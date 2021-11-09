Phosphate Rocks: A Death In Ten Objects By Fiona Erskine — Review

The story begins with the death of Kenji Oh, a tragicomic accident that leaves his widow, Annabelle, and their son, Benny, stunned. Kenji leaves behind him a trail of trauma, which manifests in conflicting ways in the household he has left behind. Benny becomes the protagonist of our version of the story, interspersed with Benny’s snippets of commentary on the way his life is being narrated. The voice of the omniscient narrator in this instance is the book itself, which at the beginning of each chapter and throughout, comments on the way Benny’s story is being told. Benny expresses shock at the details he's unaware of; the book reminds him that all the information is pertinent to him as the central character of this particular novel. The book also references the mythology behind the world Ozeki has created, where books tell the stories themselves and carry this knowledge through centuries. It is noted throughout that every character is the protagonist of their own story, and each book is told, read and interpreted in a multitude of ways.

BOOKS & LITERATURE ・ 8 DAYS AGO