The Singles Day shopping event has grown to become an avenue where all e-commerce service providers struggle to win a good market share. Chinese e-commerce giant JD.com Inc (NASDAQ: JD) has released its performance data per transaction volume for the ongoing Singles Day shopping event, topping its record in the previous year. As reported by CNBC, the retail giant has amassed a total of 311.4 billion yuan ($48.6 billion) in sales across its platforms as of 14:09 p.m. Beijing time, beating last year’s record of 271.5 billion yuan.

