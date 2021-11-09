CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bicycles

The Bicycle And Components Market to create turbulence in automotive sector at a CAGR of 6% between 2019 and 2029

bostonnews.net
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe global sales of bicycle and components surpassed 1.4 billion units in 2018, as revealed by a new market research study of Persistence Market Research (PMR). The global bicycle and components market is set to witness a strong 6% CAGR during the course of forecast period, 2019 – 2029. The demand...

www.bostonnews.net

Comments / 0

Related
bostonnews.net

Global Pour Point Depressants Market to be Driven by the Rising Industrialisation and Automotive Sector in the Forecast Period of 2021-2026

The new report by Expert Market Research titled, 'Global Pour Point Depressants Market Size, Share, Price, Trends, Growth, Analysis, Key Players, Outlook, Report, Forecast 2021-2026', gives an in-depth analysis of the global pour point depressants market, assessing the market based on its segments like product, end use and major regions. The report tracks the latest trends in the industry and studies their impact on the overall market. It also assesses the market dynamics, covering the key demand and price indicators, along with analysing the market based on the SWOT and Porter's Five Forces models.
MARKETS
Las Vegas Herald

Personal Mobility Devices Market is forecast to exhibit a CAGR of 6% between 2020 and 2030

Future Market Insights (FMI) in its recent study projects the personal mobility devices market to rise at a CAGR of 6% between 2020 and 2030. The market is expected to witness high demand for canes, crutches, wheelchairs, and other devices. Besides this, experts at FMI forecast the sales of mobility scooters to surge, driven by the increasing demand for innovative modes of transport.
BUSINESS
atlantanews.net

The Peanut Oil Market To Sail Through Innovation-Based Turbulence

The global peanut oil market space is heavily congested with high levels of competitiveness between key players. Owing to low percentage of cholesterol saturated fats and cholesterol, peanut oil is considered a safe option, which is expected to accelerate demand in the global market. In developed regions, the influence of new and unique oils is primarily high, as customers have access to new products and have strong buying power. In addition, the nutty taste provided by peanut oil is a key factor expected to accelerate demand in all regions across the globe.
INDUSTRY
bostonnews.net

The Bicycle Brake Components Market To Land On The Harbor Of Persistence

Rapidly develop cycling and e-bike infrastructure on a large scale and encouraging of cycling via pricing policies and information campaigns to proliferate are expected to increase the procurement rate of bicycles over the coming years. Subsequently, this will lead to the ascending demand for bicycle brake components. As per PMR analysis, the global bicycle brake components market is anticipated to expand at a healthy CAGR of 7% during the forecast period of 2020–2030.
BICYCLES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cagr#Market Trends#Market Competition#Startup India#Pmr#Ugbc#Leed
bostonnews.net

The next 10 years to look through organic concentration of the Automotive Paint Market at a CAGR of 4.9%

The arrival of enhanced paints and coating varieties is supporting the global sales of automotive paint. Apart from improving the external appearance of a vehicle, automotive paints also help in increasing the durability of the materials they are applied on. Clearcoat, basecoat, and primer paint are some of the common coating layers. Carmakers are utilizing automotive paint to increase the resistance of aluminium and metal components of vehicles. Automotive paints offer resistance against UV radiation, heat, dust particles, and acid rain. In addition, manufacturers are actively focusing of developing more advanced and efficient painting and coating technologies. The above-mentioned factors are expected to drive the growth of the global automotive paint market in the coming years, at a CAGR of around5% through 2030.
BUSINESS
bostonnews.net

Global Geotechnical Instrumentation and Monitoring Equipment Market Size, Share, Growth, Demand and Forecast 2027

The geotechnical instrumentation and monitoring market is expected to witness a CAGR of 9.7% during the forecast period. The development of the construction sector globally, rising urbanization, initiatives by the government towards the development of sustainable infrastructure will propel the growth of the geotechnical instrumentation and monitoring market. The rising...
MARKETS
bostonnews.net

The Automotive Transmission Oil Filter Market To Witness An Exhilarating CAGR Of 4.5% Between 2019-2029

Automotive transmission oil filters are gaining significant traction in the market due to their multiple benefits – smooth operation of vehicles, improved fuel efficiency, and reduced carbon emissions. High demand for automotive transmission oil filters is being witnessed for use in both, luxury and commercial vehicles. The high replacement rate...
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Bicycles
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Electric Vehicles
Country
India
NewsBreak
Markets
NewsBreak
Cars
NewsBreak
Market Analysis
Medagadget.com

Digital Pathology Market are expected to reach US$ 22,870.2 Million at a CAGR of 13.5% between 2021-2031

The digital pathology market has witnessed notable changes in terms of product innovation. One of the major reasons behind this is the scope of cloud integration with pathology outcomes in laboratory operations. According to a recent report by Future Market Insights, the global digital pathology market was valued at USD 6.19 Bn in 2021 and is expected to witness a CAGR of 13.5% during the forecast period (2021 – 2031).
BUSINESS
Medagadget.com

Home Healthcare Market size was estimated at US$ 303,605.9 million in 2020 and is estimated to exhibit a CAGR of 8.2% between 2021 and 2028

Home healthcare consists various healthcare services that are provided from home for treatment of different diseases such as diabetes, respiratory diseases and heart diseases. Home healthcare devices and services help diagnosing these diseases. Some of the services included in the industry are infusion services, physiotherapy and home skilled nursing, commonly referred as home medical care. Home healthcare services are as effective as the hospital care units or skilled nursing facility. These services are low-cost and very convenient for the patients compared to the hospital services.
MARKETS
thedallasnews.net

Rising at 4.9% CAGR, Acetone Market will continue registering positive growth between 2021 and 2031

Acetone manufacturers are displaying increased interest in Bisphenol-A production owing to growing requirement for polycarbonate materials. Future Market Insights, Dubai: Strong demand from multiple end use industries including personal care, coatings & adhesives, electronics, agriculture chemicals & paints, construction pharmaceuticals, and automotive sectors is a key factor generating growth in the acetone industry. The acetone market is estimated to reflect a steady rate of 5% CAGR for the duration of the assessment period from 2021 to 2031. Significant scope of use, and favorable chemical characteristics such as miscibility in water, and a low boiling point will influence developments in end use industries throughout the coming decade. Demand for methyl methacrylate in the consumer electronics sector is a major contributor to long-term growth prospects.
BUSINESS
bostonnews.net

Lithium Battery Component Market 2021: SWOT Analysis of Key Driving Factors for Growing CAGR Value | Samsung SDI, Umicore, Panasonic, LG Chem

Global Lithium Battery Component Market Growth 2021-2026 , Covid 19 Outbreak Impact research report added by Report Ocean, is an in-depth analysis of market characteristics, size and growth, segmentation, regional and country breakdowns, competitive landscape, market shares, trends and strategies for this market. It traces the market's historic and forecast market growth by geography. It places the market within the context of the wider Lithium Battery Component market, and compares it with other markets., market definition, regional market opportunity, sales and revenue by region, manufacturing cost analysis, Industrial Chain, market effect factors analysis, Lithium Battery Component market size forecast, market data & Graphs and Statistics, Tables, Bar &Pie Charts, and many more for business intelligence. Get complete Report (Including Full TOC, 100+ Tables & Figures, and Chart). - In-depth Analysis Pre & Post COVID-19 Market Outbreak Impact Analysis & Situation by Region.
MARKETS
bostonnews.net

Global Substation Automation and Integration Market to Generate Revenue of USD 58.2 billion by 2027, at a CAGR of 6.6% during 2021-2027

The global substation automation and integration market is expected to witness a CAGR of 6.6% during the forecast period. The reliability, need for the low-cost, flexibility, and grid efficiency linked with the substation automation and integration may propel the growth of the market during the forecast period. However, high capital...
BUSINESS
bostonnews.net

Helical Gear Market By Type (Cross-helical Gears and Double Helical Gears) and By End users (Automotive, Process Industry, Energy) - Forecast 2021-2031

250 Pages of Research Study Published by Fact.MR, a Leading Market Research and Competitive Intelligence Provider Offers Riveting Insights into Key Factors Accelerating the Growth of the Global Helical Gear Market over the Assessment Period 2021-2031. Gears are a crucial part of machines and systems. The helical gear is one...
MARKETS
bostonnews.net

Graphic LCD Modules Market By Backlight Type (None, LED, Edge LED) and By Vertical (Automotive, Industrial, Healthcare) - Forecast 2021-2031

250 Pages Graphic LCD Modules Market Survey Report Provides Latest Trends and Drivers for 2021-2031. As advancements in display technology is witnessed, a corresponding continuous introduction of advanced display solutions, such as LCD, LED, OLED etc., has also been witnessed in the market. And owing to the increasing disposable income and customer expenditure, a considerable traction of the same is witnessed across the globe. However, a demand for inexpensive (comparatively), and flexible and manually controlled display solutions, for applications across various industry verticals, was also witnessed in the market. This demand has, thus, been a factor responsible for the accelerating growth of various other display solution markets such as graphic LCD modules.
ELECTRONICS
bostonnews.net

Proof That Commercial Vehicles Market Really Works by 2027 | Key Players Are Ashok Leyland, Bosch Rexroth AG, Daimler, Volkswagen AG, Toyota Motor Corporation, Mahindra and Mahindra, Tata Motors

The Commercial Vehicles Market research looks at the industry's current and future market prospects, as well as recent changes including market drivers, opportunities, challenges, and market restraints in developed and emerging markets. Apart from that, the report examines important market developments such as product launches, agreements, acquisitions, partnerships, and mergers to have a better understanding of current market dynamics and their impact over the forecast period.
MARKETS
bostonnews.net

Food Additive Market: An Exclusive Study on Upcoming Trends and Growth Opportunities

Opportunities in the food additive market have evolved through a number of stages. Lucintel has found the future of this market to be promising; the food additive market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 3%-5%. In this market, sweeteners are the largest segment by type, whereas bakery and confectionary is largest by application. Players can benefit from the available opportunities like increasing demand for processed food products among consumers.
MARKETS
bostonnews.net

Hybrid Flash Storage Market By Enterprises (Small and Medium Enterprises Large Enterprises) and By End User (Government, Cloud Service Provider, Data Centre Service Provider) - Forecast 2021-2031

250 Pages Hybrid Flash Storage Market Survey Report Provides Latest Trends and Drivers for 2021-2031. The hybrid flash storage market has undergone significant maturation in last few years due to the transformation of the enterprise computing environment owing to the emergence of hyperscale cloud service providers. The rapid development of a wide range of storage and memory innovations is expected to drive the hybrid flash storage market.
MARKETS
bostonnews.net

Grain Alcohol Market to Witness Huge Growth by 2026

According to the report "Grain Alcohol Market by Type (Ethanol, Polyols), Application (Food, Beverages, Pharmaceutical & Healthcare), Source (Sugarcane, Grains, Fruits), Functionality (Preservative, Coloring/flavoring agent, Coatings), and by Region – Global Forecast to 2026", published by MarketsandMarkets™, the global Grain Alcohol Market size is estimated to be valued at USD 12.2 billion in 2021 and is projected to reach USD 14.9 billion by 2026, recording a CAGR of 4.1% during the forecast period. The increase in demand for grain alcohol in various industries such as food & beverages and health & personal care is driving the grain alcohol market globally. The grain alcohol market is gaining momentum due to increase in the production of beer and increasing demand for craft beer. The use of ethanol in the beverage industry has resulted in the growth in the market of grain alcohol for beverage applications. Grain alcohol is also used as preservatives, food color, or coatings in the end products.
DRINKS
bostonnews.net

Biostimulants Market : Competitive Landscape, Regional Outlook, and Driving Factors

According to the new market research report "Biostimulants Market by Active Ingredients (Humic Substances, Seaweed Extracts, Microbial Amendments, Amino Acids), Mode of Application (Folier, Soil Treatment, Seed Treatment), Form (Liquid, and Dry), Crop Type, & by Region - Global Forecast to 2026″, published by MarketsandMarkets™, the market is estimated at USD 3.2 billion in 2021; it is projected to grow at a CAGR of 12.1% to reach USD 5.6 billion by 2026. Biostimulants aid the efficiency of the plant's metabolism, increase a plant's natural tolerance to stressors like pests and disease and propel faster recovery from stressful events, such as bad weather. Presently agriculture practices have advanced in the last decade to become not only more sustainable, but climate-wise too. To further drive the trends in sustainable agriculture software-as-a-service solutions for orchard management, yield monitoring and estimation and the growth of farm management integrated platforms are being rapidly developed. With rapid growth of the integrated management practices the use of biostimulants for farming is estimated to grow.
AGRICULTURE

Comments / 0

Community Policy