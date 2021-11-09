Employee Benefit Insurance Market to See Thriving Worldwide | Aviva, Allianz, American International Group

Vehicle insurance is used as a cover plan for cars, bikes, and any other vehicles on the road. The main motive of this insurance is to provide financial security against any kind of physical damage or injury to the vehicles during traffic collisions and against any liability that could arise while riding a vehicle. In addition, vehicle insurance may also offer financial safety against the stealing of the vehicle, and also against any damage that happened to the vehicle other than that of traffic collisions, like the weather or any natural disasters. This insurance also covers the damages caused to the vehicle because of colliding with any stationary object. The legal regulations in terms of vehicle insurance vary with each region.

