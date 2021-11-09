The Electric Vehicle Sound Generator Market To Grow Based On Organic Expansion

While Mondays are often branded as the most grueling workday of the week, that was not the case for Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA) shareholders and CEO and co-founder Elon Musk. Tesla’s stock continued its bullish momentum through the trading session, closing the day up over 8% to hit a new all-time high. This positioned Musk, as the largest shareholder with over 220 million shares, a richer man than Mark Zuckerberg and Jeff Bezos — combined. His holding in Tesla increased in value by a whopping $20B in just the single session alone. He can afford to purchase every MLB, NBA, NFL, and NHL team – just for some context.

