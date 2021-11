It is one of the peculiarities of the modern basketball scene that there are, in a sense, more high-profile centers in college basketball than there are in the NBA. The league that once was patrolled by Bill Russell, Wilt Chamberlain, Kareem Abdul-Jabbar and Shaquille O’Neal selected one young man who might be described as a true center in the first round of its most recent player draft, and that guy, Evan Mobley, of course is playing power forward for the Cleveland Cavaliers.

COLLEGE SPORTS ・ 11 DAYS AGO