After School Care Market Seeking Excellent Growth | Junior Adventures, KinderCare, Zein International, Ecolint

According to a new market research report "Smart Warehousing Market by Component (Hardware, Solutions, and Services), Technology (IoT & Analytics, RFID, AGV), Application (Inventory Management, Order Management), Organization Size, Deployment Mode, Vertical, and Region - Global Forecast to 2026″ published by MarketsandMarkets, the global smart warehousing market size to grow from USD 14.8 billion in 2021 to USD 25.4 billion by 2026, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 11.5% during the forecast period. Various factors such as the proliferation of smartphones for faster goods management, the rising advancement in the eCommerce industry due to the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic, the emergence of multi-channel distribution networks, and the dynamic nature and globalization of supply chain networks are expected to drive the adoption of smart warehousing hardware, solutions, and services. However, the market faces restraints, such as a lack of uniform governance standards in the fragmented logistics industry and growing data security and privacy concerns.
