Stocks

JPMorgan Upgrades Tenaris S.A. (TS) to Overweight

StreetInsider.com
 8 days ago

JPMorgan upgraded Tenaris S.A. (NYSE: TS) from Neutral to Overweight...

www.streetinsider.com

StreetInsider.com

UPDATE: JPMorgan Downgrades Spire (SR) to Neutral

JPMorgan analyst Richard Sunderland downgraded Spire (NYSE: SR) from Overweight to Neutral with a price target of $70.00 (from $76.00). The analyst comments "We see SR’s MO rate case outcome as disappointing, diverging from initial expectations for a smooth rate case process, reversing MO’s improving regulatory backdrop, and ultimately reducing earnings power versus more balanced results. MO regulation remains inconsistent at best, with markedly different rate case outcomes across utilities over the past several years, and Spire’s latest order amplifies untenable regulatory instability, in our view. Given SR’s undetermined path forward in addressing case challenges and the STL Pipeline’s uncertainty at FERC, we do not expect the rate order to serve as a clearing event, and we anticipate SR’s current -9% discount on 2023 earnings to persist absent full clarity across consolidated earnings power. As a result, we downgrade SR to Neutral."
StreetInsider.com

UPDATE: JPMorgan Starts Aris Water Solutions Inc (ARIS) at Overweight

JPMorgan analyst Dan Walk initiates coverage on Aris Water Solutions Inc (NYSE: ARIS) with a Overweight rating and a price target of $18.00. The analyst comments "We believe ARIS offers public equity investors a midstream-like business model with high-quality underlying assets (higher growth, comparable capital efficiency, and lower leverage vs broader Midstream G&P) at a significant discount to fair value. While “pure play” comps are limited, we believe relative valuation is attractive on underlying asset quality (both below and above ground) and the company’s simple, independent, C-corp structure."
StreetInsider.com

UPDATE: Stephens Starts Genasys Inc. (GNSS) at Overweight

Stephens analyst Brian Colley nitiates coverage on Genasys Inc. (NASDAQ: GNSS) ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
StreetInsider.com

Atento S.A. (ATTO) Tops Q3 EPS by 7c

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Atento S.A. (NYSE: ATTO) reported Q3 EPS of $0.14, $0.07 better than the analyst estimate of $0.07. Revenue for the quarter came in at $368.6 million versus the consensus estimate of $382.65 million.
StreetInsider.com

R5 Capital Downgrades Dollar General (DG) to Sell

R5 Capital analyst Scott Mushkin downgraded Dollar General (NYSE: DG) from Hold to Sell. For an analyst ratings summary and ratings history on Dollar General click here. For more ratings news on Dollar General click here. Shares of Dollar General closed at $225.63 yesterday.
StreetInsider.com

Credit Suisse Starts Teradata (TDC) at Underperform

Credit Suisse analyst Phil Winslow initiates coverage on Teradata (NYSE: TDC) with a Underperform rating and a price target of $40.00. For an analyst ratings summary and ratings history on Teradata click here. For more ratings news on Teradata click here. Shares of Teradata closed at $49.11 yesterday.
StreetInsider.com

Microchip Technology (MCHP) Raises Quarterly Dividend 6.2% to $0.232; 1.1% Yield

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Microchip Technology (NASDAQ: MCHP) declared a quarterly dividend of $0.232 per share, or $0.928 annualized. This is a 6.2% increase from the prior dividend of $0.2185. The dividend will be payable on...
StreetInsider.com

CenterPoint Energy (CNP) Raises Quarterly Dividend 6.3% to $0.17; 2.8% Yield

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. CenterPoint Energy (NYSE: CNP) declared a quarterly dividend of $0.17 per share, or $0.68 annualized. This is a 6.3% increase from the prior dividend of $0.16. The dividend will be payable on...
StreetInsider.com

FAT Brands (FAT) Declares $0.13 Quarterly Dividend; 4.6% Yield

FAT Brands (NASDAQ: FAT) declared a quarterly dividend of $0.13 per share, or $0.52 annualized. The dividend will be payable on December 1, 2021, to stockholders of record on November 17, 2021, with an ex-dividend date of November 16, 2021. The annual yield on the dividend is 4.6 percent. For...
StreetInsider.com

Nielsen Holdings (NLSN) Declares $0.06 Quarterly Dividend; 1.2% Yield

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Nielsen Holdings (NYSE: NLSN) declared a quarterly dividend of $0.06 per share, or $0.24 annualized. The dividend will be payable on December 2, 2021, to stockholders of record on November 18, 2021,...
StreetInsider.com

GSE Systems (GVP) Misses Q3 EPS by 1c

GSE Systems (NASDAQ: GVP) reported Q3 EPS of ($0.01), $0.01 worse than the analyst estimate of $0.00. Revenue for the quarter came in at $14.7 million versus the consensus estimate of $12.65 million. For earnings history and earnings-related data on GSE Systems (GVP) click here.
StreetInsider.com

Pulse Biosciences, Inc. (PLSE) Tops Q3 EPS by 5c

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. Pulse Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: PLSE) reported Q3 EPS of ($0.48), $0.05 better than the analyst estimate of ($0.53). Revenue for the quarter came in at $574 thousand versus the consensus estimate of $190 thousand. For earnings history...
StreetInsider.com

Priority Technology Holdings (PRTH) Misses Q3 EPS by 8c

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Priority Technology Holdings (NASDAQ: PRTH) reported Q3 EPS of ($0.09), $0.08 worse than the analyst estimate of ($0.01). Revenue for the quarter came in at $132.5 million versus the consensus estimate of $126.36 million.
StreetInsider.com

Resources Connection (RGP) Declares $0.14 Quarterly Dividend; 3.2% Yield

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Resources Connection (NASDAQ: RGP) declared a quarterly dividend of $0.14 per share, or $0.56 annualized. The dividend will be payable on December 16, 2021, to stockholders of record on November 18, 2021,...
StreetInsider.com

UPDATE: Goldman Sachs Downgrades Southwest (LUV) to Neutral

Goldman Sachs analyst Catherine O'Brien downgraded Southwest (NYSE: LUV) from Buy ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
StreetInsider.com

Barclays Upgrades CoreSite Realty (COR) to Equalweight

Barclays analyst Tim Long upgraded CoreSite Realty (NYSE: COR) from Underweight ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
moneyandmarkets.com

Investors Brace for Earnings on 2 Stocks (ITRN & MMS Analysis)

Last week, we looked at the potential for big moves from Coinbase and Points International after reporting quarterly earnings. Both stocks fell on the news, but both have totally opposite signals for traders. Coinbase fell but is in the midst of a breakout. So the stock’s drop is a buying...
