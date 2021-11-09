CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Global banking regulators to move ahead with crypto, climate rules

By Reuters
Shore News Network
Shore News Network
 4 days ago
LONDON (Reuters) – The Basel Committee of banking regulators said on Tuesday it will address climate-related risks and how banks should set aside capital to cover potential...

Forbes

The Basic Regulations For Crypto Trading, Accounting And Taxes

Shareholder/Founding Partner at Hart David Carson LLP, representing & counseling mid-market, pre-IPO companies. While the vast majority of cryptocurrency trading is done by companies that specialize in it, there is a growing number of entities engaging in it on the side. The most famous example of this is Tesla, which recently invested $1.5 billion into bitcoin. As more companies and individuals include cryptocurrency in their investment profiles, it is my opinion as a partner at a firm that works in the cryptocurrency industry that the regulations surrounding it are likely to become more complex and rigid.
MARKETS
ambcrypto.com

Binance CEO Changpeng Zhao discusses future of crypto, global adoption, regulations

Changpeng Zhao, Binance chief executive officer, discussed regulations and crypto ETF in a recent interview with Bloomberg. According to him,. “Most institutions or organizations should be looking at crypto at this stage.”. Institutions get serious. Let’s recall that just last month, Jamie Dimon, JP Morgan Chase chairman, and CEO, had...
MARKETS
wealthmanagement.com

Hurdles on the Horizon: New Crypto Regulation

The infrastructure bill that recently passed the U.S. Congress contains digital asset provisions designed to generate revenue and could hinder cryptocurrency growth and stifle innovation. The regulations require any party involved with the exchange of digital assets to register as a broker and report all cash payments exceeding $10,000 to the IRS.
MARKETS
#Regulators#Climate#Reuters#The Basel Committee#Cryptoassets#Swiss#Prudential Treatment
EETimes.com

Regulators Consider Adopting Rules for AI

Legislators on both sides of the Atlantic are considering regulating the use of algorithms and artificial intelligence (AI) systems. Similar to the way the European Union’s General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), adopted in 2018, creates a framework for regulating the use of personal data, regulations covering AI would create a framework for eliminating bias and other forms of potential harm.
TECHNOLOGY
TechCrunch

Notabene raises $10.2M to help crypto exchanges comply with new global regulations

New investors include crypto exchanges Luno and Bitso, who were Notabene’s customers prior to the fundraise, as well as the venture capital arms of Blockfi and Gemini Frontier Fund. Illuminate Financial, CMT Digital, Fenbushi Capital and ComplyAdvantage CEO Charlie Delingpole also participated as new backers in the Series A, joining existing investors including Castle Island Ventures and Green Visor Capital. Notabene raised a $1.76 million seed round in October 2020, six months after the company was founded.
SOFTWARE
edf.org

Banks take major step to turn climate commitments into action for global agriculture sector

Today at COP26, the World Business Council for Sustainable Development announced the Banking for Impact on Climate in Agriculture (B4ICA) initiative in partnership with EDF, the United Nations Environment Programme Finance Initiative and the Partnership for Carbon Accounting Financials. Banks representing over 40% of global banking assets have already committed...
AGRICULTURE
ambcrypto.com

Amid global expansion, Huobi Group moves crypto spot trading from Seychelles to Gibraltar

According to a press release dates 8 November, 2021, Huobi Group has announced that it is moving its spot trading business from Seychelles to Gibraltar. The company stated that the migration has commenced after approval from Gibraltar Financial Services Commission (GFSC). Moving forward, spot trading will take place through the local entity, Huobi Gibraltar, which is distributed ledger technology (DLT) license compliant.
COMMODITIES & FUTURE
investing.com

Acting CoC Hsu: More crypto regulation is needed

The Office of the Comptroller of the Currency is responsible for the regulatory oversight of federally chartered banks operating within the United States. Hsu further declared:. Petition for Robinhood to List SHIB Now Reached 510k Signatures By CoinQuora - Nov 07, 2021. Reports show that Shiba Inu has set a...
MARKETS
Reuters

Australia's banking regulator looks into CBA's jump into crypto

SYDNEY, Nov 5 (Reuters) - Australia's banking watchdog said it was examining the regulatory implications of Commonwealth Bank's (CBA.AX)'s planned introduction of bitcoin trading to unsophisticated retail investors - the first bank in Australia to do so. CBA says it would welcome a clear regulatory framework for crytpocurrencies, which are...
MARKETS
bitcoin.com

Iran Blockchain Association Offers Help With Crypto Regulations, Says Regulators Are Not Qualified

The leading crypto industry association in Iran has slammed authorities for their passive stance regarding crypto regulation. The government’s inaction is a source of concern, the organization said, offering its assistance to regulators whom it considers not sufficiently qualified to deal with the complex issue. Blockchain Association Proposes Public-Private Partnership...
MARKETS
104.1 WIKY

Global shares linger at peaks ahead of Fed move

HONG KONG (Reuters) – Global shares hovered at record highs while currency markets and U.S. Treasuries were steady on Wednesday, as investors looked to the expected winding down of pandemic-era monetary stimulus in the world’s largest economy. The Federal Reserve is expected to announce the tapering of its $120 billion-a-month...
BUSINESS
American Banker

Washington should look to states for guidance on regulating crypto

Amid the intensifying debate in Washington about what the rules of the road should be for cryptocurrency, and who should police it, something important has been missing: a process for getting there. It seems that nearly everyone has an opinion on how crypto should be regulated, but perhaps what’s needed...
WASHINGTON STATE
Brookings Institution

Focus on bank supervision, not just bank regulation

Last month, the Biden administration made headlines nominating Cornell Law School Professor Saule Omarova to serve as Comptroller of the Currency, a position from which she would oversee the National Banking System. Omarova’s nomination has drawn sharp criticism from the financial services industry, placing her alongside other Biden appointments within financial regulation such as chair of the Securities and Exchange Commission Gary Gensler and director of the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau (CFPB) Rohit Chopra. In each case, the appointments represent a sea change, embracing an approach to regulation that starkly differs from the priorities of the Trump administration. These existing appointments and nominations set the stage for the financial regulatory appointments that the administration has not yet made, including three vacancies on the Federal Reserve — the Fed Chair, Vice Chair for Supervision, and a member of Fed’s Board of Governors —and vacancies at the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp (FDIC), among others.
PERSONAL FINANCE
investing.com

Singapore to position itself as global crypto center, says regulator

The regulation of cryptocurrencies varies considerably across the globe: China has cracked down on significant amounts of crypto activity in recent months, while Japan only recently allowed specialized cryptocurrency investment funds. El Salvador, on the other hand, has accepted Bitcoin (BTC) as a legal currency. As financial centers throughout the...
WORLD
