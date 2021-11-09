Simplify your makeup routine

We all know the dreadful feeling of when you go in the bathroom in the middle of the day and you see that the flawless makeup you applied in the morning has now creased and looks “cakey” on the skin. The mascara is smudged under your eyes and the oil has begun to protrude from your pores. It can feel so pointless putting on makeup when you feel like at this point you’d be better off without any at all. No need to fear, these five tips will ensure your makeup stays put all day.

MAKEUP ・ 5 DAYS AGO