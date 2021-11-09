Simplify your makeup routine

Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission. To brighten and calm your complexion in one fell swoop, go foraging for mushrooms. While all kinds are nutrient-rich, new research shows that the chaga variety, found mainly on birch trees, is extra-magical at nourishing skin. They have calming properties, so they're especially effective in treating breakouts, contact dermatitis, rosacea, and eczema, says Birmingham, Alabama, dermatologist Corey L. Hartman. However, their benefits are universal: They reduce the look of discoloration and spots, and also have betulinic acid to help maintain collagen.
