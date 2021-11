Toy shop owner Kim Mitchell placed her holiday orders months ago, but she has no idea what will make it to her store on time. Anything from Mattel and Hasbro is largely off the table, as are Ravensburger puzzles. The Lego sets that used to arrive on a pallet are coming in dribs and drabs: "Five boxes one day, two the next," she said. "It's very unpredictable. I don't know what I'm getting, or when."

SMALL BUSINESS ・ 6 DAYS AGO