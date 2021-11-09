Industrial Robots Market by Product Type, Analysis and Review for 2021-2031

According to the new market research report "Biostimulants Market by Active Ingredients (Humic Substances, Seaweed Extracts, Microbial Amendments, Amino Acids), Mode of Application (Folier, Soil Treatment, Seed Treatment), Form (Liquid, and Dry), Crop Type, & by Region - Global Forecast to 2026″, published by MarketsandMarkets™, the market is estimated at USD 3.2 billion in 2021; it is projected to grow at a CAGR of 12.1% to reach USD 5.6 billion by 2026. Biostimulants aid the efficiency of the plant's metabolism, increase a plant's natural tolerance to stressors like pests and disease and propel faster recovery from stressful events, such as bad weather. Presently agriculture practices have advanced in the last decade to become not only more sustainable, but climate-wise too. To further drive the trends in sustainable agriculture software-as-a-service solutions for orchard management, yield monitoring and estimation and the growth of farm management integrated platforms are being rapidly developed. With rapid growth of the integrated management practices the use of biostimulants for farming is estimated to grow.

AGRICULTURE ・ 1 DAY AGO