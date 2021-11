Although the trend started a while back, we are seeing a significant surge in the number of major conglomerates splitting up. A week does not go by now without news of another conglomerate announcing a split up - Daimler (OTCPK:DDAIF) (OTCPK:DMLRY) hiving off its truck group, General Electric (GE) separating its healthcare and energy divisions away from aviation, Toshiba (OTCPK:TOSBF) (OTCPK:TOSYY) continuing to own stakes in its electronics and infrastructure interests that it is carving out, Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) peeling consumer health away from medical, and, very recently, news that Merck (MRK) may divest of its animal health unit.

