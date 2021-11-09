CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saas Based Human Resource (HRM) Market is Set To Fly High in Years to Come | Ceridian, Ascentis, Halogen Software, Ultimate Software

 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHTF MI Analyst have added a new research study on Title Global Saas Based Human Resource (HRM) Market Status, Trends and COVID-19 Impact Report 2021 with detailed information of Product Types [, On-premise & Cloud Based], Applications [on, Healthcare, Corporate, Educational Institutes, Government Sector] & Key Players Such as Oracle, SAP,...

bostonnews.net

Artificial Intelligence Market Set for Explosive Growth | NVIDIA, Lifegraph, Google, Zebra Medical Vision

The latest 105+ page survey report on Global Artificial Intelligence Market is released by HTF MI covering various players of the industry selected from global geographies like North America (Covered in Chapter 9), United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe (Covered in Chapter 10), Germany, UK, France, Italy, Spain, Russia, Others, Asia-Pacific (Covered in Chapter 11), China, Japan, South Korea, Australia, India, South America (Covered in Chapter 12), Brazil, Argentina, Columbia, Middle East and Africa (Covered in Chapter 13), UAE, Egypt & South Africa. A perfect mix of quantitative & qualitative Market information highlighting developments, industry challenges that competitors are facing along with gaps and opportunity available and would trend in Artificial Intelligence market. The study bridges the historical data from 2015 to 2020 and estimated till 2026*. Some are the key & emerging players that are part of coverage and were profiled in current version are Intel Corporation, IBM Watson Health, Lifegraph, Zebra Medical Vision Inc, NVIDIA, Sense.ly Inc, Google Inc, Microsoft Corporation, H2O AI, Baidu,Inc, Atomwise Inc & Enlitic Inc.
SOFTWARE
bostonnews.net

Tobacco Alternatives Market is Booming Worldwide with BAT, Imperial Brands, Altria

Latest published market study on Tobacco Alternatives Market provides an overview of the current market dynamics in the Tobacco Alternatives space, as well as what our survey respondents-all outsourcing decision-makers-predict the market will look like in 2027. The study breaks market by revenue and volume (wherever applicable) and price history to estimates size and trend analysis and identifying gaps and opportunities. Some of the players that are in coverage of the study are Phillip Morris International, BAT, Imperial Brands, JTI, Altria, KT&G, Innokin, Geek Vape, Uwell, Curaleaf, Flora Growth, Myst Labs.
MARKETS
bostonnews.net

Macchiato Coffee Market To Witness Huge Growth By 2027 | Luckin Coffee, Folgers, Nescafe

The Latest survey report on Global Macchiato Coffee Market sheds lights on changing dynamics in Food & Beverages Sector and elaborates market size and growth pattern of each of Macchiato Coffee segments. As the shift to value continues, the producers are tackling challenges to personalized nutrition and match taste profiles. A wide list of manufactuerers were considered in the survey; to include mix bag of leaders and emerging manufacturers for company profiling that includes Caribou Coffee, Eight O?clock, Peet?s Coffee, Starbucks, Keurig, Dunkin Donuts, Gloria Jeans, Gevalia, Tim Horton?s, McCafe, Luckin Coffee, Folgers, Nescafe, Maxwell House, Lavazza & Costa Coffee.
MARKETS
bostonnews.net

Smart Retail Market to see Remarkable Growth During 2021 to 2026 | Amazon, Google, Alibaba

HTF Market Intelligence added research publication document on Global Smart Retail Market breaking major business segments and highlighting wider level geographies to get deep dive analysis on market data. The study is a perfect balance bridging both qualitative and quantitative information of Smart Retail market. The study provides valuable market size data for historical (Volume** & Value) from 2016 to 2020 which is estimated and forecasted till 2026*. Some are the key & emerging players that are part of coverage and have being profiled are VeriFone Holdings, PAR Technology Corporation, IBM, Softbank Robotics Holdings Corp, Amazon, Google, Alibaba, Samsung Electronics, Microsoft & Intel.
MARKETS
bostonnews.net

Mobile Banking Market Likely To Boost Future Growth By 2027 | Apex Software, Ebanq, Dais Software

Latest Study on Industrial Growth of Global Mobile Banking Market 2021-2027. A detailed study accumulated to offer Latest insights about acute features of the Mobile Banking market. The report contains different market predictions related to revenue size, production, CAGR, Consumption, gross margin, price, and other substantial factors. While emphasizing the key driving and restraining forces for this market, the report also offers a complete study of the future trends and developments of the market. It also examines the role of the leading market players involved in the industry including their corporate overview, financial summary and SWOT analysis.
MARKETS
bostonnews.net

Third Party Payment Market Rewriting Long Term Growth Story | WePay, Stripe, Alipay.com

Latest Study on Industrial Growth of Global Third Party Payment Market 2021-2027. A detailed study accumulated to offer Latest insights about acute features of the Third Party Payment market. The report contains different market predictions related to revenue size, production, CAGR, Consumption, gross margin, price, and other substantial factors. While emphasizing the key driving and restraining forces for this market, the report also offers a complete study of the future trends and developments of the market. It also examines the role of the leading market players involved in the industry including their corporate overview, financial summary and SWOT analysis.
MARKETS
bostonnews.net

Online Picture Framing Market to See Phenomenal Growth During 2021 to 2026 | Tuxpi, BeFunky, Framebridge

Latest Study on Industrial Growth of Global Online Picture Framing Market 2021-2027. A detailed study accumulated to offer Latest insights about acute features of the Online Picture Framing market. The report contains different market predictions related to revenue size, production, CAGR, Consumption, gross margin, price, and other substantial factors. While emphasizing the key driving and restraining forces for this market, the report also offers a complete study of the future trends and developments of the market. It also examines the role of the leading market players involved in the industry including their corporate overview, financial summary and SWOT analysis.
MARKETS
bostonnews.net

Global Substation Automation and Integration Market to Generate Revenue of USD 58.2 billion by 2027, at a CAGR of 6.6% during 2021-2027

The global substation automation and integration market is expected to witness a CAGR of 6.6% during the forecast period. The reliability, need for the low-cost, flexibility, and grid efficiency linked with the substation automation and integration may propel the growth of the market during the forecast period. However, high capital...
BUSINESS
bostonnews.net

Hybrid Flash Storage Market By Enterprises (Small and Medium Enterprises Large Enterprises) and By End User (Government, Cloud Service Provider, Data Centre Service Provider) - Forecast 2021-2031

250 Pages Hybrid Flash Storage Market Survey Report Provides Latest Trends and Drivers for 2021-2031. The hybrid flash storage market has undergone significant maturation in last few years due to the transformation of the enterprise computing environment owing to the emergence of hyperscale cloud service providers. The rapid development of a wide range of storage and memory innovations is expected to drive the hybrid flash storage market.
MARKETS
bostonnews.net

IIT Madras-based Start-up Agnikul Cosmos unveils Made in India Rocket Engine at Dubai

Chennai (Tamil Nadu), November 12 (ANI/NewsVoir): IIT Madras-based Space Tech start-up, Agnikul unveiled its full-scale second-stage engine - Agnilet at the International Astronautical Congress (IAC) and at the World Expo in Dubai. Agnikul inked multiple agreements with various stakeholders in the event which will directly catalyze its efforts of launching...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
bostonnews.net

MIRAT's AI Based ITSM Tool for Better Service & Workflow Management

MIRAT, the newest tool in Devops and ITOps incident response management software, announces the release of its Incident Management Response module. By enabling effective collaboration and equipping teams to respond to situations in the most suitable manner possible, the new Command Center shall:. Provide information about the condition of each...
SOFTWARE
bostonnews.net

Helical Gear Market By Type (Cross-helical Gears and Double Helical Gears) and By End users (Automotive, Process Industry, Energy) - Forecast 2021-2031

250 Pages of Research Study Published by Fact.MR, a Leading Market Research and Competitive Intelligence Provider Offers Riveting Insights into Key Factors Accelerating the Growth of the Global Helical Gear Market over the Assessment Period 2021-2031. Gears are a crucial part of machines and systems. The helical gear is one...
MARKETS
bostonnews.net

World's First Artificial Intelligence (AI) Based Information Technology Service Management (ITSM) Tool Launched

Novel Inductive Reasoning Software (NovelIRS) is a young private limited company started in 2016 with a mission to optimise various stages of IT infrastructure management using cutting-edge technologies to cater to the IT industry's needs. Over the years, NovelIRS has developed a unique on-premise product called Modern Infrastructure Remote Automation Tool or MIRAT. Since its launch, the product has been used by more than 800 clients across 35 countries and has significantly reduced operational expenses and improved team productivity and efficiencies. With close to 85% annual retention rates, MIRAT has been a revolutionary ITSM product, which has helped boost our valuable clients' IT infrastructure management. The on-premises MIRAT product also has a Net Promoter Score (NPS) of 81 and is one of the top-rated products on several comparison portals.
SOFTWARE
bostonnews.net

Biostimulants Market : Competitive Landscape, Regional Outlook, and Driving Factors

According to the new market research report "Biostimulants Market by Active Ingredients (Humic Substances, Seaweed Extracts, Microbial Amendments, Amino Acids), Mode of Application (Folier, Soil Treatment, Seed Treatment), Form (Liquid, and Dry), Crop Type, & by Region - Global Forecast to 2026″, published by MarketsandMarkets™, the market is estimated at USD 3.2 billion in 2021; it is projected to grow at a CAGR of 12.1% to reach USD 5.6 billion by 2026. Biostimulants aid the efficiency of the plant's metabolism, increase a plant's natural tolerance to stressors like pests and disease and propel faster recovery from stressful events, such as bad weather. Presently agriculture practices have advanced in the last decade to become not only more sustainable, but climate-wise too. To further drive the trends in sustainable agriculture software-as-a-service solutions for orchard management, yield monitoring and estimation and the growth of farm management integrated platforms are being rapidly developed. With rapid growth of the integrated management practices the use of biostimulants for farming is estimated to grow.
AGRICULTURE
bostonnews.net

COVID-19 Impact on Gas Sensors Market by Technology, End-use Industry and Region - Global Forecast to 2021

According to the new market research report "COVID-19 Impact on Gas Sensors Market by Technology (Electrochemical, MOS, IR, Catalytic, Laser), End-use Industry, and Region - Global Forecast to 2021″, is projected to decline from USD 1,025 million in 2020 to USD 1,016 million by 2021, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of -0.9% during the forecast period. Factors governing the gas sensors market include the growing demand from OEMs and medical device/equipment manufacturers for the production of critical care systems such as ventilators, respirators, and restricted demand conditions from automotive, oil & gas and chemicals, building & construction, and other sectors.
INDUSTRY
bostonnews.net

What will be Insect Pest Control Market Demand In 2027- | Market Players are Bayer, BASF, Sumitomo Chemical, Korea Henkel home care

The Insect Pest Control Market research looks at the industry's current and future market prospects, as well as recent changes including market drivers, opportunities, challenges, and market restraints in developed and emerging markets. Apart from that, the report examines important market developments such as product launches, agreements, acquisitions, partnerships, and mergers to have a better understanding of current market dynamics and their impact over the forecast period.
MARKETS
bostonnews.net

Grain Alcohol Market to Witness Huge Growth by 2026

According to the report "Grain Alcohol Market by Type (Ethanol, Polyols), Application (Food, Beverages, Pharmaceutical & Healthcare), Source (Sugarcane, Grains, Fruits), Functionality (Preservative, Coloring/flavoring agent, Coatings), and by Region – Global Forecast to 2026", published by MarketsandMarkets™, the global Grain Alcohol Market size is estimated to be valued at USD 12.2 billion in 2021 and is projected to reach USD 14.9 billion by 2026, recording a CAGR of 4.1% during the forecast period. The increase in demand for grain alcohol in various industries such as food & beverages and health & personal care is driving the grain alcohol market globally. The grain alcohol market is gaining momentum due to increase in the production of beer and increasing demand for craft beer. The use of ethanol in the beverage industry has resulted in the growth in the market of grain alcohol for beverage applications. Grain alcohol is also used as preservatives, food color, or coatings in the end products.
DRINKS
bostonnews.net

Smart Warehousing Market projected to reach $25.4 billion by 2026, with a remarkable CAGR of 11.5%

According to a new market research report "Smart Warehousing Market by Component (Hardware, Solutions, and Services), Technology (IoT & Analytics, RFID, AGV), Application (Inventory Management, Order Management), Organization Size, Deployment Mode, Vertical, and Region - Global Forecast to 2026″ published by MarketsandMarkets, the global smart warehousing market size to grow from USD 14.8 billion in 2021 to USD 25.4 billion by 2026, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 11.5% during the forecast period. Various factors such as the proliferation of smartphones for faster goods management, the rising advancement in the eCommerce industry due to the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic, the emergence of multi-channel distribution networks, and the dynamic nature and globalization of supply chain networks are expected to drive the adoption of smart warehousing hardware, solutions, and services. However, the market faces restraints, such as a lack of uniform governance standards in the fragmented logistics industry and growing data security and privacy concerns.
BUSINESS
bostonnews.net

Smart Airport Market Size 2021 Report Aims to Outline and Global Forecast, Organization, Top Vendors, Industry Research and End User By 2030

Smart Airport Market Growth 2021-2030 , Covid 19 Outbreak Impact research report added by Report Ocean, is an in-depth analysis of market characteristics, size and growth, segmentation, regional and country breakdowns, competitive landscape, market shares, trends and strategies for this market. It traces the market's historic and forecast market growth by geography. It places the market within the context of the wider Smart Airport Marketand compares it with other markets., market definition, regional market opportunity, sales and revenue by region, manufacturing cost analysis, Industrial Chain, market effect factors analysis, Smart Airport Market size forecast, market data & Graphs and Statistics, Tables, Bar &Pie Charts, and many more for business intelligence. Get complete Report (Including Full TOC, 100+ Tables & Figures, and Chart). - In-depth Analysis Pre & Post COVID-19 Market Outbreak Impact Analysis & Situation by Region.
MARKETS

