Electronics

AI-based Home Security Camera Market Set for Explosive Growth | Honeywell, Dahua, Bosch Security Systems, Sony

bostonnews.net
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Latest research study released by HTF MI "Global AI-based Home Security Camera Market" with 100+ pages of analysis on business Strategy taken up by key and emerging industry players and delivers know how of the current market development, landscape, technologies, drivers, opportunities, market viewpoint and status. Understanding the segments helps...

www.bostonnews.net

dvrplayground.com

Web Application Firewall Solution Market Size Growth Forecast 2021 To 2028 | Penta Security Systems, Akamai, Imperva, NSFOCUS

The Web Application Firewall Solution market report considers the major factors accountable for driving the growth of the Web Application Firewall Solution Industry, in addition to the key hindrances and challenges. In the initial segment of the report, the market definition, market overview, product description, product scope, product characterization, and product specification has been discussed. The information presented in this report provides an overview of the latest trends and development plans, patterns, and policies observed in the global market. Moreover, the study offers an analysis of the latest events such as the technological advancements and the product launches and their consequences on the global Web Application Firewall Solution market. The global market also comprises the data accumulated from numerous primary and secondary sources.
SOFTWARE
Engadget

Protect your home with this $199 wireless security camera

How protected is your place? If your answer is anything but a resounding “very,” it’s time to rethink your security strategy. Locks and alarm systems are great, but you also need to be able to keep an eye on what’s going on around your home, and that’s why you should consider a smart security camera. They conveniently monitor your home’s surroundings, whether that means catching suspicious activity or greeting your guests via built-in microphones.
ELECTRONICS
Bolivar Commercial

Night Vision Surveillance Cameras Market Size Growth, Segments, Competition Strategy, Review, Statistics, and Forecast to 2026 | BAE Systems, FLIR Systems, Axis Communications, Robert Bosch, Samsung Electronics

The Night Vision Surveillance Cameras industry witnessed substantial growth owing to the huge demand for production and sales by services, innovations, new product launches, and product portfolio over the forecast years. Information provided in market segmentation by types, applications, is collected with both qualitative and quantitative methods to help business players in gaining data at the micro and macro levels. In different regions or countries. Further, this report is analyzed on the basis of key market vendors, SWOT analysis, worldwide presence, and company’s financial data such as annual revenue, research, and development expenses, and investments, and cost structures.
MARKETS
dvrplayground.com

Video Surveillance Market Size, Share and Top Vendors – Hikvision, Dahua, Axis Communications, Bosch Security Systems

Global Market Vision has published a newly statistical data, titled as Video Surveillance market, which gives a brief strategy of the ongoing trends, as well as prediction of upcoming trends. These trends are analyzed and studied from various sectors like Video Surveillance on the basis of the domain, industries, and clients. This report is summarized with different market perspectives such as political, cultural as well as economical.
MARKETS
automationworld.com

Securing Distributed Control Systems

Distributed control systems (DCSs) are commonplace in continuous processing, particularly in the oil and gas and chemical industries where they’re used to control several machines or processes at the same time. This differs from PLCs (programmable logic controllers), as a PLC is typically used to control just one machine. This...
TECHNOLOGY
bostonnews.net

Global Geotechnical Instrumentation and Monitoring Equipment Market Size, Share, Growth, Demand and Forecast 2027

The geotechnical instrumentation and monitoring market is expected to witness a CAGR of 9.7% during the forecast period. The development of the construction sector globally, rising urbanization, initiatives by the government towards the development of sustainable infrastructure will propel the growth of the geotechnical instrumentation and monitoring market. The rising...
MARKETS
Bolivar Commercial

Night Vision Security Cameras Market 2021 Key Trends, Applications & Future Developments, focusing on top key vendors like include Axis Communications, BAE Systems, FLIR Systems, etc.

Global Night Vision Security Cameras Market Report Covers Industrial Analysis, Market Growth Stimulators, And Future Scope. Global Night Vision Security Cameras market report penciled down by Data Lab Forecast (DLF) has all the industrial and regional profile along with the market growth initiators details comprehensively provided. The Night Vision Security Cameras Market report has also been affected by the recent COVID-19 pandemic but believes to bounce back within a few months. The market is expected to head toward growth during the forecast period through the particular market strategies and other stimulating factors. The research report on the global Night Vision Security Cameras Market provides a complete overview of the key market, key Market players, regional distribution, applications, historical data, and future scope.
ELECTRONICS
TrendHunter.com

LTE-Equipped Security Cameras

The Arlo Go 2 wireless security camera is a mobility focused solution for users seeking out a way to easily implement advanced monitoring components onto their property and beyond. The camera is outfitted with both WiFi and 4G LTE connectivity, which will allow to be easily connected to networks no matter where it's being installed. The unit will record footage in 1080p resolution, while a series of 850 nm LEDs will illuminate areas up to 25-feet away.
ELECTRONICS
Fstoppers

Why Are There No Security Features in Cameras?

It is 2021, and numerous devices have GPS, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, and cellular radios or some combination thereof, and these capabilities provide a certain level of security. There are also passcodes, serial number databases, and much more. And yet, cameras do not seem to take advantage of any of these capabilities. Why is that, and will we ever see some of these features make their way into our devices?
ELECTRONICS
Houston Chronicle

Sunnova partners with Brinks Home Security to bundle solar, security systems

Houston-based Sunnova Energy said Thursday that it would partner with home security giant Brinks to offer customers of both companies the option to add security systems or solar panels to their homes. John Berger, CEO of Sunnova, said the partnership will allow his company and Brinks to expand their customer...
HOUSTON, TX
bostonnews.net

Global Substation Automation and Integration Market to Generate Revenue of USD 58.2 billion by 2027, at a CAGR of 6.6% during 2021-2027

The global substation automation and integration market is expected to witness a CAGR of 6.6% during the forecast period. The reliability, need for the low-cost, flexibility, and grid efficiency linked with the substation automation and integration may propel the growth of the market during the forecast period. However, high capital...
BUSINESS
bostonnews.net

Graphic LCD Modules Market By Backlight Type (None, LED, Edge LED) and By Vertical (Automotive, Industrial, Healthcare) - Forecast 2021-2031

250 Pages Graphic LCD Modules Market Survey Report Provides Latest Trends and Drivers for 2021-2031. As advancements in display technology is witnessed, a corresponding continuous introduction of advanced display solutions, such as LCD, LED, OLED etc., has also been witnessed in the market. And owing to the increasing disposable income and customer expenditure, a considerable traction of the same is witnessed across the globe. However, a demand for inexpensive (comparatively), and flexible and manually controlled display solutions, for applications across various industry verticals, was also witnessed in the market. This demand has, thus, been a factor responsible for the accelerating growth of various other display solution markets such as graphic LCD modules.
ELECTRONICS
bostonnews.net

Epitaxial wafer Market: An Exclusive Study on Upcoming Trends and Growth Opportunities

Opportunities in the epitaxial wafer market have evolved through a number of stages. Lucintel has found the future of this market to be promising; the epitaxial wafer market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 11% to13%. In this market, consumer electronics is expected to remain the largest end use industry. Players can benefit from the available opportunities like increasing penetration of smartphones, increasing adoption of IoT, and self-driving cars.
MARKETS
bostonnews.net

Biometric Authentication Solution Market By Component (Hardware, Software, Services) and By Industry (BFSI, Healthcare, Retail & Wholesale) - Forecast 2021-2031

250 Pages Biometric Authentication Solution Market Survey Report Provides Latest Trends and Drivers for 2021-2031. As organizations are focusing on secure authentication methods for user access, e-commerce, and other safety applications, the demand for biometric authentication solutions is growing rapidly. The increasing dependency on digital technologies and automation is further expected to drive the growth of the biometric authentication solutions market. Moreover, the continuous demand for enhanced security and identification system has led to the increasing adoption of biometric authentication solutions.
SOFTWARE
bostonnews.net

Helical Gear Market By Type (Cross-helical Gears and Double Helical Gears) and By End users (Automotive, Process Industry, Energy) - Forecast 2021-2031

250 Pages of Research Study Published by Fact.MR, a Leading Market Research and Competitive Intelligence Provider Offers Riveting Insights into Key Factors Accelerating the Growth of the Global Helical Gear Market over the Assessment Period 2021-2031. Gears are a crucial part of machines and systems. The helical gear is one...
MARKETS
bostonnews.net

Hybrid Flash Storage Market By Enterprises (Small and Medium Enterprises Large Enterprises) and By End User (Government, Cloud Service Provider, Data Centre Service Provider) - Forecast 2021-2031

250 Pages Hybrid Flash Storage Market Survey Report Provides Latest Trends and Drivers for 2021-2031. The hybrid flash storage market has undergone significant maturation in last few years due to the transformation of the enterprise computing environment owing to the emergence of hyperscale cloud service providers. The rapid development of a wide range of storage and memory innovations is expected to drive the hybrid flash storage market.
MARKETS
bostonnews.net

COVID-19 Impact on Gas Sensors Market by Technology, End-use Industry and Region - Global Forecast to 2021

According to the new market research report "COVID-19 Impact on Gas Sensors Market by Technology (Electrochemical, MOS, IR, Catalytic, Laser), End-use Industry, and Region - Global Forecast to 2021″, is projected to decline from USD 1,025 million in 2020 to USD 1,016 million by 2021, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of -0.9% during the forecast period. Factors governing the gas sensors market include the growing demand from OEMs and medical device/equipment manufacturers for the production of critical care systems such as ventilators, respirators, and restricted demand conditions from automotive, oil & gas and chemicals, building & construction, and other sectors.
INDUSTRY
bostonnews.net

What will be Insect Pest Control Market Demand In 2027- | Market Players are Bayer, BASF, Sumitomo Chemical, Korea Henkel home care

The Insect Pest Control Market research looks at the industry's current and future market prospects, as well as recent changes including market drivers, opportunities, challenges, and market restraints in developed and emerging markets. Apart from that, the report examines important market developments such as product launches, agreements, acquisitions, partnerships, and mergers to have a better understanding of current market dynamics and their impact over the forecast period.
MARKETS
bostonnews.net

Robotic Process Automation in BFSI Market Share, Size, Top manufacturers Records, Production, Revenue, Growth Rate, Price and Gross Margin, Showing Impressive Growth by 2030

Robotic Process Automation in BFSI Market Growth 2021-2030 , Covid 19 Outbreak Impact research report added by Report Ocean, is an in-depth analysis of market characteristics, size and growth, segmentation, regional and country breakdowns, competitive landscape, market shares, trends and strategies for this market. It traces the market's historic and forecast market growth by geography. It places the market within the context of the wider Robotic Process Automation in BFSI Market and compares it with other markets., market definition, regional market opportunity, sales and revenue by region, manufacturing cost analysis, Industrial Chain, market effect factors analysis, Robotic Process Automation in BFSI Market size forecast, market data & Graphs and Statistics, Tables, Bar &Pie Charts, and many more for business intelligence. Get complete Report (Including Full TOC, 100+ Tables & Figures, and Chart). - In-depth Analysis Pre & Post COVID-19 Market Outbreak Impact Analysis & Situation by Region.
MARKETS
bostonnews.net

Grain Alcohol Market to Witness Huge Growth by 2026

According to the report "Grain Alcohol Market by Type (Ethanol, Polyols), Application (Food, Beverages, Pharmaceutical & Healthcare), Source (Sugarcane, Grains, Fruits), Functionality (Preservative, Coloring/flavoring agent, Coatings), and by Region – Global Forecast to 2026", published by MarketsandMarkets™, the global Grain Alcohol Market size is estimated to be valued at USD 12.2 billion in 2021 and is projected to reach USD 14.9 billion by 2026, recording a CAGR of 4.1% during the forecast period. The increase in demand for grain alcohol in various industries such as food & beverages and health & personal care is driving the grain alcohol market globally. The grain alcohol market is gaining momentum due to increase in the production of beer and increasing demand for craft beer. The use of ethanol in the beverage industry has resulted in the growth in the market of grain alcohol for beverage applications. Grain alcohol is also used as preservatives, food color, or coatings in the end products.
DRINKS

