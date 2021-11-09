7 More Books for Indigenous Heritage Month

I have never thought of myself as an artist. I was a dancer growing up and somehow always felt that the visual arts (encompassing painting, drawing, etc.), were something I “wasn’t good at,” and — as a gifted Type A person who was good at most things she attempted — I should not bother with them. I got my bachelor’s degree in Art History, and if there’s ever a subject that will solidify the idea that you have to be amazing at art to even start putting pencil or brush to paper, it’s Art History. I leaned into the textile arts instead, learning to knit and weave and spin. Somehow, the act of making textiles makes me feel closer to my ancestors; after all, humans have been clothing ourselves since prehistory, and the method of spinning wool into yarn has not changed since the Neolithic.

BOOKS & LITERATURE ・ 5 DAYS AGO