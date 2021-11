The Orlando Magic will meet with the Minnesota Timberwolves in NBA action at Target Center, Minneapolis, MN, on Monday, November 1, 2021, at 8:00 PM (EDT). The Orlando Magic dropped six of their last seven games overall, and they will be looking to snap a four-game losing streak after falling short against the Pistons in a 110-103 away setback on Saturday. Franz Wagner topped the squad with 19 points, Cole Anthony had 15 points, ten rebounds, and 3 assists, and Jalen Suggs and Mo Bamba each had ten points.

NBA ・ 12 DAYS AGO