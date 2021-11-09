Basement Jaxx to headline Edinburgh's Hogmanay

Is a Minnesota church-basement grandma pie a thing that brings international culinary stardom?. If you live in Minnesota, your first thought, reasonably, is probably, Nope, never. A grandma pie is a humble thing, a quiet thing, a thing that does not go into international culinary combat. It rests toward the back of a table covered with a vinyl-coated cloth, usually between the seven-layer bars and the small haystacks of chow mein noodles fused with chocolate, and it ducks its head because it is humble. It knows it is not important to anyone—except to Karyn Tomlinson, chef and owner of new St. Paul stunner Myriel, for whom a Minnesota grandma pie is so important it has kicked down doors and changed the world—or at least one little corner of it.

DASSEL, MN ・ 6 DAYS AGO