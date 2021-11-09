CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Agriculture

Global Crop Protection Chemicals Market Is Expected To Cross The Market Size Of USD 75 Billion By 2026: Bonafide Research

 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCrop protectants are the chemicals sprayed on crops to save them from drastic damage. Generally known as pesticides or agricultural chemicals, it is used extensively in traditional farming, to protect the plants against pests. The recent addition of Bonafide Research, under the title of- Global Crop Protection Chemical Market Outlook, 2026,...

