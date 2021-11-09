ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

Patchy fog overnight, rain showers move in later this week

By Rex Thompson
WDAM-TV
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLook for some patchy fog overnight with lows in the upper 40s to around 50. On Wednesday, you can expect partly cloudy skies in the afternoon with highs in the lower to mid-70s. Partly cloudy...

www.wdam.com

wabi.tv

Icy Mix Possible Tonight

Skies clearing overnight will lead to a cold evening with lows in the 20s. A chilly day tomorrow with highs in the 30s & 40s. Wintry mix arrives Wednesday night. Skies clearing overnight. Winds increase on Tuesday with gusts near 30 mph. A chilly day & will FEEL colder with the wind.
ENVIRONMENT
Fox 59

Showers overnight, chilly end to the week

INDIANAPOLIS – We started off mild and almost a bit sticky with temperatures topping off in the 60s today. As we head into the overnight hours temperatures will tumble thanks to a cold front that will also bring showers tonight. Overnight tonight temperatures will drop into the upper 30s with...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
kprl.com

North County Weather 11.17.2021

Mostly sunny today, highs near 73. Easterly winds 5-10 miles per hour. Tonight, partly cloudy, lows near 43 with light winds. Tomorrow, mostly cloudy skies, highs near 69 in Paso Robles and Atascadero. SSW winds 5-10 miles per hour. The extended forecast calls for mostly sunny skies continuing through the...
ATASCADERO, CA
CBS Miami

Miami Weather: Surge Of Moisture Coming Overnight

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – After warmer temperatures have made a quick comeback, here comes the rain. A trough of low pressure is sliding in from the Caribbean on Thursday, which is bringing in a surge of moisture starting overnight Wednesday. Scattered showers and storms are possible into Thursday morning which means that a wet and messy commute is expected. The storm chance remains high throughout Thursday with heavy rain at times. Due to the rain and clouds around, highs will be in the upper 70s through the weekend. The wet pattern will continue Friday as moisture remains in place while a weak cold front...
MIAMI, FL
cbs4indy.com

actionnewsnow.com

Storm Tracker Forecast - Morning Fog, Afternoon Clouds, Evening Showers

After another round of morning low clouds and fog, northern California's weather was a lot brighter in the afternoon. More clouds are coming tonight, with chances of both morning fog and evening showers in our forecast. A ridge of high pressure remains over California at this time, providing quiet weather and allowing the valley to fill in with fog. We'll have another chance of low clouds and fog in the valley late tonight through Thursday morning, but higher clouds will also move overhead. Lows will range from the 20s and 30s in the mountains to the 40s in the valley and foothills. Thursday afternoon and evening there will be a chance of rain, but it will be light. Highs will range from the 40s in the mountains to the 50s in the valley.
ENVIRONMENT
CBS Philly

Philadelphia Weather: Dramatic Fall Warmth To Turn To Frigid Fall Air In Matter Of Hours Thursday

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Dramatic fall warmth is expected to turn to frigid fall air in a matter of hours on Thursday as a strong cold front puts the season back in check. Residents of the Philadelphia region should prepare for a rollercoaster of a day. There will be a need for a range of clothing items and accessories with T-shirt-appropriate high temperatures near 70 degrees on Thursday afternoon before winter-coat-required air blasts in across the region in the evening. The Philadelphia region could go from 60s to 40s in a span of three hours between 8 p.m. and 11 p.m. To add to...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
WKRG

Fog this morning, a few showers this afternoon

We are starting off with some dense fog this morning with a Dense Fog Advisory in place for all of the News 5 neighborhood with the exception of the immediate coastline until 9 AM this morning. Temperatures are starting in the 50’s and 60’s with more humid conditions than we have been seeing.
MOBILE, AL
aroundfortwayne.com

NWS: Rain showers this evening

The National Weather Service forecasts rain showers overnight, which will clear out toward sunrise. Fort Wayne, Indiana (November 17, 2021) – A cold front will move through the area this evening. Rain showers will follow along and ahead with clearing toward sunrise. Thursday will feature highs in the 40s with 20-30 mph wind gusts out of the west. The next chance for precipitation comes late in the weekend.
FORT WAYNE, IN
CBS Chicago

Chicago Weather: Clearing Skies Overnight, Chilly Thursday Morning

CHICAGO (CBS) — Look for clearing skies, and breezy and mainly dry conditions overnight. Temperatures will be in the upper 20s and low 30s for Thursday morning. (Credit: CBS 2) Clouds move back in by Thursday afternoon with highs in the 30s. A gusty west wind will make it feel like the 20s throughout the day. (Credit: CBS 2) A very cold start is expected Friday with temperatures in the 20s and wind chills in the teens. Highs on Friday will be in the upper 30s and low 40s under a partly cloudy sky. (Credit: CBS 2) Look for mid- to upper 40s this weekend with areas of patchy rain on Sunday. A few flurries are possible on Sunday night. (Credit: CBS 2) Highs on Monday will be in the low 30s with wind chills in the teens. (Credit: CBS 2)
CHICAGO, IL

