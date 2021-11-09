CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Simplify your makeup routine

WOOD
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSuspect dead after hourslong standoff in Kalamazoo. MI Supreme Court to hear arguments on GRPD policy case. Ford Airport expects increase demand as US reopens to international travel. Boy inspires new nonprofit to help families raising kids...

www.woodtv.com

The Guardian

Is sleeping in your makeup really so bad?

Social media went into one of its thrice-daily meltdowns last month when makeup artist Charlotte Tilbury was quoted as having said women should sleep in makeup for the good of their marriages. A glance below the online tabloid headline (later changed) revealed that she hadn’t said this at all, but...
SKIN CARE
Observer-Dispatch

Simplify Your Life: 5 clever ideas for closets

Traditionally, closets are used to store clothes. However, there are so many clever ways to use closets of all sizes for additional uses. Here are some ideas to try in your home. 1. Cleaning/linen closet. Towels and sheets are sometimes a challenge to organize. Try folding your sheets and placing...
INTERIOR DESIGN
Well+Good

This $15 Setting Spray Will Make Your Makeup ‘Mask Proof’

While you might think that applying the correct foundation is the most important part of your makeup routine, don't underestimate the power of a good setting spray. In many cases, it's the only thing that will lock your look in place and keep it fresh for hours on end, so when you find a good one, it's best to hold onto it. Such has been the case for me and TK, which I fell in love with five years ago and have sworn by ever since.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
PopSugar

Adding This Tiny Step Into My Skin-Care Routine Has Done Wonders For My Makeup

I have what I'd describe as chronic dark circles, so if I'm going to take the time to apply makeup, concealer almost always makes the cut. What's sort of ironic about that is that I've also always felt that my concealer technique could use some more work — specifically because I think I deal with creasing far too often. I can't necessarily just blame my issues on not using the right formula, either, because I've dealt with concealer creasing and settling into my tiny fine lines with formulas that cost $6 and $60.
MAKEUP
Us Weekly

Take Your Makeup on the Go With This Compact Cosmetic Case

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services. We have a confession: We’re mad about makeup. Blame it on YouTube tutorials or makeover shows — we love a good glow-up! And now that we understand the magic of contouring, we have even more beauty products in our possession: powders, palettes, you name it. Life was so much easier back in the day; we didn’t even know highlighter existed! But now that we appreciate the power of bushy brows and lush lashes, our wallets are emptying and our bathroom cabinets are filling up.
MAKEUP
Essence

How To Transition Your Skincare Routine From Summer To Fall

A world-renowned aesthetic and surgical dermatologist gave GU some tips!. As the seasons change and the air gets cooler and dryer, it’s easy to get excited about the fall and winter when all that’s on your mind is gingerbread cookies, scowling the internet for last-minute gift guides, and Mariah Carey. There’s a lot of distractions that come with the wintertime, but that’s no excuse to be distracted from your skincare routine. While some may argue that you shouldn’t rock the boat when it comes to skin product switch-ups, dermatologists recommend shifting your skincare routine in accordance with the change in weather.
SKIN CARE
ibw.edu

10 Nov YOUR HOLIDAY MAKEUP MUST-HAVES:

The holiday season is right around the corner, and we are ready for all the holiday looks! At the Institute of Beauty and Wellness, and Aveda Institute, we love seeing everyone create beautiful and original holiday looks to get in the seasonal spirit. Everything from nails, hair, makeup, and fashion—we cannot get enough! To get the ideas started this year, we found some eye-catching looks that are sure to get some LIT reactions!
MILWAUKEE, WI
orlandomagazine.com

What’s Inside Your Makeup Bag

From a shimmery eyeshadow you wear just once a year to multiple tubes of lipstick in varying shades of red, it’s easy to have an overstuffed makeup bag. The good news: It’s simpler than you think to streamline your cosmetics. Your first step is to toss any products that are old or expired.
ORLANDO, FL
marthastewart.com

Mushroom Is the Ground-Breaking Skin Care Ingredient Your Routine Is Missing

Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission. To brighten and calm your complexion in one fell swoop, go foraging for mushrooms. While all kinds are nutrient-rich, new research shows that the chaga variety, found mainly on birch trees, is extra-magical at nourishing skin. They have calming properties, so they're especially effective in treating breakouts, contact dermatitis, rosacea, and eczema, says Birmingham, Alabama, dermatologist Corey L. Hartman. However, their benefits are universal: They reduce the look of discoloration and spots, and also have betulinic acid to help maintain collagen.
SKIN CARE
Liberal First

Returning to routine

One of the funny things about getting older is how it warps our perception of time. When we’re young and nearly every experience is new, time moves slowly. As we age, however, there are fewer and fewer things we haven’t experienced, our schedules become more predictable and the days seem to meld together.
AGRICULTURE
collegecandy.com

5 Ways to Help Your Makeup Last All Day

We all know the dreadful feeling of when you go in the bathroom in the middle of the day and you see that the flawless makeup you applied in the morning has now creased and looks “cakey” on the skin. The mascara is smudged under your eyes and the oil has begun to protrude from your pores. It can feel so pointless putting on makeup when you feel like at this point you’d be better off without any at all. No need to fear, these five tips will ensure your makeup stays put all day.
MAKEUP
WOOD

Goodwill adds approximately 600 new items to their website each day!

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – With the holidays right around the corner, you may be looking for ways to save some money! Luckily, Goodwill… the sponsor of this segment and our thrift expert, has approximately 600 new items added to their website each day, many of which are name brand items for a much lower price!
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
WOOD

Get whiter teeth for the holiday season with Power Swabs!

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – We should always celebrate getting back into a normal routine, whether that’s going back to the gym or even catching up with friends over coffee or lunch. Whatever the routine may be for you, most of us are into looking healthier! Today we’re going to...
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
southeastoutlook.org

Christmas Simplified

I recently saw a news headline that read, “Christmas at risk due to supply chain shortages.” Panic over the Christmas season has already ensued. There aren’t many things that can throw Americans into a frenzy like the fear of not getting what we want. Some started Christmas shopping this year...
RELIGION
insideedition.com

20-Year-Old Dancer Has Heart Attack After 'Dry Scooping' Energy Supplement

It’s billed as something to help you get the most out of your workouts, but some are consuming energy powder without mixing it in water, which can have dangerous consequences. “The dry scoop challenge” is an alarming new trend, and our investigation found that some teenagers and other gym enthusiasts...
WORKOUTS

