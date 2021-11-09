CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
‘Passing’ Review: Rebecca Hall’s directorial debut is tragic and gorgeous

By Nick Johnston
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEditor’s Note: This review originally ran earlier this year as part of our 2021 Sundance Film Festival coverage, and we’re publishing it today ahead of the film’s wider release. Check out our full coverage from Sundance 2021, as well as our archive of past years. ***. Rebecca Hall’s directorial...

Vogue Magazine

With Passing, Rebecca Hall Honors Her Family’s Complicated History

The elucidation of a family’s history, like the history of a nation, is never straightforward or simple. The truth is stated baldly and then denied, hedged or partially retracted. The same stories somehow become less and less clear with each repetition. Clarity is elusive, and perhaps its pursuit is even unkind—why probe something so delicate as the past? And when it comes to questions of race, what answers could ever be satisfying?
KPVI Newschannel 6

Rebecca Hall became 'very emotional' making Passing

Rebecca Hall became "very emotional" during the pitch meetings for 'Passing'. The 39-year-old actress has made her directorial debut with the black-and-white drama film - which explores the practice of black people who "passed" as white in the 1920s - and Rebecca admits that the pitch meetings were particularly emotional.
The Hollywood Reporter

Critics’ Conversation: Nina Mae McKinney, a Star of the Early Talkies, Burned Bright and Fizzled Too Soon

In today’s parlance, Nina Mae McKinney, a performer of incomparable magnetism and impressive versatility, would be called “Black famous.” Although she burst onto the silver screen in a landmark feature, MGM’s Hallelujah, mainstream stardom eluded her. Hallelujah was one of the first studio pictures with an all-Black cast, and its director, King Vidor, was a leading filmmaker in the nascent industry. McKinney was lauded as the first Black movie star, and it seemed the sky was the limit for this triple-threat actor, singer and dancer. But with no Black filmmakers in its studio system, Hollywood had no particular compulsion to...
The Guardian

Passing review – life is anything but black and white in Rebecca Hall’s smart period drama

At a glamorous party in 1920s Harlem, a young black woman and an older white man perch at the edge of a dancefloor. “Can you always tell the difference?” he asks her, eyes narrowing at an exotic blond. “Hugh, stop talking to me like you’re writing a piece for the National Geographic!” she replies. “I can tell, same as you.” In Rebecca Hall’s elegant adaptation of Nella Larsen’s 1929 novel, the idea of who can “pass” for a different race is not nearly as enticing as why they might choose to do so. Safety, self-loathing and even plain boredom are hinted at as possible explanations.
NYLON

Kristen Stewart Is Looking For The Lead Of Her Directorial Debut

Kristen Stewart is preparing for her most exciting role yet. The Spencer actress is switching gears and working behind the scenes, as the director of her first feature-length film. The project, titled The Chronology of Water, is a drama derived from Lidia Yuknavitch’s best-selling novel of the same name. According to Stewart, the project has been in the works for a while now, and her team is currently in the casting phase.
Deadline

Roadside Attractions And Vertical Entertainment Acquire John Michael McDonagh Film ‘The Forgiven’ Starring Jessica Chastain & Ralph Fiennes

EXCLUSIVE: Roadside Attractions and Vertical Entertainment have co-acquired North American rights to The Forgiven, a starry thriller written and directed by John Michael McDonagh (The Guard, Calvary), which premiered at the 2021 Toronto Film Festival. Roadside will release the film in theaters next spring, with Vertical handling its digital rollout. The Forgiven is based on the novel of the same name by Lawrence Osborne. It centers on wealthy Londoners David (Ralph Fiennes) and Jo Henninger (Jessica Chastain), who are involved in a tragic accident with a local teenage boy, after speeding through the Moroccan desert to attend an old friend’s lavish weekend party. Arriving...
anothermag.com

Rebecca Hall on Race, Authenticity and her Captivating New Drama, Passing

Rebecca Hall’s directorial debut has been over a decade in the making. Passing, a sublime adaptation of Nella Larsen’s 1929 novel of the same name, sensitively explores the intricate layers of racial identity and the ways in which it can, at times, be moulded and manipulated – a topic very close to home for Hall. “I read the book 13 years ago and I immediately opened my laptop and started writing an adaptation because I was very, very moved by it,” she tells AnOther. Born to biracial American opera singer Maria Ewing and English theatre director Peter Hall, the story brought light to an unspoken truth within Hall’s own family: her paternal grandfather was a light-skinned Black man who lived his life passing as white. “[The book] gave me an awful lot personally, because I was aware at the time that there were perhaps some hidden mysteries around the racial identity of my mother and her father, but I didn’t have any language for it.”
Variety

Ruth Negga Talks ‘Passing’ and Director Rebecca Hall ‘Sticking to Her Guns’

Academy Award nominee Ruth Negga was a Spotlight Award honoree at this year’s SCAD Savannah Film Festival for her performance in Netflix’s “Passing” from first-time writer and director Rebecca Hall. Following a screening of the Netflix feature, In a post-screening Q&A with Clayton Davis, Variety’s film awards editor, Negga told the audience about her passion for the film and its complex themes from the beginning. “It’s very rare that you read scripts that are so vital, and you think this needs to be seen,” she says regarding her reaction after reading the Nella Larson novel of the same name. “This needs to be in production immediately.”
kclu.org

In Rebecca Hall's 'Passing,' people aren't always who they seem

I hadn't thought of this in years, but when I screened Passing, the new Netflix movie adaptation of Nella Larsen's classic book, a long-buried memory floated to the surface. It was the late '60s. I was a teen, attending a garden wedding of a close family friend. After the meal and the cake-cutting, the bride's aunt started to chat as we watched the couple float across the floor for their first dance. Suddenly she turned to me and blurted: "If you would stop wearing your hair that way (like many people my age, I had an Afro), you could do what I do in New York, and just pass!"
Variety

‘Call My Agent’ Star Nicolas Maury on His Feature Directorial Debut and What’s Next

“Call My Agent” star Nicolas Maury hadn’t quite grasped the international success of the Paris-set show until he traveled to Los Angeles last week to present his feature directorial debut “Garcon Chiffon” (“My Best Part”) at Colcoa, the French film and series festival. In L.A., everyone from industry festival guests and locals to waiters came up to him to talk about Hervé, his colorful and endearing character in “Call My Agent,” streaming on Netflix and available on French public broadcaster France Televisions. In real life, Maury is as exuberant as Hervé and can be both spiritual and feisty, observant and outgoing....
theaureview.com

The Justice of Bunny King is a stellar directorial debut from Gaysorn Thavat; Essie Davis and Thomasin McKenzie shine: Sydney Film Festival Review

“You never even asked me if it was true!” – Tonyah (played by Thomasin McKenzie) Essie Davis stars as the titular role of Bunny King; a poverty-stricken mother of two who is struggling to fight the social system to get her kids back. During her battle, she crosses paths with her niece Tonyah, who is facing her own battle involving her stepfather. The two bond over their hardships as the world towers over them and we follow them as they persevere to achieve their goal by any means necessary.
whbl.com

Lin-Manuel Miranda launches film festival with directorial debut

LOS ANGELES (Reuters) – “Hamilton” writer Lin-Manuel Miranda opened the American Film Institute’s festival on Wednesday with the premiere of his directorial debut, “Tick, Tick… BOOM!”, a musical by Jonathan Larson, most famous for Broadway hit “Rent”. Larson died at 32 from a heart condition and received three posthumous Tony...
Kankakee Daily Journal

'Passing' debuts on Netflix

Netflix streams “Passing,” a dreamlike 2021 drama based on a 1929 novel by Nella Larsen. Shot in black and white, or technically monochrome, it’s gorgeous to behold. Many scenes are tightly focused on a single character with the background receding into mist. Shots are also curiously framed, keeping viewers off balance as the story slips into murky psychological territory.
oscars.org

Weekend Watchlist: Kenneth Branagh's Belfast, Rebecca Hall's Passing—Plus Fritz Lang!

One of the more hotly awaited features of the season—coming in with plenty of buzz as the winner of the People's Choice Award at the Toronto International Film Festival—Belfast is five-time Oscar nominee Kenneth Branagh's most personal film to date, a semi-autobiographical coming-of age-tale about a young boy growing up in volatile 1960s Belfast, Branagh's beloved hometown. The boy, played by Jude Hill, is backed by a terrific cast, including Caitríona Balfe, Judi Dench and Jamie Dornan. The film is shot in sumptuous black-and-white by Academy Member Haris Zambarloukos, and features music—including a brand-new song—by another hometown hero, Van Morrison. Branagh also wrote the script and co-produced.
Deadline

Ethan Josh Lee Joins Wes Anderson’s ‘Asteroid City’

EXCLUSIVE: Ethan Josh Lee (Kajillionaire, Mr. Robinson) is the latest confirmed addition to the cast of Wes Anderson’s upcoming film Asteroid City, which has wrapped production in Spain. For now, the film’s plot is being kept under wraps. Lee joins a cast that includes Tom Hanks, Margot Robbie, Scarlett Johansson, Tilda Swinton, Sophia Lillis, Adrien Brody, Maya Hawke, Fisher Stevens, Bill Murray, Bryan Cranston, Jeffrey Wright, Jeff Goldblum, Liev Schreiber, Rupert Friend, Hope Davis, Jason Schwartzman, Matt Dillon, Tony Revolori and Jake Ryan, as previously announced. Anderson is producing with Jeremy Dawson and Steven Rales. While the seven-time Oscar nominee has distributed his last three films through Searchlight Pictures, Asteroid City has not been set up with a studio. Lee has previously appeared on the film side in Adam Mason’s pandemic-themed sci-fi thriller Songbird, Miranda July’s oddball drama Kajillionaire and Alistair Legrand’s genre-bender, The Diabolical. His TV credits include The Mick, K.C. Undercover, The Middle, The Real O’Neals, Mr. Robinson, Desperate Housewives, Glee, Sons of Tucson and Southland. The actor is represented by A3 Artists Agency, McKeon/Myones Entertainment and Goodman, Genow, Schenkman.
blackfilm.com

Film Review: Rebecca Hall’s ‘Passing’ Starring Tessa Thompson & Ruth Negga

Rebecca Hall’s adaptation of “Passing” displays a stylistic sophistication and maintains a heightened emotional consistence that leaves the viewer breathless and yearning for more. The film, based on Nella Larsen’s acclaimed 1929 Harlem Renaissance novel, takes place in 1920s New York and tells the story of two Black women —Clare Kendry and Irene Redfield— who reunite after years apart. Both can “pass” as white, but have been living on different sides of the color line.
Variety

‘When There Is Magic Present, Anything Goes,’ Says ‘The Green Knight’ DP Andrew Droz Palermo

Before shooting David Lowery’s medieval fantasy “The Green Knight,” which screens this week at EnergaCamerimage Film Festival, cinematographer Andrew Droz Palermo watched every King Arthur movie he could find, he tells Variety. “To me, these films always tend to be gray, desaturated. But we wanted to make something modern, also when it comes to the casting of Dev Patel as the lead.” As Gawain leaves Camelot, forced to uphold his end of the challenge, Droz Palermo turned to “Apocalypse Now” for inspiration, finding some similarities between his ordeal and that of Martin Sheen’s Captain Willard. “He also loses his mind over the course...
Variety

Oscars Can Have Two Noteworthy Mahershala Ali Performances for the Price of One with ‘Swan Song’

Academy voters need to bring an open mind and a box of tissues for the heart-wrenching and moving “Swan Song.” Spearheaded by two-time Oscar winner Mahershala Ali and Oscar nominee Naomie Harris, it’s difficult to find more pure and deliberate performances from two of today’s most revered actors. If this late-bloomer in the awards season can make enough noise and get enough butts in screening seats, a worthy play for several categories could be on the horizon. In addition, this seems like the first film that feels authentically identifiable to Apple Original Films, which will bode well for its awards...
