CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Music

Astroworld tragedy highlights the safety challenges of music festivals

By Mary Mays
CBS 42
CBS 42
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0TtGI3_0cr3ZxbG00

NASHVILLE, Tenn. ( WKRN ) — The Astroworld Festival in Houston turned deadly Friday night when eight people died from a crowd-surging event as Travis Scott was performing. The youngest victim was just 14, the oldest, 27.

Music City is no stranger to big events, and the larger the crowd, the more likely there is to be trouble.

Eric Holt, a professor of music business at Belmont and a concert promoter, says there were a lot of factors at play Friday in Houston, including a high-energy crowd of 50,000.

8 dead, several injured at Astroworld Festival in Houston

“Whenever you have a concert or a music festival with a large amount of human beings, you have the potential for tragedy,” Professor Holt said. “You’re going to have a hard time controlling the energy of that many people.”

One likely factor was a communication breakdown between concert staff, production and Travis Scott.

“I was not at the event, but I can assume that there was probably a communication breakdown, from the production entity to the security entity to Travis Scott himself,” Professor Holt said. “Because ultimately, you know, while he was performing, he’s not necessarily at that great of a vantage point to see what’s going on and interpret if there’s actually an emergency happening on the ground.

Making sure that emergency personnel can get to distressed concertgoers quickly is something that is necessary for large festivals like Astroworld.

Travis Scott reportedly sued over Astroworld concert in Houston

“If you don’t have an egress and ingress for first responders, fire, and medical personnel to get to the people, you have a recipe for disaster,” Professor Holt said.

Large festivals like Bonnaroo often make use of multiple stages that have overlapping performances to keep crowds from surging into one location.

“With Bonnaroo and festivals that are constructed similarly, when you have the various stages, you can have more than 50,000 people,” said Professor Holt. “But because you have the different stages, that number isn’t concentrated on one vantage point when one focus of energy.”

‘A mass loss of control’: Answers sought in Houston concert

The amount of security resources necessary for a large festival also eclipses that of a stadium show.

“Typically, the main difference that you would see in security at a festival versus a stadium shows that you’re going to see a larger police presence, a police force, and more crowd control techniques that the police typically implement, like horses, and things of that nature to control the crowd,” Professor Holt added.

For those who feel uncomfortable during a concert, Holt has a few tips, “Try to find your way to an exit or entry point, and or put yourself your back on a wall. So you don’t have people coming from behind and pushing you into harm’s way. That’s probably the best advice if you ever are in find yourself in that type of situation.”

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to CBS 42.

Comments / 0

Related
Variety

Kylie Jenner & Kardashians Respond to Astroworld Tragedy: ‘Our Family Is in Shock’

The Kardashian-Jenner family has offered their condolences on the tragedy that struck Travis Scott’s Astroworld music festival, leaving eight dead and at least 300 injured from a crowd surge during Scott’s performance. Scott shares a three-year-old daughter with Kylie Jenner, and the couple is currently expecting their second child together. The beauty mogul and reality star was in attendance at the Houston festival over the weekend with their daughter, Stormi, to support the rapper. “Travis and I are broken and devastated. My thoughts and prayers are with all who lost their lives, were injured or affected in any way by yesterday’s events....
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

Travis Scott Spotted Outside His Houston Mansion In 1st Photos Since Astroworld Tragedy

The rapper was spotted pacing outside of his home, in the new photos taken after the tragic events at Astroworld on Friday November 5. Travis Scott was seen outside of his Houston, Texas home on Wednesday November 10, for the first time since the Astroworld Festival, where nine people died and many more were injured. The 30-year-old rapper was photographed pacing outside of the mansion, speaking on his cell phone, as he was wrapped up in a black blanket with the letter “H” patterned on it. SEE THE PHOTOS FROM DailyMail HERE.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Travis Scott
thebrag.com

Kylie Cosmetics products are being binned following Astroworld tragedy

Kylie Jenner was faced with massive backlash after she left a story up of an ambulance making its way through the crowd at the Astroworld Festival, where 8 people died. Fans shared the sentiment that Jenner should have deleted the video as soon as she realised the severity of the situation. Rather than immediately deleting the Instagram video, the makeup mogul left it up for over twelve hours.
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

Texas police chief says he personally warned Travis Scott hours before eight died in Astroworld tragedy

The chief of the Houston Police personally warned Travis Scott about crowd control just hours before eight fans died during the tragedy at Astroworld Festival, according to a report. A source with knowledge of Houston Police Chief Troy Finner’s account of the day told the New York Times that he had visited the rapped at his trailer before he took to the stage on Friday in front of 50,000 fans in Houston, Texas.Chief Finner, who knows Mr Scott personally, is said to have relayed his concerns about the energy of the crowd which he said would include very devoted...
LAW ENFORCEMENT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Music Festival#Astroworld#Music Business#Wkrn
850wftl.com

Astroworld concertgoer who tried to stop performance recounts traumatic event

(HOUSTON) — In now-viral online videos, 18-year-old Ayden Cruz can be heard screaming at Astroworld employees to “stop the show” as rapper Travis Scott continues to perform in the background at the Nov. 5 concert that resulted in eight deaths. He and his girlfriend were being trampled in the crowd...
MUSIC
Variety

Astroworld Is Travis Scott’s Altamont (Column)

For more than 50 years, there was one word that crystallized the usually unspoken fear that a major concert event could turn deadly: Altamont. Now, for years to come, and maybe even generations, barring any worse disasters, that buzzword is likely to be Astroworld. And however the investigations and lawsuits play out, what went down at NRG Stadium on Nov. 5 — where nine lost their lives — will, in the public imagination, likely be Travis Scott’s mass-casualty event to bear. Saying that Astroworld is going to be Scott’s Altamont sounds harsh — but, really, that might be a best-case scenario...
MUSIC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Music
NewsBreak
Sports
The Independent

Astroworld: Everything we know about lawsuits facing Travis Scott and Live Nation

Rapper Travis Scott and the organisers of Astroworld are now being sued in hundreds of lawsuits brought by the families of victims and concertgoers injured at the fatal concert.Nine people died on Friday night and hundreds more were injured after the crowd surged towards the stage on the first night of Travis Scott’s two-day festival in Houston, Texas. At least 50,000 people attended the event and there have been reports that people hopped turnstiles and fences to get into the sold-out festival without tickets. There have now been at least 140 lawsuits filed against the organisers, with 50 already...
CELEBRITIES
CBS Miami

Measures Taken To Prevent Another ‘Astroworld’ At Tortuga Music Festival

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Despite the recent tragedy in Houston, fans at the Tortuga music festival say they’ve escaped the cold and snow to see their favorite music stars. Rock the Ocean Tortuga, the 3-day music festival, is expected to attract roughly 30,000 people a day. It is back in business after Covid kept it from happening for close to 2.5 years. Fort Lauderdale police and fire are in force providing security and making sure safety is maintained. A move that, sadly, came too late for nine people at Travis Scott’s recent Astroworld concert in Houston the victims trampled to death. “Simply put, a failure to...
FORT LAUDERDALE, FL
CBS 42

CBS 42

8K+
Followers
1K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

"CBS 42 is dedicated to providing central Alabama with ""Local Coverage You Can Count On"" for local, traffic, severe weather, sports, and breaking news at https://www.cbs42.com/"

 https://www.cbs42.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy