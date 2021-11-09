Britain proposes global competitiveness objective for financial regulators

Regulators will be required to consider how the UK’s financial sector can grow and compete internationally when setting out rules that could crack down on bad practices.The Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) and Prudential Regulation Authority (PRA) will be given new powers to set rules as the UK moves away from the EU framework after Brexit according to Government proposals.“The plans would require the FCA and the PRA to consider both the implications for growth and international competitiveness of their regulations, as well as their existing objectives of maintaining market integrity, consumer protection and a sound financial system,” the Treasury...

