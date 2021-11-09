Enterprise Intellectual Property (IP) Management Software Market May See Big Move | Anaqua, Cardinal IP, Patrix

CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
The latest study released on the Global Enterprise Intellectual Property (IP) Management Software Market by AMA Research evaluates market size, trend, and forecast to 2027. The Enterprise Intellectual Property (IP) Management Software market study covers significant research data and proofs to be a handy resource document for managers, analysts, industry experts...

dataversity.net

What Is Enterprise Information Management (EIM)?

The Gartner IT Glossary defines Enterprise Information Management (EIM) as:. “An integrative discipline for structuring, describing and governing information assets across organizational and technological boundaries to improve efficiency, promote transparency and enable business insight.”. According toOpenText, EIM:. “Helps businesses attain 360-degree views of their Big Data and Analytics by streamlining...
TECHNOLOGY
houstonmirror.com

IoT Software Market May See A Big Move | General Electric, Google, Amazon Web Services

The Latest research study released by HTF MI "Global IoT Software Market" with 100+ pages of analysis on business Strategy taken up by key and emerging industry players and delivers know how of the current market development, landscape, technologies, drivers, opportunities, market viewpoint and status. Understanding the segments helps in identifying the importance of different factors that aid the market growth. Some of the Major Companies covered in this Research are Cisco Systems, Inc., Bosch Software Innovations GmbH, General Electric, Google Inc., Amazon Web Services, Inc., Hewlett Packard Enterprise, Intel Corporation, International Business Machine (IBM) Corporation, Microsoft Corporation, Oracle Corporation & SAP SE etc.
SOFTWARE
houstonmirror.com

Digital Government Service Market May See a Big Move | Major Giants Government Technology Agency, Accenture, Granicus

Global Digital Government Service Market Growth (Status and Outlook) 2021-2026 is latest research study released by HTF MI evaluating the market risk side analysis, highlighting opportunities and leveraged with strategic and tactical decision-making support. The report provides information on market trends and development, growth drivers, technologies, and the changing investment structure of the Global Digital Government Service Market. Some of the key players profiled in the study are Granicus, Government Technology Agency, BCG, Digital Government and Service NL, Digital.govt.nz, NEC Corporation, Siteimprove, Accenture & Sofrecom.
MARKETS
dvrplayground.com

Patent Management Software Market Perspective, Market Analysis, Sales Volume | IPfolio, CPA Global, Anaqua, Inc

The report on the Patent Management Software market provides the definition, overview, size analysis, market share analysis, Breakdown Data by Type, application, quantitative and qualitative analysis, major players, and regional graphs. The Global Patent Management Software market from 2021 to 2028 study focuses on a global examination of data from...
SOFTWARE
houstonmirror.com

Online Education Technology Market May See A Big Move | Blackboard, Docebo, Coursera

Latest released Global Online Education Technology Market Research Report provides detailed assessment of Key and emerging players showcasing company profiles, product/service offerings, market price, and sales revenue to better derive market size estimation. With this assesment the aim is to provide viewpoint on upcoming trends, growth drivers, opinions and facts derived from industry executives with statistically supported and market validated data. Furthermore, a detailed commentary on How or Why this market may see a growth momentum during the forecast period is analysed and correlated with dominating and emerging players strength and weakness.
MARKETS
bostonnews.net

Medicinal Spices Market May See Big Move | Sun Impex, Earthen Delight, Frontier

The " Medicinal Spices - Market Development Scenario " Study has been added to HTF MI database. The study covers in-depth overview, description about the Product, Industry Scope and elaborates market outlook and growth status to 2027. At present, the market is developing its presence following current economic slowdown and its Impact. Some of the key players considered in the study are Able Agro, SOAP, Frontier Co-Op, Sun Impex, Earthen Delight, Yogi Botanicals & Live Organics. The market size is broken down by relevant regions/countries, segments and application that may see potential uptrend or downtrend.
MARKETS
bostonnews.net

Global Geotechnical Instrumentation and Monitoring Equipment Market Size, Share, Growth, Demand and Forecast 2027

The geotechnical instrumentation and monitoring market is expected to witness a CAGR of 9.7% during the forecast period. The development of the construction sector globally, rising urbanization, initiatives by the government towards the development of sustainable infrastructure will propel the growth of the geotechnical instrumentation and monitoring market. The rising...
MARKETS
Las Vegas Herald

Digital Asset Trading System Development Market May See a Big Move | Blockstack, PayStand, SAP Cloud Platform, Blockstream

Digital Asset Trading System Development Market - Global Outlook and Forecast 2021-2027 is latest research study released by HTF MI evaluating the market risk side analysis, highlighting opportunities and leveraged with strategic and tactical decision-making support. The report provides information on market trends and development, growth drivers, technologies, and the changing investment structure of the Digital Asset Trading System Development Market. Some of the key players profiled in the study are ruizton, OKCoin, ConsenSys, Blockstack, SAP Cloud Platform, BitSE, Blocko, Blockstream, PayStand, Rubix Core etc.
MARKETS
bostonnews.net

Global Substation Automation and Integration Market to Generate Revenue of USD 58.2 billion by 2027, at a CAGR of 6.6% during 2021-2027

The global substation automation and integration market is expected to witness a CAGR of 6.6% during the forecast period. The reliability, need for the low-cost, flexibility, and grid efficiency linked with the substation automation and integration may propel the growth of the market during the forecast period. However, high capital...
BUSINESS
bostonnews.net

World's First Artificial Intelligence (AI) Based Information Technology Service Management (ITSM) Tool Launched

Novel Inductive Reasoning Software (NovelIRS) is a young private limited company started in 2016 with a mission to optimise various stages of IT infrastructure management using cutting-edge technologies to cater to the IT industry's needs. Over the years, NovelIRS has developed a unique on-premise product called Modern Infrastructure Remote Automation Tool or MIRAT. Since its launch, the product has been used by more than 800 clients across 35 countries and has significantly reduced operational expenses and improved team productivity and efficiencies. With close to 85% annual retention rates, MIRAT has been a revolutionary ITSM product, which has helped boost our valuable clients' IT infrastructure management. The on-premises MIRAT product also has a Net Promoter Score (NPS) of 81 and is one of the top-rated products on several comparison portals.
SOFTWARE
bostonnews.net

Graphic LCD Modules Market By Backlight Type (None, LED, Edge LED) and By Vertical (Automotive, Industrial, Healthcare) - Forecast 2021-2031

250 Pages Graphic LCD Modules Market Survey Report Provides Latest Trends and Drivers for 2021-2031. As advancements in display technology is witnessed, a corresponding continuous introduction of advanced display solutions, such as LCD, LED, OLED etc., has also been witnessed in the market. And owing to the increasing disposable income and customer expenditure, a considerable traction of the same is witnessed across the globe. However, a demand for inexpensive (comparatively), and flexible and manually controlled display solutions, for applications across various industry verticals, was also witnessed in the market. This demand has, thus, been a factor responsible for the accelerating growth of various other display solution markets such as graphic LCD modules.
ELECTRONICS
bostonnews.net

Food Additive Market: An Exclusive Study on Upcoming Trends and Growth Opportunities

Opportunities in the food additive market have evolved through a number of stages. Lucintel has found the future of this market to be promising; the food additive market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 3%-5%. In this market, sweeteners are the largest segment by type, whereas bakery and confectionary is largest by application. Players can benefit from the available opportunities like increasing demand for processed food products among consumers.
MARKETS
bostonnews.net

Medical Air Disinfection Machine Market 2021, Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast to 2027

A New Market Study, Titled "Medical Air Disinfection Machine Market Upcoming Trends, Growth Drivers and Challenges" has been featured on fusionmarketresearch. This global study of the Medical Air Disinfection Machine market offers an overview of the existing market trends, drivers, restrictions, and metrics and also offers a viewpoint for important segments. The report also tracks product and services demand growth forecasts for the market. There is also to the study approach a detailed segmental review. A regional study of the global Medical Air Disinfection Machine industry is also carried out in North America, Latin America, Asia-Pacific, Europe, and the Near East & Africa. The report mentions growth parameters in the regional markets along with major players dominating the regional growth.
MARKETS
bostonnews.net

COVID-19 Impact on Gas Sensors Market by Technology, End-use Industry and Region - Global Forecast to 2021

According to the new market research report "COVID-19 Impact on Gas Sensors Market by Technology (Electrochemical, MOS, IR, Catalytic, Laser), End-use Industry, and Region - Global Forecast to 2021″, is projected to decline from USD 1,025 million in 2020 to USD 1,016 million by 2021, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of -0.9% during the forecast period. Factors governing the gas sensors market include the growing demand from OEMs and medical device/equipment manufacturers for the production of critical care systems such as ventilators, respirators, and restricted demand conditions from automotive, oil & gas and chemicals, building & construction, and other sectors.
INDUSTRY
bostonnews.net

Helical Gear Market By Type (Cross-helical Gears and Double Helical Gears) and By End users (Automotive, Process Industry, Energy) - Forecast 2021-2031

250 Pages of Research Study Published by Fact.MR, a Leading Market Research and Competitive Intelligence Provider Offers Riveting Insights into Key Factors Accelerating the Growth of the Global Helical Gear Market over the Assessment Period 2021-2031. Gears are a crucial part of machines and systems. The helical gear is one...
MARKETS
bostonnews.net

Smart Airport Market Size 2021 Report Aims to Outline and Global Forecast, Organization, Top Vendors, Industry Research and End User By 2030

Smart Airport Market Growth 2021-2030 , Covid 19 Outbreak Impact research report added by Report Ocean, is an in-depth analysis of market characteristics, size and growth, segmentation, regional and country breakdowns, competitive landscape, market shares, trends and strategies for this market. It traces the market's historic and forecast market growth by geography. It places the market within the context of the wider Smart Airport Marketand compares it with other markets., market definition, regional market opportunity, sales and revenue by region, manufacturing cost analysis, Industrial Chain, market effect factors analysis, Smart Airport Market size forecast, market data & Graphs and Statistics, Tables, Bar &Pie Charts, and many more for business intelligence. Get complete Report (Including Full TOC, 100+ Tables & Figures, and Chart). - In-depth Analysis Pre & Post COVID-19 Market Outbreak Impact Analysis & Situation by Region.
MARKETS
bostonnews.net

Smart Warehousing Market projected to reach $25.4 billion by 2026, with a remarkable CAGR of 11.5%

According to a new market research report "Smart Warehousing Market by Component (Hardware, Solutions, and Services), Technology (IoT & Analytics, RFID, AGV), Application (Inventory Management, Order Management), Organization Size, Deployment Mode, Vertical, and Region - Global Forecast to 2026″ published by MarketsandMarkets, the global smart warehousing market size to grow from USD 14.8 billion in 2021 to USD 25.4 billion by 2026, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 11.5% during the forecast period. Various factors such as the proliferation of smartphones for faster goods management, the rising advancement in the eCommerce industry due to the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic, the emergence of multi-channel distribution networks, and the dynamic nature and globalization of supply chain networks are expected to drive the adoption of smart warehousing hardware, solutions, and services. However, the market faces restraints, such as a lack of uniform governance standards in the fragmented logistics industry and growing data security and privacy concerns.
BUSINESS
bostonnews.net

Video Analytics Market 2021 Study by Business Opportunities, Top Records, Production, Revenue, Growth Rate, Price and Gross Margin, Showing Impressive Growth by 2030

Video Analytics Market Growth 2021-2030 , Covid 19 Outbreak Impact research report added by Report Ocean, is an in-depth analysis of market characteristics, size and growth, segmentation, regional and country breakdowns, competitive landscape, market shares, trends and strategies for this market. It traces the market's historic and forecast market growth by geography. It places the market within the context of the wider Video Analytics Marketand compares it with other markets., market definition, regional market opportunity, sales and revenue by region, manufacturing cost analysis, Industrial Chain, market effect factors analysis, Video Analytics Market size forecast, market data & Graphs and Statistics, Tables, Bar &Pie Charts, and many more for business intelligence. Get complete Report (Including Full TOC, 100+ Tables & Figures, and Chart). - In-depth Analysis Pre & Post COVID-19 Market Outbreak Impact Analysis & Situation by Region.
MARKETS
bostonnews.net

Voice and Speech Recognition Market Share, Size, Trends, 2021 New Report 2030: Research Methodology Focuses on Exploring Major Factors Influencing the Industry Development

Voice and Speech Recognition Market Growth 2021-2030 , Covid 19 Outbreak Impact research report added by Report Ocean, is an in-depth analysis of market characteristics, size and growth, segmentation, regional and country breakdowns, competitive landscape, market shares, trends and strategies for this market. It traces the market's historic and forecast market growth by geography. It places the market within the context of the wider Voice and Speech Recognition Marketand compares it with other markets., market definition, regional market opportunity, sales and revenue by region, manufacturing cost analysis, Industrial Chain, market effect factors analysis, Voice and Speech Recognition Market size forecast, market data & Graphs and Statistics, Tables, Bar &Pie Charts, and many more for business intelligence. Get complete Report (Including Full TOC, 100+ Tables & Figures, and Chart). - In-depth Analysis Pre & Post COVID-19 Market Outbreak Impact Analysis & Situation by Region.
MARKETS

