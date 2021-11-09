Morgues in Romania struggle with pandemic dead

Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte on Friday announced Western Europe's first partial lockdown of the winter, with three weeks of Covid curbs on restaurants, shops and sporting events.
Protesters set off fireworks in The Hague after Rutte unveiled the "annoying and far-reaching" measures following a record spike of infections to more than 16,000 a day.
At a news conference, Rutte said the situation required a "hard blow of a few weeks because the virus is everywhere, throughout the country, in all sectors and all ages".
"Fortunately, the vast majority have been vaccinated, otherwise the misery in the hospitals would be incalculable at the moment."
Comments / 0