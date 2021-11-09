CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
One year out: These senators are most vulnerable in 2022

By Bridget Bowman
Roll Call Online
 4 days ago

Democrats dominate the list of vulnerable senators one year before Election Day 2022, but that doesn’t mean their majority is doomed. Democratic strategists who work on Senate races are still optimistic their party will prevail, in part because President Joe Biden won six of the eight states Inside Elections with Nathan...

CNN

The 10 Senate seats most likely to flip in 2022

(CNN) — "A lot happens in a year." It's a favorite phrase for politicos who don't like the way the winds are blowing. A year ago, it was Republicans saying that. Democrats had just celebrated winning the White House and holding the House, albeit with a slimmer majority than anyone had expected. (Securing the narrow Senate majority would come a couple of months later.)
Washington Post

Republicans aren’t ready for Trump-style ‘fraud’ claims in GOP primaries

Douglas Heye, a former Republican National Committee communications director, was deputy chief of staff to former House majority leader Eric Cantor. Months after the electoral college vote was certified and Joe Biden inaugurated, Republicans are still being forced to look backward to 2020. Attempts by Donald Trump’s acolytes to audit or overturn results in Arizona, Georgia, Michigan, Texas and Wisconsin continue, and the former president urges these on — calling last year’s free and fair elections an insurrection and the storming of the Capitol by his supporters a peaceful protest. Meanwhile, a similar thing has happened in at least one 2021 election: While former New Jersey governor Chris Christie has urged Republicans to accept reality and move forward, unsuccessful New Jersey GOP gubernatorial candidate Jack Ciattarelli spent more than a week refusing to concede a race that every news organization had called for his opponent before finally backing down on Friday.
POLITICO

Donald Trump is eyeing the "largest House Republican majority in American history" after next year's midterms.

The former president released excerpts from his own remarks at a closed NRCC event. What happened: Former President Donald Trump released parts of his speech from a National Republican Congressional Committee event held Monday in Florida. In the five-and-a-half minute video, Trump predicted Republicans would romp to victory in the 2022 midterms if they embrace policies his administration pursued.
Roll Call Online

These House members are vulnerable next year, and they’re not alone

With states across the country still drawing new congressional maps, significant uncertainty remains about which House members are most vulnerable for the 2022 midterms. As a result, ranking the 10 most vulnerable incumbents, as CQ Roll Call normally does at this point in the cycle, is not feasible. Instead, the list below highlights the House lawmakers with the toughest reelection prospects, based on what is now known. These members won narrow victories last year and have little hope of mapmakers making their lives easier, have been pitted against fellow incumbents in redistricting, or are under fire within their own parties.
Marietta Daily Journal

One year out: 8 questions about the midterms

WASHINGTON — If there’s one lesson from recent elections, it’s that a lot can change in a year. It’s important to keep that in mind with one year to go before voters next decide control of Congress. For an example of how things can change, consider that at this point in the 2020 cycle, no voters had heard of COVID-19.
Roll Call Online

For Democrats, the future goes from bad to worse

ANALYSIS — Democrats better hope things are darkest before the dawn because they now face a series of challenges that combine to offer a bleak near-term future for their party. As I argued three weeks ago in this column space, two trends were preparing to collide in Virginia — Democrats’...
