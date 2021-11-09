Britney Spears Reveals She Hasn't 'Prayed For Something More In My Life' Ahead Of Conservatorship Hearing

A Definitive Timeline Of The Events That Led To Britney Spears' Conservatorship

Britney Spears is praying ahead of her upcoming conservatorship hearing this week which will determine whether or not the 13-year court-appointed guardianship will come to an end.

Spears posted a painting of a woman in a meadow on Instagram on Monday, November 8. "This week is gonna be very interesting for me 🤭 !!! I haven’t prayed for something more in my life 🙏🏼 !!!" she captioned the post.

"I know I’ve said some things on my Insta out of anger and I’m sorry but I’m only human … and I believe you’d feel the same way if you were me 🤷🏼‍♀️ !!!" the "Toxic" singer added. "Anyway it’s a new day ☀️ and I can’t say I’m never going to complain again ... cuz who knows 💁🏼‍♀️ !!! God bless you all and have a great day 🤍 !!! Art by #HansZatzka."

Fans offered their support for the pop icon in the comment section.

"So excited for you ❤️❤️," one user gushed.

"WE LOVE YOU!!!! WE SUPPORT YOU!! 🌹🙏🏽🙏🏽🙏🏽🙏🏽 xox xox xox," another wrote.

"Freedom soon my queen!!" another commented.

A court date has reportedly been set for Friday, November 12, to determine if the conservatorship should end. "Britney is beside herself and broke down in tears of joy because she now knows with no hesitation that she is getting her life back," an insider previously told HollywoodLife.

In September, the Crossroads alum's father, Jamie Spears, was suspended from the conservatorship and certified public accountant John Zabel was appointed as temporary conservator of her estate. At the time, the blonde beauty's attorney Mathew Rosengart told the court that the "conservatorship can and should be wound up and terminated promptly — ideally this fall."

Spears has previously blasted her family on social media. Last month, she slammed her family for "hurting me deeper than you'll ever know !!!" "I know the conservatorship is about to be over but I still want justice !!!" she said at the time.

"Lord have mercy on my family’s souls if I ever do an interview!!! In the meantime… I’m staying clear of the business 💼 which is all I’ve ever known my whole life… which is why this is so very confusing for me!!!" she shared in another Instagram post in October.

Spears was placed in the conservatorship in 2008 following a mental health crisis.