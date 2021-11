Merck stock popped Thursday after the U.K. authorized its antiviral pill for emergency use in some mild-to-moderate Covid patients. The drug called molnupiravir is now available to adults with mild-to-moderate Covid and at least one underlying risk factor for serious disease, Merck (MRK) said in a news release. In the U.K., the drug will sell under the brand name Lagevrio. Merck is partners with Ridgeback Biotherapeutics in the drug's production.

