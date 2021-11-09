CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mitch McConnell Says He's 'Delighted' That Infrastructure Bill Passed

By Darragh Roche
 4 days ago
The Senate Minority Leader was one of 19 Republican senators who voted in favor of the $1.2 trillion bipartisan...

Comments / 57

Karrienc
4d ago

I think passing this bill will be a nail in the coffin for democrats for 2022 it does not and will not do all they have been saying it will and by 2022 american people will be tired of our country spiraling out of control

Reply(8)
20
sheep no more
3d ago

The swamp is more exposed now than ever, they do not care for the American people. They have been bought. I think we should audit all of Congress and families!

Reply
12
Hunter "Cocaine Cowboy" Biden
4d ago

When has there ever been a politician who wasn't thrilled to spend more of other people's money 🤔 🙄......NEVER!

Reply(3)
25
 

POLITICO

POLITICO Playbook: Trump sours on DeSantis

TODAY’S MUST-READ — “The toughest trial KEVIN MCCARTHY faces on his way to becoming House speaker isn’t reclaiming the majority. It’s what comes afterward.” That’s the blunt takeaway from Olivia Beavers’ big piece this morning drawing on interviews with more than 40 Republicans, which “point to two worrisome factions for McCarthy in a future vote for speaker: conservatives and wild cards.”
POTUS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mitch Mcconnell
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Donald Trump
WEKU

Republicans and Democrats contemplate a future without Donald Trump

Let's assume you have spent at least a few minutes this week thinking about former President Donald Trump or something he has said or done. So ask yourself: Did anything seem different? Was it the same thought process with the same attitude as when you thought of him, say, two weeks ago?
POTUS
POLITICO

Donald Trump is eyeing the "largest House Republican majority in American history" after next year's midterms.

The former president released excerpts from his own remarks at a closed NRCC event. What happened: Former President Donald Trump released parts of his speech from a National Republican Congressional Committee event held Monday in Florida. In the five-and-a-half minute video, Trump predicted Republicans would romp to victory in the 2022 midterms if they embrace policies his administration pursued.
POTUS
KREX

Death threats, tweets jolt GOP infrastructure supporters

WASHINGTON (AP) — The last time Congress approved a major renewal of federal highway and other transportation programs, the votes were 359-65 in the House and 83-16 in the Senate. It was backed by nearly every Democrat and the robust majority of Republicans. This year’s $1 trillion infrastructure bill easily cleared the Senate 69-13 with GOP support […]
CONGRESS & COURTS
TheAtlantaVoice

The 10 Senate seats most likely to flip in 2022

“A lot happens in a year.” It’s a favorite phrase for politicos who don’t like the way the winds are blowing. A year ago, it was Republicans saying that. Democrats had just celebrated winning the White House and holding the House, albeit with a slimmer majority than anyone had expected. (Securing the narrow Senate majority would come a couple of […]
CONGRESS & COURTS
Newsweek is a premier news magazine and website that has been bringing high-quality journalism to readers around the globe for over 80 years.

