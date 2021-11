MIAMI (CBSMiami) — Port Everglades looked like its best pre-pandemic days of activity on Saturday, as thousands of passengers boarded cruise ships. “We are ecstatic, finally, again, woohoo,” cheered a passenger celebrating. For many in the group, their trip couldn’t have come soon enough. “It was scheduled for last year and it got postponed because of the pandemic, so we have been waiting now over a year for this,” said Barber Baker. According to Port Everglades officials, 6 ships set sail Saturday, the largest number since the pandemic. “We feel like it’s from Bally the start of the cruise season,” said Ellen Kennedy a...

MIAMI, FL ・ 6 DAYS AGO