Mother mourns toddler shot on freeway

CHICAGO (CBS) — A beautiful smile on this little boy’s face and a big bandage over his eye where the Chicago toddler was grazed by a bullet. Just one day later, he’s home and his family is speaking out. CBS 2’s Meredith Barack spoke to his mother on Friday. All three of her sons were in the backseat and their grandmother was in the passenger seat. They were on their way to the boys’ great-grandmother’s home in the suburbs when shots rang out. The mom frantically pulling into a parking lot to make sure her family was okay. Wiggling in his mom’s arms,...

CHICAGO, IL ・ 23 HOURS AGO