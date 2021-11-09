GE to form three public companies

General Electric announced it will become three separate companies focusing on healthcare, aviation, and energy sending the shares higher. "We’ll pursue a tax-free spin-off of GE Healthcare, creating a pure-play company at the center of precision health. We’ll combine GE Renewable Energy, GE Power, and GE Digital into one business, positioned to lead the energy transition. GE intends to execute the spin-off of Healthcare in early 2023 and the spin-off of the Renewable Energy and Power business in early 2024. Following these transactions, GE will be an aviation-focused company, shaping the future of flight" the company announced on Tuesday.

STOCKS ・ 4 DAYS AGO