CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Economy

Britain proposes global competitiveness objective for financial regulators

By Reuters
Shore News Network
Shore News Network
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

LONDON (Reuters) – Britain proposed on Tuesday to require financial regulators to safeguard the global competitiveness of...

www.shorenewsnetwork.com

Comments / 0

Related
Shore News Network

Economist magazine says Hong Kong rejects journalist’s visa renewal

HONG KONG (Reuters) -The Economist said on Saturday that Hong Kong declined to renew the visa of one its journalists, urging the city to maintain foreign media access as concerns grow about media freedoms in the global financial hub. Zanny Minton Beddoes, editor in chief, said in a statement https://press.economist.com/story/15283/statement-from-the-economist...
ECONOMY
Shore News Network

Sri Lanka looking to lower fiscal deficit from 2022

COLOMBO (Reuters) -Sri Lanka is confident of not defaulting on its debts and will work on gradually improving the quality of its foreign exchange reserves, finance minister Basil Rajapaksa said on Saturday. Rajapaksa said when presenting Sri Lanka’s 2022 budget on Friday that the government will cut its budget deficit...
WORLD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Financial Sector#Regulators#Competitiveness#Britain#Uk#Reuters
theloadstar.com

UK competition regulator investigates DFDS-P&O Ferries space-sharing

UK regulator the Competition and Markets Authority (CMA) has opened an investigation into the capacity-sharing deal between DFDS and P&O Ferries on the Dover-Calais ferry route. It will be looking into whether the agreement has the “potential to prevent, restrict or distort competition within the UK”. The CMA said the...
INDUSTRY
CoinTelegraph

USDC issuer Circle supports proposal to regulate stablecoin issuers as banks

Issuers of stablecoins like Tether (USDT) and USD Coin (USDC) may soon be required to work under the same regulations as banks, but that seemingly doesn’t frighten the CEO of the USDC-issuer Circle. Commenting on the Biden administration’s proposal to work on a bank-like regulation for stablecoin issuers, Circle CEO...
MARKETS
coingeek.com

South Korea will not regulate NFTs, financial watchdog says

South Korea’s financial watchdog will not venture into the non-fungible tokens (NFTs) space. The Financial Services Commission (FSC) will refrain from regulating NFTs as they don’t qualify as virtual assets, the watchdog recently revealed. Regulators globally are keeping an eye on NFTs as their values and market skyrocket. According to...
WORLD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Brexit
NewsBreak
Economy
Country
U.K.
The Guardian

Rishi Sunak unveils post-Brexit financial regulation proposals

Britain’s post-Brexit system of financial regulation is to have a greater focus on growth and international competitiveness under new plans outlined by the chancellor, Rishi Sunak. In what the Treasury described as a “once-in-a-generation” opportunity to reform the way one of the UK’s biggest industries is supervised and policed, Sunak...
PERSONAL FINANCE
The Independent

City regulators to be given ‘international competitiveness’ brief after Brexit

Regulators will be required to consider how the UK’s financial sector can grow and compete internationally when setting out rules that could crack down on bad practices.The Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) and Prudential Regulation Authority (PRA) will be given new powers to set rules as the UK moves away from the EU framework after Brexit according to Government proposals.“The plans would require the FCA and the PRA to consider both the implications for growth and international competitiveness of their regulations, as well as their existing objectives of maintaining market integrity, consumer protection and a sound financial system,” the Treasury...
ECONOMY
US News and World Report

Britain's Playtech Gets Takeover Proposal From Major Investor Gopher

(Reuters) -Playtech is in talks with its second-biggest shareholder over a possible takeover offer, weeks after agreeing to a buyout from rival Aristocrat Leisure, sending the British online gambling software firm shares up 3% on Monday. Hong Kong-based Gopher Investments, which holds a nearly 5% stake in Playtech through an...
GAMBLING
Birmingham Star

COP26: Britain Hails Global Deals to 'End Coal' but Plans New Mine

GLASGOW, SCOTLAND - The 'end of coal' is in sight, according to Britain, host of the COP26 climate summit, after dozens of countries pledged to stop using coal and end the financing of fossil fuels. Burning coal is the single biggest contributor to climate change, accounting for about 40% of...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
kdal610.com

Britain’s Sunak pledges to ‘rewire’ global finance system for net zero

GLASGOW (Reuters) – British finance minister Rishi Sunak pledged on Wednesday to “rewire” the global financial system for net zero, saying London will also commit 100 million pounds ($136.19 million) to make climate finance more accessible to developing countries. Outlining Britain’s strategy over the next five years to the United...
ECONOMY
Shore News Network

Top U.S. financial regulator reverses stance on social issues

WASHINGTON (Reuters) -The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on Wednesday published new staff guidance that may make it harder for corporations to keep shareholder proposals on matters like workforce diversity or climate from being voted on at annual meetings. The new bulletins replace Trump-era guidance that gave companies more room...
U.S. POLITICS
bitcoinist.com

Regulated Bitcoin Futures In LatAm: Argentina Considers Proposal

A petition to launch regulated Bitcoin futures and options in Argentine pesos has been submitted by Matba Rofex, Argentina’s largest futures market, to the National Securities Commission (CNV). Matba Rofex is the most prominent market for futures and options in Argentina. They currently have a BTC MtR index expressed in...
CURRENCIES
industryglobalnews24.com

Chinese market regulators propose new guidelines on Internet platform responsibilities

China's market regulator has proposed a long list of responsibilities, that it wants the Internet platforms in the country to follow. This is the latest effort by Beijing to establish an oversight framework for its technology sector. Highlights. China's market regulator proposes new guidelines for Internet platforms. These guidelines are...
INTERNET
cryptonews.com

Major Swedish Power Company Defends Bitcoin Mining as Regulators Propose Ban

A joint statement from the directors-general of the Swedish Financial Supervisory Authority and the Swedish Environmental Protection Agency has called for a total ban on proof-of-work mining of cryptocurrencies, such as Bitcoin (BTC), within the EU. Meanwhile, Sweden’s state-owned power company is publicly defending crypto mining, saying it has the potential to balance the load on power grids.
INDUSTRY
chartattack.com

Is The Global Rise of Crypto Putting Financial Systems at Risk?

A recent speech by a high-ranking member of the Bank of England states that the growth of Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies could have major consequences in the near future. It’s not the first time that the cryptocurrency markets are experiencing sharp falls in value; however, this latest drop could be one of the most significant.
CURRENCIES
Shore News Network

Shore News Network

62K+
Followers
26K+
Post
23M+
Views
ABOUT

Shore News News Network is a national news provider primarily serving the New York/NJ/PA tri-state area, focusing on police and fire news; political news; health news; viral news, and other news of interest to our readers. We reach over 1,500,000 readers every month. Founded in 2008, serving Ocean County, New Jersey, Shore News Network now reached Americans coast to coast.

 https://www.shorenewsnetwork.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy