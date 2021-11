BMW M is close to releasing its first standalone model since the M1, the upcoming BMW XM. While fans might be a bit salty about the first standalone M car since the Nixon administration being an SUV, there are still some things to be excited about. One of them is that BMW will be debuting an all-new V8 engine, which can be seen in this newly leaked photo showing off the XM’s engine bay. (We don’t own the photo but you can see it here)

CARS ・ 8 DAYS AGO