CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Austin, TX

Austin musicians talk concert safety after deaths at Houston’s Astroworld festival

KXAN
KXAN
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4a6qFJ_0cr3ZpXS00

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Following the deadly stampede at the Astroworld music festival, Austin musicians are taking a hard look at safety precautions at local shows and festivals.

Fans attending the Houston event surged toward the stage during a performance by rapper Travis Scott. Eight people were killed and several were hurt, authorities said.

Texas attorney files lawsuit against Travis Scott, Drake following deadly Astroworld music festival

The Executive Director of the Austin Texas Musicians Patrick Buchta said the tragedy has left artists and industry professionals across the Texas music scene reeling.

“Everybody is really feeling this at a deeply personal level cause any of them could have been on that stage or in that crowd,” he said. “You have to ask yourself in that situation, ‘Who’s responsible? When do you pull the plug on something like this?'”

He said it raises questions about staffing, security, capacity, and even actions on behalf of the artist. As a local singer and songwriter himself, he said he’s had to call out crowd behavior from the stage before.

“People are looking up to you on that stage and ultimately you are responsible,” he said. “Really when you are up there on stage, you may be one of the only people who has a perspective of what’s going on in the crowd.”

In 2014, artist Tyler the Creator was arrested for starting a riot, after encouraging fans to push past the gates of an event at Scoot Inn that hit maximum capacity during the South by Southwest festival.

A screengrab from an APD video shown in KXAN’s news coverage in 2014, after fans stormed a SXSW event.

According to KXAN coverage at the time of the incident, the performer yelled, “All y’all outside the gates, y’all push through.” Police on scene working security said that the crowd began pushing past employees and making their way inside. One employee reported he was punched in the face by someone in the crowd.

The same year, a driver sped down a crowded street during the event , killing four people and injuring many others.

The city of Austin released an event evaluation report on the 2014 festival. In the report, they noted that more needed to be done — despite previous changes. They had already implemented a Unified Command Center to respond to incidents, started staggering event cut-off times to avoid crowds, begun allowing for earlier deadlines for permit reviews, and staffing more Public Assembly Code Enforcement (PACE) personnel at events.

Crowd surge kills 8 at Travis Scott’s Astroworld Festival concert in Houston

“Despite these efforts, the City finds itself at a critical point where public safety could be compromised if
policies are not put in place for the 2015 SXSW festival and the non-sanctioned events surrounding it,” it read.

At the time, the report said officials would increase coordination with venues on capacity and focus more on traffic and crowd management. The report also recommended increasing funding for PACE personnel.

Buchta remembers a marked difference in safety protocols after those events.

Grace Rowland, the frontwoman of the Austin-based band The Deer, said this kind of organization and proactive planning could mean the difference between a safe event and a dangerous one.

“There’s a huge, moving machine with so many parts: volunteers, paid staff, festival organizers,” she said.

She said it’s more important than ever that the “machine” is working, as more people feel comfortable attending events and crowds at these events grow.

The Executive Director of the Austin Texas Musicians explains why the tragedy at Houston’s Astroworld festival hit so close to home. (KXAN photo/Todd Bynum)

“Being locked out of it for so long, people are really excited to return,” she said. “I think venues are seeing possibilities of selling overcapacity. Like, ‘How much can we fudge? What can we do to get people in?'”

Houston officials confirmed more police officers and security had been hired at this year’s Astroworld festival than years past and that the event was under the allotted capacity.

Buchta said he wants artists, and fans, to know they are part of that machine too — and everyone has to be on the same wavelength.

“When you go to a show — I hate to sound like an old hippie — but check in with your buddy next to you, and make sure everybody around you is okay,” he said.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KXAN Austin.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
HollywoodLife

Travis Scott Spotted Outside His Houston Mansion In 1st Photos Since Astroworld Tragedy

The rapper was spotted pacing outside of his home, in the new photos taken after the tragic events at Astroworld on Friday November 5. Travis Scott was seen outside of his Houston, Texas home on Wednesday November 10, for the first time since the Astroworld Festival, where nine people died and many more were injured. The 30-year-old rapper was photographed pacing outside of the mansion, speaking on his cell phone, as he was wrapped up in a black blanket with the letter “H” patterned on it. SEE THE PHOTOS FROM DailyMail HERE.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Houston, TX
Houston, TX
Entertainment
Austin, TX
Entertainment
City
Bynum, TX
Local
Texas Entertainment
City
Austin, TX
Radar Online.com

'Satanic Panic' Trends After Travis Scott's Fatal Concert, Petrified Fans Draw Chilling Comparisons Between Rapper's Astroworld & Devil-Worshipping

As the events that led to Travis Scott's fatal Astroworld Festival continue to unfold, "Satanic Panic" has started to trend online. Satanic Panic is one of the most infamous, prolonged mass media scares in United States history. At its peak in the 1980s and 1990s, it was characterized by horrifying depictions of goth teenagers and the "deviant" music they consumed. Many believed that devil-worshipping and even "satanic ritual abuse" was the backbone of this so-called culture that was out to destroy humanity.
MUSIC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Travis Scott
Person
Drake
850wftl.com

Astroworld concertgoer who tried to stop performance recounts traumatic event

(HOUSTON) — In now-viral online videos, 18-year-old Ayden Cruz can be heard screaming at Astroworld employees to “stop the show” as rapper Travis Scott continues to perform in the background at the Nov. 5 concert that resulted in eight deaths. He and his girlfriend were being trampled in the crowd...
MUSIC
Variety

Travis Scott’s Astroworld Festival in Houston Leaves 8 Dead, Hundreds Injured After Friday Night Crowd Panic

Tragedy struck Travis Scott’s Astroworld Festival as crowd surges during his Friday night headlining set left 8 dead and over 300 injured, according to Houston officials. 50,000 fans attended the show, which led to a surge during Scott’s performance at the festival outside NRG Park, the Houston Chronicle reports. At a press conference following the concert, Houston Fire Chief Samuel Peña clarified the timeline. He said that at 9 p.m. the crowd began surging forward during Scott’s set as there was panic and people running for safety. At that point, Scott paused the show several times to ask security to help...
HOUSTON, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Music Festival#Musicians#Astroworld#Volunteers#Old Hippie
Vibe

The Fallout Continues For Travis Scott After Astroworld Festival Tragedy

The fallout following the tragic events that occurred at Travis Scott’s Astroworld Festival last Friday (Oct. 5) has been immense with multiple reported fatalities and hundreds more injured due to a “mass-casualty” crowd rush. Scott, who was in the middle of his headlining performance at the time of the incident, has come under fire as the death toll of concert attendees continues to rise, losing endorsements and being hit with more than 100 lawsuits in less than a week’s time. Early Thursday (Nov. 11), Bharti Shahana, a 22-year-old student at Texas A&M University, became the ninth person to succumb to injuries sustained...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Music
The Independent

Astroworld: Everything we know about lawsuits facing Travis Scott and Live Nation

Rapper Travis Scott and the organisers of Astroworld are now being sued in hundreds of lawsuits brought by the families of victims and concertgoers injured at the fatal concert.Nine people died on Friday night and hundreds more were injured after the crowd surged towards the stage on the first night of Travis Scott’s two-day festival in Houston, Texas. At least 50,000 people attended the event and there have been reports that people hopped turnstiles and fences to get into the sold-out festival without tickets. There have now been at least 140 lawsuits filed against the organisers, with 50 already...
CELEBRITIES
KXAN

KXAN

8K+
Followers
1K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

KXAN.com brings you in-depth, investigative coverage of news, weather and sports

 https://kxan.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy