposed new leagues had offered to take over Europe. The Scottish Open is now part of the PGA Tour, while European members have access to two U.S. tour events. More collaboration is possible in the fall months.

Meanwhile, Greg Norman is leading a new company called LIV Golf Investments, backed by Saudi Arabia's Public Investment Fund, which is putting $200 million into 10 new tournaments on the Asian Tour. Those events and where they are played have not been announced.

The new tournaments do not include the Saudi International, which is no longer part of the European Tour schedule after three years ago and since signed a deal with the Asian Tour.

In a video message, four-time major champion Rory McIlroy said the deal was a “great news for global golf.”

Tommy Fleetwood, who was the Race to Dubai champion in 2017, said it provided “stability” and "excitement" to golfers on the tour.

DP World, a Dubai-based logistics company, has sponsored the season-ending event on the European Tour which has been held in Dubai since 2009 and called “The Race to Dubai.” It was previously the "Order of Merit."

The European Tour was founded in 1972 but events have been increasingly held outside the continent in recent years, with many of the biggest now staged in the Middle East.

___

More AP golf: https://apnews.com/hub/golf and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

European Tour rebrand hailed as ‘momentous’ and ‘a new era in global golf’

Chief executive Keith Pelley has hailed the “momentous” deal which will see the European Tour renamed on the eve of celebrating its 50th anniversary.The European Tour will be known as the DP World Tour from the start of the 2022 season and boasts total prize money of more than $200million (£147million) for the first time.The lucrative Rolex Series expands from four tournaments to five with the addition of the Slync.io Dubai Desert Classic, while the season-ending DP World Tour Championship features a prize fund of 10m US dollars (£7.35m) – the first regular European Tour event with an eight-figure purse.All...
GOLF
Slipped Disc

Total cop-out as competition gives no 1st or 2nd but three 3rd prizes

The Geneva International Music Competition found a jury for its oboe section that could not walk and chew gum at the same time. Having decided that none of the contestants was worth first or second prize, they divided third prize among three of them – a risible act of indecision.
MUSIC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Greg Norman
Benzinga

Curaleaf International Rebrands To European Market, Expects It To Reach $3.71B By 2025

Curaleaf International (formerly EMMAC Life Sciences Group) part of vertically integrated cannabis company Curaleaf Holdings (CNSX: CURA) (OTCQX: CURLF) announced Monday its official rebrand to the European market. The company’s cannabis flower and extracted cannabis-based products now supply five separate markets, including Germany, which is Europe’s largest market for medicinal...
INDUSTRY
UN News Centre

European Union Ambassador tours Ashanti Region

UN and partners visit project site in the Ashanti region of Ghana to see at first hand the impact of a green economy joint project. The Head of the European Union (EU) Delegation to Ghana, H.E. Ambassador Irchad Ramiandrasoa Razaaly has concluded a 3-day working tour of the Ashanti Region to familiarise himself with the operations of the Boosting Green Employment and Enterprise Opportunities in Ghana (GrEEn) project being implemented jointly by the United Nations Capital Development Fund (UNCDF) and SNV Netherlands Development Organisation in the region.
UNITED NATIONS
Tennis World Usa

Muthaiga Golf Club for European Tour debut

The European Tour will visit the historic Muthaiga Golf Club for the first time when the Magical Kenya Open returns to the Race to Dubai from March 3-6, 2022. The Magical Kenya Open has a history dating back to 1967 and appeared on the European Tour’s schedule for the first time in 2019, having previously taken its place on the Challenge Tour schedule since 1991.
GOLF
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Golf Tournament#The Dp World Tour#The European Tour#The Pga Tour#Liv Golf Investments#Public Investment Fund#The Asian Tour#The Saudi International
sportspromedia.com

Saudi PIF backs Asian Tour with US$200m investment

LIV Golf Investments, an investment firm under the majority ownership of Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund (PIF), is set to invest US$200 million into golf’s Asian Tour. LIV aims to revamp the Asian Tour by implementing a new ten-event series starting in 2022 and running for at least a decade...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Tennis World Usa

Hero Indian Open, the European Tour return

The Hero Indian Open is set to return to the European Tour’s Race to Dubai in 2022, with the 56th edition of the historic event to be played from February 24-27, following a two-year absence due to the Coronavirus pandemic. This is the 15th consecutive year that Hero MotoCorp -...
GOLF
NME

EarthGang announce 2022 UK and European headline tour

EarthGang have announced a UK and European headline tour titled the ‘Biodeghettable Tour’ scheduled for March 2022. See the tour dates below. The hip-hop duo revealed the tour dates on social media on Wednesday (November 3). The tour will support their upcoming album ‘Ghetto Gods’, which releases on January 22.
MUSIC
crunchbase.com

The Briefing: When I Work Lands $200M, Walden Catalyst Raises $550M Fund, And More

Here’s what you need to know today in startup and venture news, updated by the Crunchbase News staff throughout the day to keep you in the know. Minneapolis-based When I Work, provider of a platform for hourly workers and their employers to share, plan and track work schedules, has reportedly raised $200 million in a growth funding round backed by Bain Capital.
ECONOMY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Golf
Place
Dubai
NewsBreak
PGA TOUR
Country
Saudi Arabia
NewsBreak
Sports
GolfWRX

European Tour to become DP World Tour from 2022; total prize money to exceed $200 million

From 2022, The European Tour will be rebranded as the DP World Tour, bringing an end to the Euro Tour, which was founded in 1972. Under the new deal, DP World, a Dubai-based logistics company, which sponsors the season finale on the European Tour, will nearly double the total prize money on the tour, to more than $200 million from 2022.
GOLF
todaysgolfer.co.uk

New era as golf's European Tour becomes DP World Tour

The European Tour will become the DP World Tour from the start of the 2022 season in a new era for golf. The European Tour group and DP World today jointly announced a ground-breaking evolution to their long-term partnership, with DP World becoming the new title sponsor of the group’s main tour from the start of the 2022 season.
GOLF
sportspromedia.com

European Tour agrees DP World title sponsorship

Golf’s European Tour will be known as the DP World Tour from the start of the 2022 season, with total prize money of more than US$200 million for the first time. All tournaments solely sanctioned by the DP World Tour will have a minimum prize fund of US$2 million, with at least 47 events scheduled in 27 different countries.
GOLF
BBC

European Tour rebrands to DP World Tour as it reaches 50th anniversary

The European Tour will become the DP World Tour from the start of the 2022 season and feature a total prize fund in excess of $200m (£147m). The new global tour will feature 47 tournaments in 27 countries, including new events in the United Arab Emirates, Japan, South Africa and Belgium.
GOLF
golf365.com

European Tour rebrand ‘such a positive boost’ for golf, says Stephen Gallacher

Stephen Gallacher’s 600th European Tour appearance will technically be his last, but the former Ryder Cup player could hardly be happier. Gallacher was in the audience for Tuesday’s announcement that the European Tour will become the DP World Tour from the start of the 2022 season, with total prize money exceeding 200million US dollars (GBP 147million) for the first time.
GOLF
theobelisk.net

Green Lung Announce European Tour Dates

Now that their new full-length, Black Harvest (review here), has been released amid a flurry of (due) praise, London’s Green Lung have announced initial plans to take their gospel of British-countryside cultism to the people of the United Kingdom and beyond. If you missed them amid the many, many others included in the lineup announcement for Roadburn 2022 in the Netherlands, they’ll be there doing Black Harvest in full, which is pretty fancy, and they had previously been confirmed for Desertfest London 2022 as well, which should account nicely for that April 30 date at the Underworld in Camden Town. I would be greatly surprised if those two represented the only festivals the band will play in 2022. There’s a lot of year still to unfold. Like, all of it.
MUSIC
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

Atlanta, GA
99K+
Followers
75K+
Post
40M+
Views
ABOUT

WSB-TV Channel 2 is serving Atlanta, Georgia local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.wsbtv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy