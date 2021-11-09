CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Books & Literature

Phosphate Rocks: A Death In Ten Objects By Fiona Erskine — Review

By GrrlScientist
Forbes
Forbes
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

When a factory is being demolished, a body encased in phosphate rock is discovered seated at a table with ten objects spread out on it. Who is it? How did he die and what is the significance of the objects?. © Copyright by GrrlScientist | @GrrlScientist | hosted by...

www.forbes.com

Comments / 0

Related
ARTnews

‘The Electrical Life of Louis Wain’ Review: Another Mad Genius

“Cats have been worshipped as god and maligned as the evil allies of witchery and sin, but I think you are the first person to see that they are, in fact, ridiculous.” So says the wife of Louis Wain to her husband in The Electrical Life of Louis Wain, a new movie about a Victorian-era illustrator who is credited for changing the reputation of the cat from a mere vermin catcher to ridiculous and cuddly pets through his charming drawings of anthropomorphized felines in newspapers and children’s books like Peter, A Cat O’One Tail: His Life and Adventures (1892), The...
BOOKS & LITERATURE
edmidentity.com

Svdden Death Brought Intense Darkness to Red Rocks

Svdden Death delivered sinister beats that took everyone from the Valley of Darkness into the VOYD during his headline debut at Red Rocks. In the rural mountains of Colorado lies one of the countries seven wonders if you will. Towering over the small town of Morrison stands Red Rocks Amphitheater, the setting for some of the most memorable performances since forming in 1941. From The Beatles to Daft Punk, every artist hopes to follow in their footsteps and headline such a magical venue. With music spanning all genres, over the past few years, electronic music has certainly made a huge impact on the rocks and on October 24, Svdden Death took center stage to make his mark on this iconic amphitheater.
MUSIC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Primo Levi
Person
Dan Brown
soapsindepth.com

Roxanne Hart Joins the Cast of THE YOUNG & THE RESTLESS

A familiar face is coming to Genoa City when actress Roxanne Hart joins the cast of THE YOUNG & THE RESTLESS in the recurring role of Kim Dunaway. First reported by Soap Opera Digest, she is scheduled to make her first appearance in the episode airing on Thursday, Nov. 18, and is said to hold the key to a mystery that unfolds in Genoa City.
CELEBRITIES
allthatsinteresting.com

Inside The Tragic Death Of Steve McQueen, Hollywood’s ‘King Of Cool’

On November 7, 1980, Steve McQueen died of a heart attack after undergoing surgery to remove numerous cancerous tumors in his abdomen and neck. Steve McQueen was the silent type for a modern era, capable of turning the tables against any threat on screen. But at home, his domestic abuses and addictions ruled. Then, suddenly, on Nov. 7, 1980, he was dead.
CELEBRITIES
thefocus.news

TikTok's Ladydrivah 2.0 death rocks truckertok: What happened to her?

News of the death of creator Ladydrivah 2.0 has spread on TikTok and her passing has seen a flood of video tributes on the platform, making their final call for her. Ladydriver 2.0, also known as Rachelle, has passed away, according to numerous videos dedicated to her captioned ‘RIP’. Fellow truck drivers, meanwhile, took to their CB radios to make a final call for Ladydriver 2.0.
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
Best Life

Judy Norton Played Mary Ellen on "The Waltons." See Her Now at 63.

For an entire decade beginning in 1971, the popular TV show The Waltons was a fixture of American culture. The historical drama took place in Virginia's Blue Ridge Mountains and told the story of the Walton family, a wholesome brood who exuded family values while enduring the Great Depression and World War II. "One of the great things about the show was that it brought people together," Richard Thomas, who played the Waltons' son, John-Boy, told Deadline. "Young people could see a story about older people, and older people could remember their childhood," he said, perfectly distilling the show's appeal.
MUSIC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Forbes Phosphate Rocks#Sandstone Press#Amazon Us#Scottish#Detective Inspector#Aberdeen#Di Irvine
classicfm.com

Will Smith recalls Fresh Prince cast ‘went silent’ as he played Beethoven on piano in improvised scene

Will Smith looks back at the off-script scene where he surprised the pilot cast of Fresh Prince by performing Beethoven’s ‘Für Elise’ on piano. In the pilot episode of the 90s American sitcom television series The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air, Will Smith performs Beethoven’s Für Elise on the piano for his onscreen Uncle Phil, played by James Avery.
CELEBRITIES
Popculture

'Happy Days' Actor Gavan O'Herlihy Dead at 70

The Happy Days family has lost on of its original stars. Irish actor Gavan O'Herlihy, who starred in the first season of Happy Days, died on Sept. 15 at age 70. His death was first reported on Nov. 9 in the Irish Echo. O'Herlihy also starred in Superman III, Willow, and Never Say Never Again. He was the son of Oscar-nominated actor Dan O'Herlihy.
TV & VIDEOS
wonderwall.com

Richard Branson injured in 'colossal cycling crash'

Sir Richard Branson was injured after crashing his bike during a cycling challenge this week, and he's crediting his bike helmet for saving his life. The Virgin Group owner first spoke of the incident on Instagram on Nov. 9, telling his followers he was "recovering well from a colossal cycling crash."
CELEBRITIES
411mania.com

Quantum Leap Star, Legendary Character Actor Dean Stockwell Passes Away

The world has lost a beloved character actor in Dean Stockwell, best known for his work on Quantum Leap. Stockwell passed away on Sunday morning in his home of natural causes, a family representative confirmed to Deadline. He was 85. Bakula paid tribute to his co-star, issuing a statement on...
MUSIC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Books & Literature
NewsBreak
Entertainment
thenerdstash.com

Back 4 Blood Review: A Bloody Good Time From Turtle Rock

Just when we thought that the zombie craze was over, it was proven we were dead wrong. Back 4 Blood is here, and it’s time the undead rose once more. Developed by Turtle Rock Studios with publishing by Warner Bros. Games, Back 4 Blood brings back that older 2000’s vibe of FPS action while mixing in some modern gameplay elements to keep things fresh. Honestly, it’s been a lot of fun to progress through, albeit with some minor flaws. Here is my review for Back 4 Blood.
VIDEO GAMES
cincinnatizoo.org

Fiona, Table for 5

A $20 gift comes with an invitation to Fiona’s virtual party + 5 chances to win the table and painting. A chance to win the one-of-a-kind hippo table by Mark Stoddart with a certificate of authenticity and a framed copy of the table’s story AND an original Fiona kiss painting. (Prize includes shipping.)
CINCINNATI, OH
theartsdesk.com

Ruth Ozeki: The Book of Form and Emptiness review - where the objects speak

The story begins with the death of Kenji Oh, a tragicomic accident that leaves his widow, Annabelle, and their son, Benny, stunned. Kenji leaves behind him a trail of trauma, which manifests in conflicting ways in the household he has left behind. Benny becomes the protagonist of our version of the story, interspersed with Benny’s snippets of commentary on the way his life is being narrated. The voice of the omniscient narrator in this instance is the book itself, which at the beginning of each chapter and throughout, comments on the way Benny’s story is being told. Benny expresses shock at the details he's unaware of; the book reminds him that all the information is pertinent to him as the central character of this particular novel. The book also references the mythology behind the world Ozeki has created, where books tell the stories themselves and carry this knowledge through centuries. It is noted throughout that every character is the protagonist of their own story, and each book is told, read and interpreted in a multitude of ways.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
bubbleblabber.com

Review: Warhammer 40K – Angels of Death “Against the Horde”

OVERVIEW (SPOILERS) Kazarian nearly succumbs to the Black Rage after witnessing Raphael’s death, but is pulled out by his brothers. The Sword of Baal continues to fight off the invading ships. Orpheo is awakened and informed of how Niades was conquered by the Tyranids, who plan to capture enough ships to reach other worlds.
VIDEO GAMES
toughpigs.com

REVIEW – Fraggle Rock: The Ultimate Visual History

Many thanks to longtime ToughPigs friend and collaborator Beth Cook for guest-writing this review! (We are paying her in Doozer sticks.) Those of us who slammed the pre-order button for Fraggle Rock: The Ultimate Visual History as soon as we could were disappointed by multiple delays and an ever-changing release date: first 2020, then August 17th, 2021, then September 28th, then October 19th. But delays indicate struggles—for manufacturers, warehouse workers, delivery drivers, and probably everyone involved from start to finish. There’s nothing like a Global Panini to remind us of Fraggle Rock’s biggest takeaway: to have compassion for each other, because we’re all connected.
ENTERTAINMENT
Columbus Dispatch

Concert review: Chuck Prophet celebrates healing energy of rock 'n' roll

Chuck Prophet took the stage Sunday night in Natalie’s Grandview looking like a skinny young Tom Petty auditioning for the lead in “Destry Rides Again.” Prophet’s stage presence and roots rock wasn’t so different from Petty’s, in fact. As for Destry, well the singer and his band the Mission Express rarely performed a song that wasn’t about hard truths or unpleasant consequences but always came out leading the charge in a rock 'n' roll revival that was more than a few times downright cleansing.
GRANDVIEW HEIGHTS, OH
Forbes

Forbes

285K+
Followers
84K+
Post
203M+
Views
ABOUT

The world’s leading voice for entrepreneurial success and free enterprise.

 https://www.forbes.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy