Dean Stockwell, Actor Known for ‘Quantum Leap,’ ‘Blue Velvet’ and ‘Married to the Mob,’ Dies at 85

By Carmel Dagan, Patrick Frater
Variety
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDean Stockwell, who began his acting career as a child in Hollywood’s golden age and later performed memorably in David Lynch’s “Blue Velvet”; in the comedy “Married to the Mob,” for which he was Oscar nominated; and on TV’s “Quantum Leap,” for which he was Emmy nominated, died Sunday. He was...

Bay News 9

Veteran character actor Dean Stockwell dead at 85

LOS ANGELES (CNS) — Flowers will be placed Tuesday on the Hollywood Walk of Fame star of actor Dean Stockwell, who was nominated for an Oscar for his performance in "Married to the Mob" and is best known for roles in "Blue Velvet" and the TV series "Quantum Leap." Robert...
940wfaw.com

Industry News: Steve McQueen, Ben Kingsley, Dean Stockwell and More!

STEVE MCQUEEN SETS NEW PROJECT: The Oscar-winning Steve McQueen will write, direct and produce Blitz at New Regency and McQueen’s Lammas Park. This will bring McQueen and New Regency back together after 12 Years a Slave and Widows. Production will begin next year. Said McQueen: “The team at New Regency have been wonderful partners to me over the years.”
q95fm.net

Emmy-nominated actor Dean Stockwell passes away at age 85

Emmy-nominated actor Dean Stockwell has passed away. Variety reports that Stockwell died on Nov. 7 at age 85. A family spokesperson confirmed that Stockwell died of natural causes. Stockwell, the son of actor Harry Stockwell and Elizabeth Stockwell, came to fame as a child actor in such films as The...
Rolling Stone

Flashback: Neil Young Writes ‘After the Gold Rush’ for a Lost Dean Stockwell Movie

When news of Dean Stockwell’s death hit last week, much of the coverage centered around his career as a child star in the Forties when he acted alongside Frank Sinatra and Gene Kelly, his role as the holographic advisor Al on the cult time-travel show Quantum Leap, and his work in movies like Married to the Mob and Blue Velvet. But he was also a part of the late Sixties–early Seventies Topanga Canyon art scene where he palled around with Russ Tamblyn, Dennis Hopper, George Herms, Wallace Berman, and Neil Young. He basically walked away from his acting career at this time...
Collider

How ‘Married to the Mob’ Elevated Dean Stockwell From ‘That Guy’ to Mesmerizing Villain

With the recent passing of Dean Stockwell, it's apparent that the actor had a lot of recognizable roles that people loved him for while his career remains one of the more distinctive in Hollywood history. In fact, his career managed to encompass the majority of the existence of the film industry, as he started working as a child actor in the 1940s and continued working on and off in TV and film until retiring in 2015. What’s more miraculous is the way that Stockwell managed to have such a long and storied career in show business while somewhat remaining on the fringes. For much of his career, he could be considered a consummate ‘that guy’ — the type of character actor who shows up in a scene or two and knocks it out of the park, the most memorable being the way he briefly hijacks Blue Velvet with his weirdly haunting rendition of Roy Orbison's “In Dreams”. Fortunately, in 1988 he was given the chance to stretch out a bit with a more substantial role as Tony “The Tiger” Russo, the mafia boss villain in Married To The Mob, a role which garnered Stockwell’s only Oscar nomination and helped cement a career that had as many ebbs and flows as the film industry itself.
Inside the Magic

Legendary Actor Peter Scolari Dies At 66

Hollywood legend Peter Scolari has passed away at the age of 66 after battling cancer for the last two years. Despite his illness, Scolari continued to work in the industry that he loved, most recently wrapping up filming on the second season of the television series Evil where he played Bishop Thomas Marx.
