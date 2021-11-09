CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

Morgues in Romania struggle with pandemic dead

 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe morgue at Bucharest's University Emergency Hospital in Romania's capital is struggling to cope with an...

Romania hits pandemic death record of 591, as vaccines lag

BUCHAREST, Romania (AP) — Romania has reported a record daily number of 591 COVID-19 deaths amid a persistently low vaccination rate. Only 37% of Romania’s adults have been fully vaccinated against COVID-19 compared to a European Union average of 75%. Within the 27-nation EU, only Bulgaria has a smaller share of its population vaccinated. Romanian authorities said Tuesday that 541 of the 591 people who had died of COVID-19 since the day before were unvaccinated. A recent wave of coronavirus infections has overwhelmed the country’s ailing health care system. The unfolding disaster prompted authorities to impose tighter restrictions starting last week. Vaccination certificates are required for many day-to-day activities.
Mexico celebrates Day of the Dead after pandemic closures

MEXICO CITY (AP) — Mexico finally has returned to mass commemorations of the Day of the Dead, after traditional visits to graveyards were prohibited last year because of the coronavirus pandemic. But the one-year hiatus showed how the tradition itself refuses to die: Most families still celebrated with home altars...
Iowa animal shelter struggles with economic effects of the pandemic

DES MOINES, Iowa — The team at special-needs, no-kill shelter,Animal Lifeline of Iowa, works every day around the clock to save the lives of dogs and cats. But as KCCI’s Stacey Horst reports, the pandemic is having lingering and serious effects on the shelter on Des Moines' south side.
4th fatal hospital fire of pandemic kills 2 in Romania

BUCHAREST, Romania (AP) — A fire at a COVID-19 hospital in Romania killed two people Thursday, authorities said. It was the fourth fatal fire at a Romanian COVID-19 hospital during the pandemic. The blaze broke out in the infectious disease wing of the hospital in the city of Ploiesti as...
1st-ever nationwide lockdown for the unvaccinated is on the cards

On Sunday, Austria may become the first country in the world to impose a lockdown on just the unvaccinated among its population. Chancellor Alexander Schallenberg said a final decision will be made over the weekend. The Austrian government will make a determination on the two-tier lockdown system on Sunday, Chancellor...
A deadly pandemic milestone: Georgia surpasses 25,000 deaths

The latest statistics from the Georgia Department of Public Health show the state has reached a deadly new milestone in the COVID-19 pandemic: more than 25,000 residents have died. The new numbers released Thursday indicate that 25,042 have died since the pandemic began. That number of actual deaths is likely more, with the agency reporting […] The post A deadly pandemic milestone: Georgia surpasses 25,000 deaths appeared first on Reporter Newspapers & Atlanta Intown.
Fresh Dutch Covid lockdown as 10 EU states at 'high concern'

European governments on Friday eyed unpopular Covid curbs, with the Netherlands opting for Western Europe's first partial lockdown of the winter as EU experts said 10 countries in the bloc were causing "very high concern". The "annoying and far-reaching" measures came as the EU's diseases agency said 10 countries in the 27-member bloc faced a Covid situation of "very high concern", warning the pandemic was worsening across the continent.
Dutch return to partial lockdown as Covid surges

Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte on Friday announced Western Europe's first partial lockdown of the winter, with three weeks of Covid curbs on restaurants, shops and sporting events. Protesters set off fireworks in The Hague after Rutte unveiled the "annoying and far-reaching" measures following a record spike of infections to more than 16,000 a day. At a news conference, Rutte said the situation required a "hard blow of a few weeks because the virus is everywhere, throughout the country, in all sectors and all ages". "Fortunately, the vast majority have been vaccinated, otherwise the misery in the hospitals would be incalculable at the moment."
If You Got This Vaccine, You're Barred From Entering the U.S., Starting Today

Millions of people are now being allowed to enter the U.S. for the first time in nearly 18 months. In mid-October, the White House announced that it would soon be opening up the country's borders to fully vaccinated travelers, after having prohibited most non-U.S. citizens from 33 countries during the thick of the pandemic. As of Nov. 8, travelers from dozens of countries can enter the U.S. if they show proof of vaccination and a negative COVID test taken within three days of travel, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). But not all fully vaccinated travelers are being permitted under the administration's new guidelines.
Unvaccinated People Will Be Banned From Here, Starting Nov. 28

Over the last few months, many U.S. officials have decided to mandate COVID vaccinations as a new way to prevent the spread of COVID after cases skyrocketed again amid the Delta variant surge. President Joe Biden took it a step further by ordering certain employers to issue vaccination mandates before the end of the year. As a result, hundreds of airline employees have faced termination and thousands of health care workers have already been let go. Now, a new round of unvaccinated individuals may soon find themselves out of a job.
China Calls Biden’s Bluff on Taiwan

Less than a day after President Joe Biden said the United States would come to Taiwan's defense if China were to launch an attack on the territory, one of the Communist Party's leading propaganda organs is calling the president's bluff. The Global Times, a Communist Party mouthpiece closely tied to...
U.S. Surgeon General Responds to Matthew McConaughey’s Stance on Vaccinating Children Against COVID-19

Amid Matthew McConaughey weighing a run for governor of Texas, the actor has clarified part of his stance on mandatory vaccination, saying he “couldn’t mandate” it yet for young Americans. While appearing at The New York Times‘ DealBook summit on Tuesday, the Interstellar and Dallas Buyers Club actor reiterated his support on masking up during the pandemic, telling Andrew Ross Sorkin, “It’s not the vaccine. It’s a mask. No harm proven and we only prove that it can be healthy. It’s a small inconvenience for a possible long-term freedom.” He also confirmed that he and other adult members of his family, including...
