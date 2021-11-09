CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
UPDATE 1-Southwest Gas asks shareholders to reject Carl Icahn's tender offer

By Reuters Staff
 4 days ago

(Adds background)

Nov 9 (Reuters) - Southwest Gas Holdings Inc, which is embroiled in a proxy battle with Carl Icahn, asked its shareholders on Tuesday to reject the activist investor’s tender offer of $75 per share, saying it undervalued the natural gas distributor.

Icahn is planning to replace Southwest’s board at an annual shareholder meeting after it adopted a shareholder rights plan to thwart a push by the investor to abandon a $2 billion deal to buy Questar Pipelines from Dominion Energy Inc.

The Las Vegas, Nevada-based company also posted an 83% fall in adjusted profit, partly hurt by higher expenses in its natural gas operations and utilities services segments. (Reporting by Ruhi Soni in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D’Silva)

