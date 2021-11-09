CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Basement Jaxx to headline Edinburgh's Hogmanay

 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleElectronic music duo Basement Jaxx will headline Edinburgh's Hogmanay celebrations, it has been confirmed. The event was cancelled due to Covid in 2020 but it will return with a reduced capacity of 30,000 this year. This year's line-up also features a set from Scottish BBC Radio 1 DJ Arielle...

