Immigration

Tensions rise in migrant standoff at Poland-Belarus border

By Associated Press
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWARSAW, Poland (AP) — Poland reinforced its border with Belarus with more riot police on Tuesday, a day after groups of migrants tried to storm through a razor-wire fence on the eastern frontier where thousands have camped on the Belarusian side in the tense standoff. The European Union accuses...

AFP

EU should prepare for more migrant crises: border chief

The European Union should be prepared for more migrant crises like the ones on the Greece-Turkey and Poland-Belarus borders, the head of the EU's border agency told AFP in an interview. The EU accuses Belarus of deliberately bringing the migrants to the border as a way of putting pressure on the EU. Belarus denies this and says Poland should let them in.
Reuters

Poland's Muslim Tatars join effort to aid migrants crossing from Belarus

BIALYSTOK/BOHONIKI, Poland, Nov 17 (Reuters) - For Tomasz Miskiewicz, the mufti who heads Poland's Muslim community, helping migrants entering the country from Belarus is about humanity, not religion. Miskiewicz is working with Lipka Tatars in eastern Poland, a group of around 2,000 people who are part of one of the...
TheConversationAU

Is the Belarus migrant crisis a 'new type of war'? A conflict expert explains

For months, Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko has been accused of using illegal migrants as a tool to punish the European Union for imposing sanctions on his regime. In July, Belarus loosened its restrictions on visas and increased flights on its state-run airline from the Middle East, allowing thousands of would-be migrants to arrive from Iraq, Syria and other countries. Belarusian security forces then funnelled the migrants to the borders with Poland, Lithuania and Latvia – all members of the European Union – and even gave them wire cutters to breach the fences. In recent weeks, the situation has grown...
Mateusz Morawiecki
Alexander Lukashenko
AFP

Belarus says around 7,000 migrants now in the country

Belarus on Thursday said that there were around 7,000 migrants in the ex-Soviet country, with around 2,000 of them camped on the border with EU member Poland. Thousands of migrants, mainly from the Middle East, are camped around the border in what the West says is revenge for sanctions slapped on Belarusian strongman leader Alexander Lukashenko's regime after its suppression of protests last year. "The European Union is creating a humanitarian corridor for 2,000 refugees who are in the camp. We are taking on the responsibility of -- as much as it is possible and if they wish -- returning the 5,000 others to their homes," Lukashenko's spokeswoman Natalya Eismont said. She said German Chancellor Angela Merkel will negotiate with the EU on creating the humanitarian corridor to Germany.
The Independent

Top EU court hits Hungary over 'Stop Soros' migrant law

The European Union’s top court ruled Tuesday that Hungary broke EU law by making it a criminal offense for people or organizations to help migrants and refugees apply for asylum, in a new legal blow to Prime Minister Viktor Orban’s right-wing government.Hungary erected a razor-wire barrier on its border with Serbia and Croatia in 2015 as well over 1 million people, most fleeing conflict in Syria, entered the EU, often from Turkey via Greece. Tens of thousands moved north, deeper into the EU, in search of sanctuary and better lives.As more people arrived, Orban began to accuse Hungarian-born U.S....
The Independent

NATO chief wary of Russian military moves near Ukraine

NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg urged Russia on Monday to be more transparent about its military activities near Ukraine but he stopped short of suggesting that Moscow might be preparing to invade its former Soviet neighbor.Ukraine claims that Russia kept tens of thousands of troops and equipment near their common border after conducting war games earlier this year. Russia annexed Ukraine’s Crimean Peninsula in 2014 and has supported a separatist insurgency that broke out that year in eastern Ukraine and still controls territory there.The United States has warned the European Union to be wary of Russia’s intentions, but EU diplomats...
AFP

All roads lead to Belarus on Iraq 'package deals'

Iraqis willing and able to pay thousands of dollars for would-be "package deals" to the EU via Belarus have a variety of itineraries to choose from. As thousands of migrants remain stuck in the cold at the razor wire fence along the Belarus-Poland border, AFP spoke with travel agents and migrants involved. The EU has accused Belarus, which is backed by Russia, of engineering the crisis and taken steps to stop flights from the Middle East to Minsk -- but travel agents in Baghdad say they have found other ways. "Now everything is going through Russia," a staff member of one travel agency told AFP, asking not to be named.
Poland
Syria
Spain
Politics
U.S. Politics
Immigration
Europe
Berlin, DE
Germany
Iraq
Reuters

Estonia plans snap military exercise, razor wire along Russian border

Nov 17 (Reuters) - The Estonian government summoned 1,700 reserve soldiers on Wednesday for an unannounced exercise which will include installing a razor wire barrier along 40 km of its border with Russia, as the migration crisis in nearby Belarus intensifies. The EU has accused Belarus of flying inthousands of...
The Independent

Priti Patel vows to ‘stop 100% of migrant crossings’ as she holds talks with France

Priti Patel has vowed to prevent “100 per cent” of migrant Channel crossings and vowed to make the deadly route across the sea “unviable” during talks with French officials.It comes after the UK government called on France to work together ‘constructively’ after nearly 4,000 people crossed the English Channel aboard small boats earlier this month. Tensions with France, already careworn amid Brexit rows over fishing andNorthern Ireland, have escalated in recent days after 1,185 people reached the UK over the course of a single day last week.The home secretary cancelled a meeting with French interior minister Gerald Darmanin, who...
Telegraph

Wife of jailed Russian tycoon is found dead in London

The wife of a Russian tycoon jailed in Moscow for plotting a string of murders has been found dead in mysterious circumstances at her home in one of London’s most expensive streets. Friends of Irina Izmestieva, 52, also known as Irina Ford, called for MI5 to conduct an investigation after...
Birmingham Star

Hungary staying in the EU will cause more problems than leaving

Hungarian PM Viktor Orban's announcement that he aims to reform the European Union from within will be greeted with alarm by some Western European nations tired of the problems he is constantly causing them. Orban has made it clear that his country does not want to leave the European Union...
