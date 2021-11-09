Finalists announced for major awards

I’m tendering the following; anyone not listed is not getting tendered a contract. I’m also seriously attempting to extend Ramirez. He is going to be playing his age 29 season, and he is also under contract for his age 30 season. He loses a bit of negotiation power there. Yelich feels like a good comp in the sense that he was 28 and had 2 years left on his contract. He was on a 2/26M and they tacked on 7 years. He was two years younger than Ramirez, so I am going to tack on 5 years instead. I also think Semien is a good comp. similar age, but not as good nor as long of a track record, but still a very good player. FG is projecting him to a 4/100M or so. I want Ramirez for 29 thru 35. I’d offer him a 7/160M. I’d restructure the entire deal so that he was just making ~23M a year each year. Is this enough? No idea. But it is what I’d offer him.

MLB ・ 4 DAYS AGO