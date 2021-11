The Utah Jazz (6-1) travel to take on the Atlanta Hawks (4-4) in an NBA Inter-Conference battle at State Farm Arena in Atlanta on Thursday, November 4, 2021, at 7:30 PM ET. Utah gained momentum after winning their last two contests versus the Milwaukee Bucks and the Sacramento Kings following their only defeat to the Chicago Bulls. The Jazz leads in the Western Conference with a 6-1 overall standing and a .857 team percentage.

NBA ・ 9 DAYS AGO