Mother mourns toddler shot on freeway

OPELOUSAS, La. (KLFY) — Ashley Sims, the Opelousas woman wanted in connection to her mother’s shooting, has been arrested, according to St. Landry Parish Sheriff Guidroz. According to deputies, an argument between Vera Sims and her daughter, Ashley Sims, led to Ashley shooting her mother. Just after 5:30 p.m. Friday, deputies responded to 100 block […]
(CNN) — Arianna Fitts was just two-and-a-half years old the last time she was seen by family. The search for her began when her mother, Nikki, was found murdered and left in a shallow grave in San Francisco's McLaren Park. There was no sign of the toddler. Arianna's aunt, Tess...
Tragedy and heartbreak have been nonstop for the family of 2-year-old Majestee Hale, who was shot in the head this week in suburban Harvey. “My grand baby she’s going to be well well missed,” said Tara Abraham. “I was just playing with her last night and we were sitting around playing.”
The family of a toddler in Fremont, northern California, is urging the suspect to surrender, a day after the child was likely killed by a stray bullet while sitting in the backseat of his mother's car.
A father was shot in the head with his child inside the car during a road-rage incident in Arizona, police said. Jenee Anisah Mariaanne Pannell, 27, is accused of shooting the man on Oct. 21 in Phoenix, then driving off, police said in a probable cause statement. Pannell was arrested...
WHEELING, Ill. — A child’s body found in a northwest Indiana retention pond has been identified as that of a 1-year-old suburban Chicago girl whose mother was found dead days earlier in her apartment, police said. The body found Thursday in a Hammond pond by construction workers was identified as...
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — More information has become available regarding a toddler who was shot on Nov. 12. around 8:30 p.m, according to LMPD. Police are now saying, after further investigation, that a 3-year-old boy sustained a gunshot wound while playing alone in a room inside an apartment on Brooklawn Drive, near Pleasure Ridge Park and about half a mile east of Dixie Highway.
OAKLAND, Calif. (AP) — A freeway shooting in Oakland killed a toddler who may have been hit by a stray bullet while sleeping in his car seat, authorities and friends of his family said. The nearly 2-year-old boy was riding in a Lexus sedan on Interstate 880 Saturday afternoon when...
CHICAGO (CBS) — A beautiful smile on this little boy’s face and a big bandage over his eye where the Chicago toddler was grazed by a bullet.
Just one day later, he’s home and his family is speaking out. CBS 2’s Meredith Barack spoke to his mother on Friday. All three of her sons were in the backseat and their grandmother was in the passenger seat.
They were on their way to the boys’ great-grandmother’s home in the suburbs when shots rang out. The mom frantically pulling into a parking lot to make sure her family was okay.
Wiggling in his mom’s arms,...
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Lanaya Cardwell and Phillip Gardner are expected in court in Monday morning. In late September, the mother of two-year-old Nevaeh Allen said that her daughter wandered off when no one was looking. Gardner was arrested and charged with Unlawful Disposal of Remains and Obstruction of Justice in connection with the […]
"We cannot accept his departure." The mother of 23-month-old Jasper Wu, who was shot and killed during a gang crossfire on a California interstate, is pleading the public to come forward with any information as they process the tragedy.
SAN ANTONIO - A family is mourning the loss of a young mother, victim of a hit and run on the northeast side. Our Alejandra Guzman sat down with her brother who is sharing her story. He explains her love for motorcycles while hoping to educate drivers in our community.
WHEELING, Ill. (AP) — A child’s body found in a northwest Indiana retention pond has been identified as that of a 1-year-old suburban Chicago girl whose mother was found dead days earlier in her apartment, police said. The body found Thursday in a Hammond pond by construction workers was identified...
The biological mother of a child killed in state custody is demanding justice. Her children were taken from her care and given to certified foster parent, Deborah Barnes, earlier this year. Her son died in September and days ago Barnes was charged with killing her son. In September, police arrived...
NEW IBERIA, La. (KLFY) — A mother is crying out now that violence in New Iberia has taken both her sons. Dante Lewis was shot and killed in 2018 when he was only 26, and just this past Saturday, his older brother, Dominique Lewis was also shot and killed in his own home. Both murders […]
A child was hit by stray gunfire and killed while riding in a car on a freeway in Oakland. The CHP says it happened on Interstate 880 at around 2 p.m. Saturday. Detectives say evidence collected on the freeway may indicate the victims were not targeted and that the 23-month-old boy's shooting was random.
A Las Vegas driver who drunkenly crashed into another vehicle on the 5 Freeway in Irvine at more than 100 mph was convicted of murder Tuesday for setting off a series of chain-reaction collisions that ultimately left a mother dead. An Orange County Superior Court jury found Irving Abel Aguilar-Calixto,...
Carl Chan has been helping the family of Jasper Wu, 2, who was killed by stray bullets in Oakland. He said the mother is staying strong even though, "inside I know she's crying like crazy." Allie Rasmus reports.
Comments / 0