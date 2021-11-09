CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Computers

IoT Edge Computing Software Market Set For Next Leg Of Growth | AWS, Azure IoT Edge, Rancher, Akamai

bostonnews.net
 4 days ago

Global IoT Edge Computing Software Market Growth (Status and Outlook) 2021-2026 , Covid 19 Outbreak Impact research report added by Report Ocean, is an in-depth analysis of market characteristics, size and growth, segmentation, regional and country breakdowns, competitive landscape, market shares, trends and strategies for this market. It traces the market's...

www.bostonnews.net

Comments / 0

Related
bostonnews.net

Connectivity Platforms for IoT Devices Market to See Major Growth by 2026 | Sigfox, Cisco, Swisscom, EMnify

Advance Market Analytics published a new research publication on "Global Connectivity Platforms for IoT Devices Market Insights, to 2026" with 232 pages and enriched with self-explained Tables and charts in presentable format. In the Study you will find new evolving Trends, Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities generated by targeting market associated stakeholders. The growth of the Connectivity Platforms for IoT Devices market was mainly driven by the increasing R&D spending across the world.
MARKETS
jaxenter.com

Balancing the benefits of edge computing with the risks

The race to the edge is on. By 2022, there will be an estimated 55 billion edge devices on the market. By 2025, this is expected to grow to 150 billion; even more when you take into account the impact of remote working practices in the COVID era. But not everyone is an advocate.
SOFTWARE
Computer Weekly

Software AG slices IoT down to thin edge

A lot of edge computing isn’t that far out on the edge. Coined as a term to get us thinking about Internet of Things (IoT) deployments outside of the periphery and confined that normally defines the most immediate parts of our IT stack from servers to desktops to mobile computing devices, the need to power up compute at the edge has been part of the way we have created the web throughout much of the post-millennial period.
SOFTWARE
siliconangle.com

The Linux Foundation announces new initiatives for AI, IoT and cloud computing

The Linux Foundation, a nonprofit technology consortium that enables innovation through open-source software, today announced the launch of two new initiatives: the NextArch Foundation and Project OpenBytes. The NextArch Foundation will serve as a neutral home for open-source developers and contributors to build next-generation architecture and support compatibility between an...
COMPUTERS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Market Competition#Market Intelligence#Market Research#Edge Computing#Market Data#Covid#Report Ocean#Industrial Chain#Bar Pie Charts#Toc#
geekwire.com

Investment opportunities in 5G, edge computing and Industry 4.0

The 5G OILab & top founders discuss the future and substantial investment opportunities of Industry 4.0 unleashed by 5G and edge computing. Digital transformation is impacting every industry, from transportation to agriculture, manufacturing to health care, enabled by cloud, edge computing, wireless (5G), and applications. Analysts predict global IT spending will reach nearly $7 trillion over the next several years.
AGRICULTURE
eWeek

Will Edge Computing Devour the Cloud?

It’s a question that the digerati finds itself asking more these days: will edge computing, so rapidly growing, eventually devour the cloud, which has become so foundational?. I give this question a definitive no. One could run down a game of semantic parsing, attempting to determine exactly what is meant...
COMPUTERS
bostonnews.net

Global Geotechnical Instrumentation and Monitoring Equipment Market Size, Share, Growth, Demand and Forecast 2027

The geotechnical instrumentation and monitoring market is expected to witness a CAGR of 9.7% during the forecast period. The development of the construction sector globally, rising urbanization, initiatives by the government towards the development of sustainable infrastructure will propel the growth of the geotechnical instrumentation and monitoring market. The rising...
MARKETS
iotbusinessnews.com

How to maximize IoT to advance the micromobility market

Micromobility companies offer congested cities an alternative to cars for short distances. By taking full advantage of cellular IoT, a new Ericsson report guides micromobility companies on how they extend the lifespan of electric scooters, optimize asset tracking and cost-effectively manage logistics. Micromobility is a growing mode of transport that...
TECHNOLOGY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Indonesia
Country
Chile
Country
Finland
Country
Poland
Country
Norway
Country
Belgium
Country
Sweden
NewsBreak
Computers
NewsBreak
Market Analysis
Country
Egypt
Fast Company

How 5G and edge computing are helping businesses thrive

5G and edge computing have the potential to change the way businesses operate and the way consumers engage with them. From advances in media and entertainment to improvements in manufacturing and retail, these technologies can help businesses boost efficiency and provide more satisfying customer experiences. The two technologies are still in their early stages of adoption, however, and many businesses may not be sure how best to integrate them into their long-term strategy.
TECHNOLOGY
bostonnews.net

IoT in Education Market By Component (Hardware, Software, Services) and By Application (Big Data Analytics, Academic Devices, Lecture Capturing Solutions) - Forecast 2021-2031

250 Pages IoT in Education Market Survey Report Provides Latest Trends and Drivers for 2021-2031. Today, internet of things (IoT) is revolutionizing diverse industries and the realm of education is no exception to the influence of IoT. Conventionally, the genesis of learning was bound to conferencing, classrooms, web tutorials etc., however with the onset of IoT in education, this trend has started slowly and steadily changing, for the better.
SOFTWARE
bostonnews.net

Epitaxial wafer Market: An Exclusive Study on Upcoming Trends and Growth Opportunities

Opportunities in the epitaxial wafer market have evolved through a number of stages. Lucintel has found the future of this market to be promising; the epitaxial wafer market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 11% to13%. In this market, consumer electronics is expected to remain the largest end use industry. Players can benefit from the available opportunities like increasing penetration of smartphones, increasing adoption of IoT, and self-driving cars.
MARKETS
helpnetsecurity.com

ZEDEDA partners with PTC to scale industrial IoT solution deployments at the edge

ZEDEDA announced it joined the PTC Partner Network as part of the ThingWorx Ready program. The PTC ThingWorx Ready program enables technology companies to validate their products’ interoperability with the ThingWorx IIoT platform. A ThingWorx Ready designation makes a product available on the PTC Marketplace, where PTC partners and customers can access and promote IIoT tools, market-ready solutions and innovative technologies designed to aid solution deployments.
TECHNOLOGY
bostonnews.net

Helical Gear Market By Type (Cross-helical Gears and Double Helical Gears) and By End users (Automotive, Process Industry, Energy) - Forecast 2021-2031

250 Pages of Research Study Published by Fact.MR, a Leading Market Research and Competitive Intelligence Provider Offers Riveting Insights into Key Factors Accelerating the Growth of the Global Helical Gear Market over the Assessment Period 2021-2031. Gears are a crucial part of machines and systems. The helical gear is one...
MARKETS
bostonnews.net

Graphic LCD Modules Market By Backlight Type (None, LED, Edge LED) and By Vertical (Automotive, Industrial, Healthcare) - Forecast 2021-2031

250 Pages Graphic LCD Modules Market Survey Report Provides Latest Trends and Drivers for 2021-2031. As advancements in display technology is witnessed, a corresponding continuous introduction of advanced display solutions, such as LCD, LED, OLED etc., has also been witnessed in the market. And owing to the increasing disposable income and customer expenditure, a considerable traction of the same is witnessed across the globe. However, a demand for inexpensive (comparatively), and flexible and manually controlled display solutions, for applications across various industry verticals, was also witnessed in the market. This demand has, thus, been a factor responsible for the accelerating growth of various other display solution markets such as graphic LCD modules.
MARKETS
bostonnews.net

Grain Alcohol Market to Witness Huge Growth by 2026

According to the report "Grain Alcohol Market by Type (Ethanol, Polyols), Application (Food, Beverages, Pharmaceutical & Healthcare), Source (Sugarcane, Grains, Fruits), Functionality (Preservative, Coloring/flavoring agent, Coatings), and by Region – Global Forecast to 2026", published by MarketsandMarkets™, the global Grain Alcohol Market size is estimated to be valued at USD 12.2 billion in 2021 and is projected to reach USD 14.9 billion by 2026, recording a CAGR of 4.1% during the forecast period. The increase in demand for grain alcohol in various industries such as food & beverages and health & personal care is driving the grain alcohol market globally. The grain alcohol market is gaining momentum due to increase in the production of beer and increasing demand for craft beer. The use of ethanol in the beverage industry has resulted in the growth in the market of grain alcohol for beverage applications. Grain alcohol is also used as preservatives, food color, or coatings in the end products.
DRINKS
bostonnews.net

World's First Artificial Intelligence (AI) Based Information Technology Service Management (ITSM) Tool Launched

Novel Inductive Reasoning Software (NovelIRS) is a young private limited company started in 2016 with a mission to optimise various stages of IT infrastructure management using cutting-edge technologies to cater to the IT industry's needs. Over the years, NovelIRS has developed a unique on-premise product called Modern Infrastructure Remote Automation Tool or MIRAT. Since its launch, the product has been used by more than 800 clients across 35 countries and has significantly reduced operational expenses and improved team productivity and efficiencies. With close to 85% annual retention rates, MIRAT has been a revolutionary ITSM product, which has helped boost our valuable clients' IT infrastructure management. The on-premises MIRAT product also has a Net Promoter Score (NPS) of 81 and is one of the top-rated products on several comparison portals.
SOFTWARE
bostonnews.net

Dragon Fruit Market 2021 - Global Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Size & Share, Consumption and Demand

Intelligencemarketreport.com Publish a New Market Research Report on "Dragon Fruit Market - Global Research Report 2021-2027". Dragon Fruit has therapeutic and nutritional properties. It is high in fiber and antioxidants, both of which assist to reduce the risk of cancer. It's widely available in raw and powdered form, and it's also used to make nutritious foods and beverages. Vietnam is the largest producer of dragon fruit among all producers. Furthermore, increased demand for fresh dragon fruit propel the market in the forecast period. For instance, According to Vietnam's Ministry of Industry and Trade, Vietnam Export 80 percent of its total dragon fruits to China only. Whereas China sold 99 percent of dragon fruits imported from Vietnam. The Vietnamese dragon fruit is in high demand in the Chinese market, owing to its large production and economic importance. However, costlier than other fruits, may impede market growth over the forecast period of 2021-2027.
MARKETS
bostonnews.net

Robotic Process Automation (RPA) Market Size, Share, Trends, & Industry

Robotic Process Automation (RPA) Market Growth 2021-2030 , Covid 19 Outbreak Impact research report added by Report Ocean, is an in-depth analysis of market characteristics, size and growth, segmentation, regional and country breakdowns, competitive landscape, market shares, trends and strategies for this market. It traces the market's historic and forecast market growth by geography. It places the market within the context of the wider Robotic Process Automation (RPA) Market and compares it with other markets., market definition, regional market opportunity, sales and revenue by region, manufacturing cost analysis, Industrial Chain, market effect factors analysis, Robotic Process Automation (RPA) Market size forecast, market data & Graphs and Statistics, Tables, Bar &Pie Charts, and many more for business intelligence. Get complete Report (Including Full TOC, 100+ Tables & Figures, and Chart). - In-depth Analysis Pre & Post COVID-19 Market Outbreak Impact Analysis & Situation by Region.
MARKETS
bostonnews.net

Digital Transaction Management (DTM) Market,Size ,Trend, Market Growth to Remain Stable during the Projection Period 2021 2030

Digital Transaction Management (DTM) Market Growth 2021-2030 , Covid 19 Outbreak Impact research report added by Report Ocean, is an in-depth analysis of market characteristics, size and growth, segmentation, regional and country breakdowns, competitive landscape, market shares, trends and strategies for this market. It traces the market's historic and forecast market growth by geography. It places the market within the context of the wider Digital Transaction Management (DTM) Market and compares it with other markets., market definition, regional market opportunity, sales and revenue by region, manufacturing cost analysis, Industrial Chain, market effect factors analysis,Digital Transaction Management (DTM) Market size forecast, market data & Graphs and Statistics, Tables, Bar &Pie Charts, and many more for business intelligence. Get complete Report (Including Full TOC, 100+ Tables & Figures, and Chart). - In-depth Analysis Pre & Post COVID-19 Market Outbreak Impact Analysis & Situation by Region.
MARKETS

Comments / 0

Community Policy