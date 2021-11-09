Asia Distillates-Jet fuel cracks strengthen as aviation sector recuperates

SINGAPORE, Nov 11 (Reuters) - Asia's cash differentials for 10 ppm gasoil rose for a fifth straight session on Thursday, after middle distillate inventories in Singapore slumped to their lowest level in more than three years. Cash premiums for gasoil with 10 ppm sulphur content GO10-SIN-DIF rose to 86 cents per barrel to Singapore quotes, a level not seen since June last year. They were at a 84-cent premium a day earlier. The gasoil cash differentials have surged 83% in the last month. Lower exports from China and firmer demand from markets such as Australia and Malaysia have tightened the spot market, trade sources said. Refining margins or cracks for 10 ppm gasoil slipped 82 cents to $13.93 per barrel over Dubai crude during Asian trading hours on Thursday as feedstock crude prices gained. INVENTORIES - Singapore's middle distillate inventories dropped 4.8% to 9.1 million barrels in the week to Nov. 10, their lowest since October 2018, according to Enterprise Singapore data. - Weekly Singapore middle distillate inventories have averaged 12.4 million barrels this year, compared with an average of 13.9 million barrels in 2020, Reuters calculations showed. This week's stocks were about 45% lower than a year earlier. - A rise in Singapore's exports of Aviation Turbine Fuel (ATF), or jet fuel, this week contributed to the decline in middle distillates stocks, the data showed. - ATF exports rose to 74,087 tonnes last week from 66,294 tonnes in the prior week as more oil headed to Australia while Bangladesh, Malaysia and Hong Kong also imported some volumes. - U.S. distillate inventories, which include diesel and heating oil, dropped by 2.6 million barrels in the week to Nov. 5, versus expectations for a 1.1 million barrels drop, the Energy Information Administration said on Wednesday. Distillate stocks are at their lowest since April 2020. SINGAPORE CASH DEALS - No gasoil trades, no jet fuel deals OTHER NEWS - China has issued new export quotas for the export of low-sulphur fuel oil (LSFO) used to power ships and for other refined fuels such as gasoline and diesel for the rest of 2021, according to a trading source and document reviewed by Reuters on Thursday. - Oil prices rose above $83 a barrel on Thursday, recovering from sharp falls triggered by concerns that rising U.S. inflation could prompt Washington to release more strategic crude stockpiles to drive down prices. ASSESSMENTS MID-DISTILLATES CASH ($/T) ASIA CLOSE Change % Change Prev Close RIC Spot Gas Oil 0.5% 93.83 -2.99 -3.09 96.82 GO-SIN GO 0.5 Diff 0.05 0.1 -200.00 -0.05 GO-SIN-DIF Spot Gas Oil 0.25% 93.98 -2.96 -3.05 96.94 GO25-SIN GO 0.25 Diff 0.2 0.12 150.00 0.08 GO25-SIN-DIF Spot Gas Oil 0.05% 94.13 -2.91 -3.00 97.04 GO005-SIN GO 0.05 Diff 0.35 0.17 94.44 0.18 GO005-SIN-DIF Spot Gas Oil 0.001% 94.64 -3.07 -3.14 97.71 GO10-SIN GO 0.001 Diff 0.86 0.02 2.38 0.84 GO10-SIN-DIF Spot Jet/Kero 92.04 -3.13 -3.29 95.17 JET-SIN Jet/Kero Diff 0.35 0 0.00 0.35 JET-SIN-DIF For a list of derivatives prices, including margins, please double click the RICs below. Brent M1 Gasoil M1 Gasoil M1/M2 Gasoil M2 Regrade M1 Regrade M2 Jet M1 Jet M1/M2 Jet M2 Gasoil 500ppm-Dubai Cracks M1 Gasoil 500ppm-Dubai Cracks M2 Jet Cracks M1 Jet Cracks M2 East-West M1 East-West M2 LGO M1 LGO M1/M2 LGO M2 Crack LGO-Brent M1 Crack LGO-Brent M2 (Reporting by Koustav Samanta; Editing by Aditya Soni)

INDUSTRY ・ 2 DAYS AGO