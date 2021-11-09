CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
NerveFlux is set to be the bridge between Crypto and Real Estate by enabling seamless movement of crypto funds.

Cover picture for the articleWith the bullish trend in the crypto market, NerveFlux, a new cryptocurrency project is set to give every crypto Investor opportunity to own a home using cryptocurrency as means of payment. Speaking with Kelvin Imade, the Chief Technical Officer he said that " while NerveFlux will launch 5th December...

#Real Estate Investing#Real Live#Private#Presale And Public Sales#Fiat#Marketplace
