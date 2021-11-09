Asia Distillates-Jet fuel cracks strengthen as aviation sector recuperates
SINGAPORE, Nov 9 (Reuters) - Asian refining margins for jet fuel rose on Tuesday, hovering near multi-month highs, as easing travel restrictions lift airline capacity in several countries. Global jet fuel demand is still languishing below 2019 levels, according to analysts, but confidence generated by rising vaccination levels has led to increased passenger flight bookings in recent weeks. Refining margins or cracks for jet fuel rose to $13.35 per barrel over Dubai crude during Asian trading hours, compared with $12.81 per barrel a day earlier. "With travel restrictions easing in many countries, we should expect (global airlines) capacity to increase in future months as travellers become more confident to fly again," aviation data firm OAG said in a statement. December scheduled capacity for global airlines is currently 13% ahead of November capacity, which stands at 334 million seats as of this week, OAG data showed. Cash premiums for jet fuel JET-SIN-DIF rose to 27 cents per barrel to Singapore quotes, as against a 16-cent premium on Monday. FAMILIES REUNITE IN U.S. - The United States on Monday lifted travel restrictions slapped on much of the world as the COVID-19 pandemic began in early 2020. - Months of pent-up demand triggered a major spike in bookings on Monday, with travellers only required to show official proof of vaccination and a recent, negative viral test. - Travel bookings for the holiday season in the United States continue to rise rapidly, according to airlines and industry data. CARBON STORAGE - Malaysia's state energy firm, Petroliam Nasional Berhad (Petronas) , said on Tuesday it has partnered with a Malaysian unit of Exxon Mobil Corp to jointly explore opportunities in carbon capture and storage (CCS) technologies in a bid to decarbonise the country's upstream industry. TENDERS - Sri Lanka's Ceylon Petroleum Corp (Ceypetco) is seeking gasoil and jet fuel cargoes. ISSUER GRADE: VOLUME: DATE: CLOSE (VALID) *Sri Lanka/Ceypetco BUY: 500ppm gasoil 280KB x 7 Feb. 1, Dec 7 (90 Days) 2022-Sept. 30, 2022 *Sri Lanka/Ceypetco BUY: jet fuel 300KB Dec 21-22 Nov 16 (Nov 19) *Sri Lanka/Ceypetco BUY: 500ppm gasoil 280KB Dec 16-17 Nov 17 (Nov 20) SINGAPORE CASH DEALS - Three jet fuel trades, one gasoil deal OTHER NEWS - Poor nations are pressuring their wealthy counterparts at the U.N. climate summit to pay up for the mounting damage being caused by global warming, pointing to increasing powerful storms, cyclones, droughts and floods afflicting their people. - Oil rose towards $84 a barrel on Tuesday, gaining for a third session, as the U.S. lifting of travel restrictions and more signs of a global post-pandemic recovery lifted the demand outlook, while supply remained tight. ASSESSMENTS MID-DISTILLATES CASH ($/T) ASIA CLOSE Change % Change Prev Close RIC Spot Gas Oil 0.5% 95.19 0.74 0.78 94.45 GO-SIN GO 0.5 Diff -0.2 0.2 -50.00 -0.4 GO-SIN-DIF Spot Gas Oil 0.25% 95.33 0.66 0.70 94.67 GO25-SIN GO 0.25 Diff -0.06 0.12 -66.67 -0.18 GO25-SIN-DIF Spot Gas Oil 0.05% 95.39 0.63 0.66 94.76 GO005-SIN GO 0.05 Diff 0 0.09 -100.00 -0.09 GO005-SIN-DIF Spot Gas Oil 0.001% 96.23 0.59 0.62 95.64 GO10-SIN GO 0.001 Diff 0.83 0.04 5.06 0.79 GO10-SIN-DIF Spot Jet/Kero 93.5 0.46 0.49 93.04 JET-SIN Jet/Kero Diff 0.27 0.11 68.75 0.16 JET-SIN-DIF For a list of derivatives prices, including margins, please double click the RICs below. Brent M1 Gasoil M1 Gasoil M1/M2 Gasoil M2 Regrade M1 Regrade M2 Jet M1 Jet M1/M2 Jet M2 Gasoil 500ppm-Dubai Cracks M1 Gasoil 500ppm-Dubai Cracks M2 Jet Cracks M1 Jet Cracks M2 East-West M1 East-West M2 LGO M1 LGO M1/M2 LGO M2 Crack LGO-Brent M1 Crack LGO-Brent M2 (Reporting by Koustav Samanta; Editing by Krishna Chandra Eluri)
