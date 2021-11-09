CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Books & Literature

7 More Books for Indigenous Heritage Month

By Kendra Winchester
bookriot.com
 4 days ago

Here’s a little more about our partner: Join NOVL Nation for YA exclusive sneak peeks, monthly book box giveaways, the NOVLtea talk show, and access to FREE advance copies! Brought to you by @LittleBrownYR and home to Twilight, Kingdom of the Wicked, The Inheritance Games, Folk of the Air, and your...

bookriot.com

Comments / 0

Related
WPTV

November is Native American Heritage Month

Monday kicked off Native American Heritage Month. In 1990, former President George H.W. Bush designated November as a month to recognize the sacrifices, contributions, and achievements of Native American people. President Joe Biden released a statement this year, saying Native American roots are embedded in our land. He said, as...
POLITICS
West Side Journal

Hispanic Heritage Month at Caneview

During Hispanic Heritage Month here at Caneview K-8, we learned about artist Salvador Dali from Spain. The students saw pictures of some of Dali’s most famous works of art, including The Persistence of Memory or “Melting Clocks,” which depicts Dali’s dream and his perception of time. Students had a chance to enter a Salvador Dali “Melting Clock” art contest at school to show their own perception of time. There were many wonderful entries to choose from, but eighth grader, Hayden Rayburn’s art was chosen because of his beautifully drawn melting clock and his interesting concept of time. In his drawing, there’s a clock melting in a hand and slipping through the fingers. It is as if the hand is desperately trying to hold on to time, but it is slowly melting away.
VISUAL ART
Motherly

8 children’s books that celebrate Indigenous people

As we honor Indigenous Peoples Heritage Month, it’s important to have open conversations and encourage your children to ask questions about this heritage. Plus, reading is an interactive activity that includes both you, the parent, and the child. No matter your little one’s reading level, it’s never too early to start learning (or reading) about Indigenous history and issues. This colorful roundup includes a little bit of everything from lyrically written picture books to beautifully illustrated board books, and even a children’s bedtime poem—all of which feature main Indigenous characters and storylines.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
bookriot.com

The Best Books to Give as Gifts in 2021

You may have heard that if you want to give books for the holidays, you should order them immediately. Or even, honestly, yesterday. Point is, thanks to the supply chain, booksellers are slammed, so you have a great excuse to start ordering the best books to give as gifts in 2021 early (AKA right now, as soon as you finish reading my list).
BOOKS & LITERATURE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
Free Lance-Star

Book Corner: Mark Native American Heritage Month with one of these intriguing reads

The depth and scope of Native American literature produced across lands and time is mind-blowing, spanning hundreds of indigenous cultures across North America throughout history. Intricate folktales, myths and histories have been passed down through many generations via skilled storytellers. Depending on the region, oral storytelling might involve creation and...
BOOKS & LITERATURE
bookriot.com

Episode 306 Accidental Book Club Vibes

Amanda and Jenn discuss a bunch of different book group recs, books about caregiving, modern novels for classics lovers, and more in this week’s episode of Get Booked. Follow the podcast via RSS, Apple Podcasts, Spotify, or Stitcher. Inflamed by Rupa Marya and Raj Patel (rec’d by Heather) Of Echoes...
BOOKS & LITERATURE
alaskapublic.org

Hometown Alaska: Native Heritage Month can bring complex emotions for Indigenous people. Here are three perspectives

Since 1990, federal, state, and local governments have recognized November as Native Heritage Month to celebrate and honor America’s Indigenous Peoples. November is such an interesting time for Native peoples, though, as it is right after Halloween when folks still commonly dress up in stereotypical Native costumes, and it is also when Thanksgiving happens, a holiday that is fraught with many problematic portrayals of history and Native Peoples. In this episode, we talk about these and many other relevant issues pertaining to Native Heritage Month.
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Natalie Diaz
buffstaterecord.com

October is Filipino American heritage month!

To wrap up October, let’s shine a light on the Filipino identity. Migration from the Philippines to the United States began in the late 19th century and was the “second-largest origin country for immigrants in 1990 and throughout the first decade of the 21st century,” according to the Migration Policy Institute.
SOCIETY
bemidjistate.edu

Events for BSU’s American Indian and Indigenous Peoples Heritage Experience

Over the years, Bemidji State has met a number of milestones to elevate services for American Indian students but every November, in honor of national Native American Heritage Month, the campus comes together to celebrate Indigenous peoples and perspectives during a month-long American Indian and Indigenous People Heritage Experience. A...
BEMIDJI, MN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Adolescence#Book Club#Join Novl Nation#Littlebrownyr#Thenovl#Novl#Non Indigenous#Native Literature#Navajo#Canadian
bookriot.com

New Releases Tuesday: The Best Books Out This Week

It’s Tuesday, which means it’s time for a new batch of book releases! Here are a few of the books out today you should add to your TBR. This is a very small percentage of the new releases this week, though, so stick around until the end for some more Book Riot resources for keeping up with new books, including our YouTube channel, where I talk about each of these! The book descriptions listed are the publisher’s, unless otherwise noted.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
bookriot.com

10 Books You Should Read If You Enjoyed The Goosebumps Series As A Kid

Launched in 2019, Nightfire, the new horror imprint from Tor, encompasses the breadth of horror, from short story collections to novellas and novels, from standalone works to series, from dark fantasy to the supernatural, from originals to reprints of lost modern classics. Nightfire’s novels are now appearing on shelves in bookstores and libraries near you. Do you dare stretch the spines on these terrifying titles this autumn?
BOOKS & LITERATURE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Books & Literature
NewsBreak
Entertainment
bookriot.com

What’s That? 20 of the Best Mystery Books You’ve Never Heard Of

When I was much, much younger, like right out of high school, I had a job working next door to a mystery bookstore. (You can bet I tried to get a job at the mystery bookstore, but they weren’t hiring.) Every day before work, I would go in and purchase a mass market and proceed to read it throughout the day. I love mystery novels and what a wonderful treat. I had SO many mystery books I had never heard of right in front of me. Which is why making a list of 20 of the best mystery books you’ve never heard of was exciting. Because they’re sure to be a mystery for someone else!
BOOKS & LITERATURE
bookriot.com

Trust the Process: Learning to Draw from Books

I have never thought of myself as an artist. I was a dancer growing up and somehow always felt that the visual arts (encompassing painting, drawing, etc.), were something I “wasn’t good at,” and — as a gifted Type A person who was good at most things she attempted — I should not bother with them. I got my bachelor’s degree in Art History, and if there’s ever a subject that will solidify the idea that you have to be amazing at art to even start putting pencil or brush to paper, it’s Art History. I leaned into the textile arts instead, learning to knit and weave and spin. Somehow, the act of making textiles makes me feel closer to my ancestors; after all, humans have been clothing ourselves since prehistory, and the method of spinning wool into yarn has not changed since the Neolithic.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
bookriot.com

25+ Gorgeous Gifts for Book Lovers

With the holidays coming up fast, I'm sure you're aware that it is time to start checking off that gift list you've been slowly adding to throughout the year. Or perhaps you've been completely ignoring your gift list for the past 11 months. (No judgement — same.) Either way, thoughtful gift giving is a wonderful way to show someone that you care for them. If you have a bookish someone in your life, then let me give you a few ideas of gifts for book lovers.
BOOKS & LITERATURE

Comments / 0

Community Policy