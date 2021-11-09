Finalists announced for major awards

The finalists in the National Scholastic Press Association’s Photo of the Year competition for 2021 have been announced and Maize High’s senior Laney Turner has been nominated as an NSPA finalist for one of the best sports feature photos throughout the country. Maize South senior Lanie Wolf has also been nominated as one of the 10 finalists in the country for the Broadcast journalist of the year award.
The great Bill Fralic would have been 59 on Halloween. The hulking lineman who struck fear in opponents when he played at Penn Hills, Pitt and in the NFL left an indelible legacy that lives on through an award in his name. For the third straight year, the William P....
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The Phillies’ postseason drought may have reached 10 years in 2021, but two of their top players may be taking home some serious hardware this offseason for their performances. On Monday night, right fielder Bryce Harper was named a finalist for the 2021 NL MVP and starting...
NORMAN — Oklahoma kicker Gabe Brkic has been named one of 20 semifinalists for the 2020 Lou Groza Collegiate Place-Kicker Award, the Palm Beach County Sports Commission announced Thursday. This is the third straight year Brkic has been named a Groza Award semifinalist. He is one of three semifinalists to...
Individual pieces that led to San Francisco’s unexpectedly successful season are starting to get recognized with awards. How much respect they receive is the next question. The Baseball Writers’ Association of America announced the finalists for the Most Valuable Player, Cy Young, Manager of the Year and Rookie of the Year awards Monday. Giants earned consideration for each of the first three distinctions, but Gabe Kapler is the only one still in contention to win.
MADISON, Wis. -- Sydney Hilley and Dana Rettke from the fourth-ranked Wisconsin volleyball team has been named finalists for the 2021 Senior CLASS Award®. The Badgers are among the 10 women's volleyball student-athletes who excel both on and off the court and were selected as finalists on Thursday. Hilley, a...
WSN has announced finalists for the Joe Thomas Award, given annually to the state’s top senior offensive lineman as part of the WSN Senior Football Awards. The award is named after former Brookfield Central and University of Wisconsin athlete Joe Thomas, who went on to great success in the NFL with the Cleveland Browns. After an All-American career at UW, Thomas was selected to the NFL Pro Bowl each of his first ten years in the league and is a sure-fire Hall of Famer.
Hedges, Lavastida, Reyes, B. Bradley, Miller, Gimenez, A. Rosario, JRam, Clement, Rocchio, Palacios, Tena, T. Freeman, Straw, Valera, Kwan, Noel, D. Johnson, N. Jones, G. Arias, J. Naylor, H. Ramirez. Ramirez and Johnson placeholders for 2 OF FA/trade acquisitions. Clement/Miller for a C (trade more likely to create room for...
MILWAUKEE, Wis. (WSAW) - The Brewers have multiple people up for the Baseball Writers Association Awards. Corbin Burnes is a finalist for the National League Cy Young Award, while manager Craig Counsell is a finalist for the NL Manager of the Year Award. Burnes finished with an MLB-best 2.43 ERA,...
If the universal designated hitter returns to the National League for good next season as many people believe, don't be looking for the role to be filled with prototypical aging superstars who no longer play a position
For the second straight season, Rutgers linebacker Olakunle Fatukasi has been named a semi-finalist for the Butkus Award which goes to the top linebacker in all of FBS college football. Fatukasi is in elite company with only the top 16 linebackers making it to the semi-final stage. Fatukasi, a senior...
Iowa State linebacker Mike Rose is one of four finalists for the Lombardi Award, given to the nation’s top college football offensive or defensive lineman. Rose joins a list that includes Texas A&M offensive lineman Kenyon Green, Michigan defensive end Aidan Hutchinson and Iowa center Tyler Linderbaum. Rose qualifies as...
Fernando Tatis Jr. has won the National League Silver Slugger Award at shortstop for the second consecutive season. Tatis finished the 2021 season with a slash line of .282/.364/.611 with 42 home runs, 97 RBIs, 99 runs scored and 25 stolen bases.
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Cedric Mullins became the first player in Baltimore Orioles history to hit 30 home runs and steal 30 bases, and his production at the plate was recognized Thursday with a Silver Slugger Award given to the best offensive players in baseball.
It’s the centerfielder’s first time receiving a Silver Slugger. Fellow American League outfielders Aaron Judge of the New York Yankees and Teoscar Hernandez of the Toronto Blue Jays were also winners.
The honor marks an incredible turnaround for Mullins, who in 2019 was sent all the way down to Double-A Bowie to reestablish himself after hitting .094 in...
I’m tendering the following; anyone not listed is not getting tendered a contract. I’m also seriously attempting to extend Ramirez. He is going to be playing his age 29 season, and he is also under contract for his age 30 season. He loses a bit of negotiation power there. Yelich feels like a good comp in the sense that he was 28 and had 2 years left on his contract. He was on a 2/26M and they tacked on 7 years. He was two years younger than Ramirez, so I am going to tack on 5 years instead. I also think Semien is a good comp. similar age, but not as good nor as long of a track record, but still a very good player. FG is projecting him to a 4/100M or so. I want Ramirez for 29 thru 35. I’d offer him a 7/160M. I’d restructure the entire deal so that he was just making ~23M a year each year. Is this enough? No idea. But it is what I’d offer him.
Congrats go out to our Cincinnati Reds player Nick Castellanos wins his first Silver Slugger Award. Via Fox19 The National League All-Star put up career highs in home runs and OBP in 2021. He finished the season batting .309 with 34 home runs, 100 RBI and 164 hits.
Comments / 0