GE to form three public companies

By Reuters
Shore News Network
Shore News Network
 4 days ago
(Reuters) – General Electric Co said on Tuesday it would form three public...

raleighnews.net

Responding to market demands, GE to split into 3 companies

BOSTON, Massachusetts: In what could signal the end of an era, famed American manufacturer General Electric, after struggling under its own weight, has decided to divide itself into three public companies focused on aviation, health care and energy. The company had earlier stopped manufacturing its popular appliances, along with the...
BUSINESS
CFO.com

Toshiba Goes GE With Three-Way Split

Three days after General Electric said it was splitting into three, scandal-plagued Toshiba announced a similar move that will dismantle the Japanese industrial giant. Toshiba’s plan, unveiled on Friday, would split the company into three businesses focused on infrastructure, semiconductors and devices. The semiconductor company will retain the Toshiba name and a 40.6% stake in memory chipmaker Kioxia as well as other assets.
BUSINESS
FOXBusiness

GE shares jump as it splits into 3 companies

General Electric announced it will become three separate companies focusing on healthcare, aviation, and energy sending the shares higher. "We’ll pursue a tax-free spin-off of GE Healthcare, creating a pure-play company at the center of precision health. We’ll combine GE Renewable Energy, GE Power, and GE Digital into one business, positioned to lead the energy transition. GE intends to execute the spin-off of Healthcare in early 2023 and the spin-off of the Renewable Energy and Power business in early 2024. Following these transactions, GE will be an aviation-focused company, shaping the future of flight" the company announced on Tuesday.
STOCKS
investorsobserver.com

Is Three Better than One? General Electric (GE) Splits Company

General Electric (GE) recently announced that it is splitting itself into three public companies. The firm’s primary three businesses: aviation, power, and healthcare will each become separate, publicly traded companies. What’s Happening. The move is less of a surprise now than it may have been 20 years ago as the...
BUSINESS
metroairportnews.com

GE to Split Into Three Companies Focused on Aviation, Healthcare, Energy

GE announced its plan to form three industry-leading, global public companies focused on the growth sectors of aviation, healthcare, and energy, by:. Pursuing a tax-free spin-off of GE Healthcare, creating a pure-play company at the center of precision health in early 2023, in which GE expects to retain a stake of 19.9 percent; and.
BUSINESS
Seattle Times

GE will split into three companies but keep the jet-engine unit crucial to Boeing

General Electric will split into three separate companies in a stunning breakup of the iconic manufacturer founded by Thomas Edison whose sprawling businesses once made it the world’s most valuable company. The shares surged. GE will spin off its health care business in early 2023 and combine its renewable energy,...
ECONOMY
Vindy.com

GE, with long Valley history, to split into 3 companies

Once a thriving employer in the Mahoning Valley, General Electric, the storied American manufacturer that struggled under its own weight after growing to become a sprawling conglomerate, will divide itself into three public companies focused on aviation, health care and energy. The company’s announcement Tuesday is the culmination of an...
NILES, OH
Fast Company

GE is splitting up into three separate companies: Here’s what to know

General Electric (GE), the storied company started by Thomas Edison, is splitting itself into three. Each of the new companies will be publicly traded, GE announced Tuesday morning. They will focus on:. aviation. healthcare. energy. GE Healthcare will be created in 2023 and GE plans to retain a 19.9% stake....
BUSINESS
thegazette.com

GE to split into three units

General Electric will split into three separate companies in a stunning breakup of the iconic manufacturer founded by Thomas Edison whose sprawling businesses once made it the world’s most valuable company. GE will spin off its health care business in early 2023 and combine its renewable energy, fossil-fuel power and...
BUSINESS
stockxpo.com

GE Tries to Bring Three Good Things to Life

General Electric ’s chief executive officer, the first-ever outsider to hold the title, already has a sterling reputation as a boardroom manager. His 15-year stint at Danaher saw the conglomerate’s shares return about four times as much as the S&P 500 stock index. While GE’s stock price has been a laggard in his three years at the helm, he has put the company on a far sounder footing financially through asset disposals in a tough market.
BUSINESS
Street.Com

Breaking Up Not So Hard to Do? Inside GE's Plan to Form 3 Companies

General Electric (GE) - Get General Electric Company (GE) Report is splitting into three separate companies over the next few years. On Tuesday, the U.S. industrial giant said it will form three companies focused on aviation, healthcare and energy. The company intends to spin-off its healthcare and energy segments in...
BUSINESS
Investor's Business Daily

GE To Emerge As Aviation Pure Play After Split Into 3 Public Companies

General Electric (GE) will split up into three public companies, after a long and costly restructuring aimed at setting the American industrial icon back on the rails. GE stock briefly took a buy point. GE plans to spin off its health care business in 2023. It will separate and combine...
INDUSTRY
Reuters

GE turns to Paul Weiss to navigate three-way split

(Reuters) - As General Electric Co moves to carve itself into three public companies, it is turning once again to Paul, Weiss, Rifkind, Wharton & Garrison for legal counsel on the deal. Paul Weiss has advised GE on a string of complex transactions as it has worked to reconfigure its...
BUSINESS
AFP

Cybersecurity firm McAfee to be sold for more than $14 bn

US cybersecurity firm McAfee announced on Monday it will be sold to a group of investors for more than $14 billion, just over a year after going public. The consortium led by Advent International Corporation and Permira Advisers will pay about $12 billion in cash to acquire all of McAfee's outstanding shares, with the cost rising to more than $14 billion when the company's debt is added. The investor group also includes Crosspoint Capital Partners, Canadian pension fund CPP Investments, Singapore's sovereign wealth fund GIC and a subsidiary of the Abu Dhabi Investment Authority sovereign wealth fund. The sale is the latest episode in the history of the company founded by John McAfee in 1987, the namesake of the antivirus software.
BUSINESS
