EL PASO, Texas -- An El Paso woman who was jailed in 2018 for allegedly stabbing her newborn baby has accepted a plea deal and is now free, according to court records. Erica Gomez, who was 17-years old in 2018, was originally charged with capital murder. According to ABC-7 news archives, the baby had nine wounds consistent The post El Paso teen charged with stabbing newborn to death minutes after birth is released from jail in plea deal appeared first on KVIA.

EL PASO, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO