CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Industry

Asia Distillates-Jet fuel cracks strengthen as aviation sector recuperates

By Reuters Staff
Reuters
Reuters
 4 days ago

SINGAPORE, Nov 9 (Reuters) - Asian refining margins for jet fuel rose on Tuesday, hovering near multi-month highs, as easing travel restrictions lift airline capacity in several countries. Global jet fuel demand is still languishing below 2019 levels, according to analysts, but confidence generated by rising vaccination levels has led to increased passenger flight bookings in recent weeks. Refining margins or cracks for jet fuel rose to $13.35 per barrel over Dubai crude during Asian trading hours, compared with $12.81 per barrel a day earlier. "With travel restrictions easing in many countries, we should expect (global airlines) capacity to increase in future months as travellers become more confident to fly again," aviation data firm OAG said in a statement. December scheduled capacity for global airlines is currently 13% ahead of November capacity, which stands at 334 million seats as of this week, OAG data showed. Cash premiums for jet fuel JET-SIN-DIF rose to 27 cents per barrel to Singapore quotes, as against a 16-cent premium on Monday. FAMILIES REUNITE IN U.S. - The United States on Monday lifted travel restrictions slapped on much of the world as the COVID-19 pandemic began in early 2020. - Months of pent-up demand triggered a major spike in bookings on Monday, with travellers only required to show official proof of vaccination and a recent, negative viral test. - Travel bookings for the holiday season in the United States continue to rise rapidly, according to airlines and industry data. CARBON STORAGE - Malaysia's state energy firm, Petroliam Nasional Berhad (Petronas) , said on Tuesday it has partnered with a Malaysian unit of Exxon Mobil Corp to jointly explore opportunities in carbon capture and storage (CCS) technologies in a bid to decarbonise the country's upstream industry. TENDERS - Sri Lanka's Ceylon Petroleum Corp (Ceypetco) is seeking gasoil and jet fuel cargoes. ISSUER GRADE: VOLUME: DATE: CLOSE (VALID) *Sri Lanka/Ceypetco BUY: 500ppm gasoil 280KB x 7 Feb. 1, Dec 7 (90 Days) 2022-Sept. 30, 2022 *Sri Lanka/Ceypetco BUY: jet fuel 300KB Dec 21-22 Nov 16 (Nov 19) *Sri Lanka/Ceypetco BUY: 500ppm gasoil 280KB Dec 16-17 Nov 17 (Nov 20) SINGAPORE CASH DEALS - Three jet fuel trades, one gasoil deal OTHER NEWS - Poor nations are pressuring their wealthy counterparts at the U.N. climate summit to pay up for the mounting damage being caused by global warming, pointing to increasing powerful storms, cyclones, droughts and floods afflicting their people. - Oil rose towards $84 a barrel on Tuesday, gaining for a third session, as the U.S. lifting of travel restrictions and more signs of a global post-pandemic recovery lifted the demand outlook, while supply remained tight. ASSESSMENTS MID-DISTILLATES CASH ($/T) ASIA CLOSE Change % Change Prev Close RIC Spot Gas Oil 0.5% 95.19 0.74 0.78 94.45 GO-SIN GO 0.5 Diff -0.2 0.2 -50.00 -0.4 GO-SIN-DIF Spot Gas Oil 0.25% 95.33 0.66 0.70 94.67 GO25-SIN GO 0.25 Diff -0.06 0.12 -66.67 -0.18 GO25-SIN-DIF Spot Gas Oil 0.05% 95.39 0.63 0.66 94.76 GO005-SIN GO 0.05 Diff 0 0.09 -100.00 -0.09 GO005-SIN-DIF Spot Gas Oil 0.001% 96.23 0.59 0.62 95.64 GO10-SIN GO 0.001 Diff 0.83 0.04 5.06 0.79 GO10-SIN-DIF Spot Jet/Kero 93.5 0.46 0.49 93.04 JET-SIN Jet/Kero Diff 0.27 0.11 68.75 0.16 JET-SIN-DIF For a list of derivatives prices, including margins, please double click the RICs below. Brent M1 Gasoil M1 Gasoil M1/M2 Gasoil M2 Regrade M1 Regrade M2 Jet M1 Jet M1/M2 Jet M2 Gasoil 500ppm-Dubai Cracks M1 Gasoil 500ppm-Dubai Cracks M2 Jet Cracks M1 Jet Cracks M2 East-West M1 East-West M2 LGO M1 LGO M1/M2 LGO M2 Crack LGO-Brent M1 Crack LGO-Brent M2 (Reporting by Koustav Samanta; Editing by Krishna Chandra Eluri)

Comments / 0

Related
theedgemarkets.com

Singapore to start pilot programme for sustainable aviation fuel

(Nov 13): Singapore plans to introduce a year-long pilot programme in 2022 to use sustainable aviation fuel at its airport amid pledges by its top companies to cut carbon emissions. The Civil Aviation Authority of Singapore will partner with Singapore Airlines Ltd and state investor Temasek Holdings Pte Ltd on...
INDUSTRY
Reuters

Air Arabia nears decision on major jet engine order -CEO

DUBAI (Reuters) - Middle East low-cost carrier Air Arabia is in talks with engine makers Pratt & Whitney and its current supplier CFM International for a major jet engine order, with a decision to be made by early 2022, its chief executive said. General Electric and Safran joint-venture CFM is...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
Reuters

Japan considering resuming domestic travel subsidies mid-Jan - Nikkei

TOKYO, Nov 14 (Reuters) - Japan's government is considering resuming subsidies aimed at promoting domestic tourism as early as mid-January, the Nikkei newspaper reported on Sunday. The move will ease the strain on airlines and hotels hit by shrinking travel from the coronavirus pandemic, and underscore hopes among policymakers to...
TRAVEL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Jet Fuel#Asian#Oag#Malaysian#Exxon Mobil Corp#Ccs#Decarbonise
Reuters

Airbus shaves 20-year demand forecast, sees faster replacements

DUBAI, Nov 13 (Reuters) - Airbus (AIR.PA) shaved its forecast for airplane demand by 0.5% compared with pre-pandemic projections on Saturday, offset by a brighter outlook for freighters as the world's largest jetmakers fight for inaugural sales of large new cargo planes. Airbus issued new long-term demand forecasts on the...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
Reuters

India criticises fossil fuel language in COP26 draft deal

GLASGOW, Nov 13 (Reuters) - India's environment and climate minister, Bhupender Yadav, took aim at a draft deal at the United Nations climate summit on Saturday, saying he disagreed with the language on fossil fuel subsidies and that the draft lacked balance. In one of the strongest criticisms of the...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Travel Restrictions
NewsBreak
Economy
Country
Malaysia
NewsBreak
Industry
Place
Dubai
Country
Sri Lanka
NewsBreak
Global Warming
Country
Singapore
Reuters

Asia Distillates-Gasoil cash premiums surge to highest since June 2020

SINGAPORE, Nov 11 (Reuters) - Asia's cash differentials for 10 ppm gasoil rose for a fifth straight session on Thursday, after middle distillate inventories in Singapore slumped to their lowest level in more than three years. Cash premiums for gasoil with 10 ppm sulphur content GO10-SIN-DIF rose to 86 cents per barrel to Singapore quotes, a level not seen since June last year. They were at a 84-cent premium a day earlier. The gasoil cash differentials have surged 83% in the last month. Lower exports from China and firmer demand from markets such as Australia and Malaysia have tightened the spot market, trade sources said. Refining margins or cracks for 10 ppm gasoil slipped 82 cents to $13.93 per barrel over Dubai crude during Asian trading hours on Thursday as feedstock crude prices gained. INVENTORIES - Singapore's middle distillate inventories dropped 4.8% to 9.1 million barrels in the week to Nov. 10, their lowest since October 2018, according to Enterprise Singapore data. - Weekly Singapore middle distillate inventories have averaged 12.4 million barrels this year, compared with an average of 13.9 million barrels in 2020, Reuters calculations showed. This week's stocks were about 45% lower than a year earlier. - A rise in Singapore's exports of Aviation Turbine Fuel (ATF), or jet fuel, this week contributed to the decline in middle distillates stocks, the data showed. - ATF exports rose to 74,087 tonnes last week from 66,294 tonnes in the prior week as more oil headed to Australia while Bangladesh, Malaysia and Hong Kong also imported some volumes. - U.S. distillate inventories, which include diesel and heating oil, dropped by 2.6 million barrels in the week to Nov. 5, versus expectations for a 1.1 million barrels drop, the Energy Information Administration said on Wednesday. Distillate stocks are at their lowest since April 2020. SINGAPORE CASH DEALS - No gasoil trades, no jet fuel deals OTHER NEWS - China has issued new export quotas for the export of low-sulphur fuel oil (LSFO) used to power ships and for other refined fuels such as gasoline and diesel for the rest of 2021, according to a trading source and document reviewed by Reuters on Thursday. - Oil prices rose above $83 a barrel on Thursday, recovering from sharp falls triggered by concerns that rising U.S. inflation could prompt Washington to release more strategic crude stockpiles to drive down prices. ASSESSMENTS MID-DISTILLATES CASH ($/T) ASIA CLOSE Change % Change Prev Close RIC Spot Gas Oil 0.5% 93.83 -2.99 -3.09 96.82 GO-SIN GO 0.5 Diff 0.05 0.1 -200.00 -0.05 GO-SIN-DIF Spot Gas Oil 0.25% 93.98 -2.96 -3.05 96.94 GO25-SIN GO 0.25 Diff 0.2 0.12 150.00 0.08 GO25-SIN-DIF Spot Gas Oil 0.05% 94.13 -2.91 -3.00 97.04 GO005-SIN GO 0.05 Diff 0.35 0.17 94.44 0.18 GO005-SIN-DIF Spot Gas Oil 0.001% 94.64 -3.07 -3.14 97.71 GO10-SIN GO 0.001 Diff 0.86 0.02 2.38 0.84 GO10-SIN-DIF Spot Jet/Kero 92.04 -3.13 -3.29 95.17 JET-SIN Jet/Kero Diff 0.35 0 0.00 0.35 JET-SIN-DIF For a list of derivatives prices, including margins, please double click the RICs below. Brent M1 Gasoil M1 Gasoil M1/M2 Gasoil M2 Regrade M1 Regrade M2 Jet M1 Jet M1/M2 Jet M2 Gasoil 500ppm-Dubai Cracks M1 Gasoil 500ppm-Dubai Cracks M2 Jet Cracks M1 Jet Cracks M2 East-West M1 East-West M2 LGO M1 LGO M1/M2 LGO M2 Crack LGO-Brent M1 Crack LGO-Brent M2 (Reporting by Koustav Samanta; Editing by Aditya Soni)
INDUSTRY
businesstraveller.com

IAG signs deal for 73 million gallons of sustainable aviation fuel

International Airlines Group (IAG) has signed a Memorandum of Understanding with sustainable fuels technology firm Velocys, for the purchase of an expected 73 million gallons of sustainable aviation fuel (SAF). The ten-year agreement will run from 2026, and covers the purchase of SAF for IAG’s member carriers including British Airways,...
INDUSTRY
TheConversationCanada

As the world moves away from fossil fuels, Canada's energy security may be at risk

Oil and gas prices plummeted in 2020. In March, before the World Health Organization had declared COVID-19 a pandemic, Russia and Saudi Arabia, two of the world’s largest oil producers, set off a market-share war that sent prices lower and lower. And then, after COVID-19 had spread around the world, demand fell sharply as businesses closed and governments restricted travel. For several hours in April 2020, the price of West Texas Intermediate oil fell below zero, hitting -US$37 per barrel. An oil-price drop, coupled with a global economic slowdown, has had adverse effects on other industries, global financial stability and...
TRAFFIC
naturalgasworld.com

Hydrogen under review for aviation fuel

The aviation sector accounts for 2.5% of total global greenhouse gas emissions. Australia’s Fortescue Future Industries and California-based Universal Hydrogen signed a memorandum of understanding November 10 that envisions the roll-out of green hydrogen as an aviation fuel. “Green hydrogen is an ideal aviation fuel because it is a zero-pollution,...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
theloadstar.com

'First mover' K+N offers customers sustainable aviation fuel option on all flights

Kuehne + Nagel (K+N) is set to offer all customers a sustainable aviation fuel (SAF) option for all shipments on all flights across all its booking channels. The option is available regardless of airline or airport and, because SAF produces some CO2 emissions, customers can achieve carbon neutrality by substituting a litre of jet fuel with 1.33 litres of SAF.
INDUSTRY
101 WIXX

Southwest, IAG agree to buy sustainable aviation fuel made from wood waste

(Reuters) – Southwest Airlines and British Airways-owner IAG agreed to purchase nearly 300 million gallons of sustainable aviation fuel created from woody biomass at a Mississippi biorefinery, the companies said on Wednesday. The aviation industry has thrown its weight behind SAF as a way to make flying more environmentally friendly...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
Axios

Draft COP26 deal targets fossil fuels, aims to strengthen Paris plan

GLASGOW, Scotland — A draft COP26 agreement released early Wednesday morning would, for the first time in a formal U.N. climate agency text, call for a coal phase out and end to fossil fuel subsidies. It would also reaffirm the Paris Agreement's goal of limiting human-caused global warming to 1.5°C above preindustrial levels.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Shore News Network

Something in the air:Jet fuel demand ready for takeoff

(Reuters) – Having lagged a recovery in demand to pre-pandemic levels enjoyed by other fuels, jet fuel appears set finally to take off as more governments make air travel easier. Global jet fuel demand is languishing 15-20% below 2019 levels, according to analysts, but confidence generated by rising vaccination levels...
INDUSTRY
Travel Weekly

BA returns to US partly powered by sustainable aviation fuel

The first British Airways flight back to the US after 18 months today was being powered by a 35% blend of sustainable aviation fuel (SAF) made from used cooking oil. It is believed to be the first commercial transatlantic flight to be operated with such a level of the fuel blended with traditional jet fuel.
INDUSTRY
Reuters

UPDATE 1-Australia businesses see rapid recovery as consumers ache to spend

SYDNEY, Nov 9 (Reuters) - Australian businesses reported a sharp rebound in sales and profits in October as most coronavirus restrictions were lifted, while newly liberated consumers looked to spend big on travel and entertainment in coming weeks. The upbeat reports released on Tuesday reinforced expectations for a rapid economic...
BUSINESS
Reuters

Reuters

223K+
Followers
238K+
Post
112M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy