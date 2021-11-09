CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
IVERIC bio: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

NEW YORK (AP) _ IVERIC bio, Inc. (ISEE) on Tuesday reported a loss of $24.6 million in...

Berkshire Hathaway Inc. Cl B stock rises Friday, still underperforms market

Shares of Berkshire Hathaway Inc. Cl B (BRK) inched 0.47% higher to $285.99 Friday, on what proved to be an all-around favorable trading session for the stock market, with the S&P 500 Index (SPX) rising 0.72% to 4,682.85 and the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) rising 0.50% to 36,100.31. The stock's rise snapped a three-day losing streak. Berkshire Hathaway Inc. Cl B closed $9.66 below its 52-week high ($295.65), which the company achieved on November 8th.
Blink Charging stock soars 10% after jump in quarterly sales

Shares of Blink Charging Co. jumped nearly 10% in the extended session Thursday after the EV-charging company reported third-quarter sales well above Wall Street expectations. Blink said it lost $15.3 million, or 36 cents a share, in the quarter, compared with a loss of $3.9 million, or 12 cents a share, in the third quarter of 2020. Revenue rose more than 600% to $6.4 million, from $906,000 a year ago. FactSet consensus called for a loss of 28 cents a share on sales of $4.7 million. "We are focused on continuing to grow our owner-operator business model, which differentiates us in the industry, because we not only install and maintain the charging equipment, but we also benefit from its ongoing utilization," Chief Executive Michael D. Farkas said in a statement. "This is an exciting time for Blink as the transition to EV use gains traction, driven by environmental concerns and legislative directives." Blink and other EV-charging companies soared this week on the heels of the passing of the $1 trillion infrastructure bill that sets aside some $7.5 billion for EV charging and related. Blink stock had ended the regular trading day up 8%.
Meta Platforms Inc. stock outperforms market on strong trading day

Shares of Meta Platforms Inc. (FB) rallied 4.01% to $340.89 Friday, on what proved to be an all-around great trading session for the stock market, with the NASDAQ Composite Index (COMP) rising 1.00% to 15,860.96 and the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) rising 0.50% to 36,100.31. This was the stock's second consecutive day of gains. Meta Platforms Inc. closed $43.44 short of its 52-week high ($384.33), which the company reached on September 1st.
