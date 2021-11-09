CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Entertainment

Astroworld festival: Timeline in videos

WRAL
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThis video is not supported on your...

www.wral.com

Comments / 0

Related
hiphop-n-more.com

Drake Releases Statement on Astroworld Festival Tragedy

Drake has released a statement over the tragedy at Astroworld festival this past Saturday which has killed at least 8 people. As we know by now, Drake was a special guest during Travis Scott’s set at the sold out fest where they performed their hits together. It was around that time that trouble began in the crowd and medical help struggled making its way into the crowd to help those who needed assistance.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Astroworld#Chrome
FOXBusiness

Astroworld: Travis Scott emote pulled from Fortnite video game in wake of festival tragedy: report

Fortnite has removed a Travis Scott music emote from its item shop following his Houston Astroworld Festival that left eight people dead, according to a report. Emotes are mannerisms and dance moves characters can perform in the online game and Scott’s "Out West" emote has reportedly been removed from the game’s item shop, according to the New York Post.
VIDEO GAMES
CBS Miami

Measures Taken To Prevent Another ‘Astroworld’ At Tortuga Music Festival

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Despite the recent tragedy in Houston, fans at the Tortuga music festival say they’ve escaped the cold and snow to see their favorite music stars. Rock the Ocean Tortuga, the 3-day music festival, is expected to attract roughly 30,000 people a day. It is back in business after Covid kept it from happening for close to 2.5 years. Fort Lauderdale police and fire are in force providing security and making sure safety is maintained. A move that, sadly, came too late for nine people at Travis Scott’s recent Astroworld concert in Houston the victims trampled to death. “Simply put, a failure to...
FORT LAUDERDALE, FL
Radar Online.com

New Video Emerges Showing Unidentified Toddler At Astroworld Before The Music Festival Turned Deadly

A new video has emerged featuring a toddler among the crowd at Astroworld, before the music festival took a horrible turn leaving 8 people dead and hundreds injured. A video exclusively obtained by Radar showed a toddler sitting on top of a man's shoulders while the adult fan danced to the performance. The audience was seen surrounding the toddler, high-fiving him and filming.
ENTERTAINMENT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
PopSugar

Paris Hilton Looked Straight Out of a Fairy Tale in Her Tulle, Flower-Embroidered Wedding Dress

Paris Hilton just had the fairy-tale wedding of her dreams, and her dresses (yes, plural) certainly lived up to all our expectations. While tying the knot with entrepreneur and venture capitalist Carter Reum, the reality TV star wowed in a showstopping gown she custom-designed alongside Oscar de la Renta creative directors Fernando Garcia and Laura Kim. Complete with a high neck and long sleeves, the dress was covered in elegant pressed-flower embroidery that trailed down its voluminous tulle skirt. She paired it with a lengthy veil featuring similar embroidered floral details.
BEAUTY & FASHION
HuffingtonPost

Black Women Steal The Show At The 2021 CMA Awards

The biggest night in country music returned to its longtime home at Nashville’s Bridgestone Arena on Wednesday. While last year’s CMA Awards were held sans audience at nearby Music City Center due to COVID-19, this year, the 55th annual awards show was packed with fans and star-studded performances ― notably from Black women.
NASHVILLE, TN
wonderwall.com

Christopher Walken paints over authentic $10M Banksy art piece

There's one less Banksy in the world thanks to Christopher Walken and a paint roller. As part of his streaming drama "The Outlaws," the actor painted over an authentic piece of art by the mysterious street artist. However, reports say Banksy actually agreed to let the acting icon ruin the art.
CELEBRITIES
Footwear News

Paris Hilton Is a Real-Life Cinderella in Bustier Dress and Disco Heels for Halloween

Paris Hilton brought princess-worthy glamour to Booby Tape’s Halloween party in Hollywood on Saturday night. The “Cooking with Paris” host donned a romantic blue minidress for the “Squid Game”-themed event. Her outfit, crafted from pale blue velvet and silk, featured an off-the-shoulder silhouette and bustier bodice accented with lace, rosettes and a ruffled skirt. Its boldest statement, however, was a massive blue bow tied on its back. Hilton, who is getting married on Nov. 11, accessorized like a true royal, wearing matching elbow-length gloves, a crystal necklace and tiara—and, briefly, a pair of sunglasses with sparkly frames. When it came to shoes,...
BEAUTY & FASHION
classicfm.com

Will Smith recalls Fresh Prince cast ‘went silent’ as he played Beethoven on piano in improvised scene

Will Smith looks back at the off-script scene where he surprised the pilot cast of Fresh Prince by performing Beethoven’s ‘Für Elise’ on piano. In the pilot episode of the 90s American sitcom television series The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air, Will Smith performs Beethoven’s Für Elise on the piano for his onscreen Uncle Phil, played by James Avery.
CELEBRITIES
thatgrapejuice.net

Mia Thornton Teases ‘Real Housewives of Potomac’ Exit?

Season 6 of the ‘Real Housewives of Potomac’ saw fans introduced to newcomer Mia Thornton. And she certainly made her presence felt. Whether it was her candidness about her “enhancements,” clashes with Candiace Dillard, or her openness about her Mom’s hardships, there’s no denying that Thornton delivered during her debut.
TV & VIDEOS
Hello Magazine

Ciara showcases incredible figure in spectacular waist-cinching dress

Ciara had all eyes on her when she rocked up to an event in the most spectacular figure-hugging dress this week. The Level Up singer looked gorgeous at the CFDA Fashion Awards on Wednesday, wearing a beautiful Tom Ford dress that highlighted her insane figure. The frock hugged every inch of Ciara's curves thanks to its velvet corset-style belt that cinched in her waist.
BEAUTY & FASHION

Comments / 0

Community Policy