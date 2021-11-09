Patchy fog overnight, rain showers move in later this week

After another round of morning low clouds and fog, northern California's weather was a lot brighter in the afternoon. More clouds are coming tonight, with chances of both morning fog and evening showers in our forecast. A ridge of high pressure remains over California at this time, providing quiet weather and allowing the valley to fill in with fog. We'll have another chance of low clouds and fog in the valley late tonight through Thursday morning, but higher clouds will also move overhead. Lows will range from the 20s and 30s in the mountains to the 40s in the valley and foothills. Thursday afternoon and evening there will be a chance of rain, but it will be light. Highs will range from the 40s in the mountains to the 50s in the valley.

